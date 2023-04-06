Editor's Note: Nudge Printing is an advertising partner with Spartans Illustrated.

Like all of us, Gabe Viscomi felt helpless while the events of the Feb. 13 mass shooting played out at his alma mater, Michigan State University. In the days following the tragic event, we all did what we could to help a grieving community. For Gabe — along with his wife, Brittany — that meant making T-shirts.

Gabe and Brittany — who both have business degrees from MSU — own Nudge Printing and are often asked to create shirts for one reason or another. They have developed a trusted relationship with fans of the university and were the first place many Spartans turned to request a shirt that could be used to help raise funds for the victims.

Quickly, Gabe created the "Spartan Strong" shirt design and turned in his request to MSU's licensing department. After some discussions with the university, the shirt was approved and became the official fundraiser for the Spartan Strong Fund at Michigan State, which was set up to help the victims of the mass shooting.

That was the start of a whirlwind month for Gabe and Brittany and the people who helped them make this fundraiser a reality. The two of them have been creating MSU merchandise since 2011 and now have licenses to produce apparel for over 60 different universities -- but they had never experienced anything like this before.

“We sold more shirts than we would in several months,” Gabe Viscomi said. “It was extremely exhausting. We were shipping out thousands and thousands of items.”

Volunteers were a big part of Nudge Printing’s ability to print and ship out thousands and thousands of "Spartan Strong" shirts in such a short amount of time.

Viscomi said that one person volunteered at the shop for 30 hours, virtually sacrificing her entire spring break. It has truly been a team effort to pull off such a big fundraiser.

“It’s not just a one-person thing,” Viscomi said. “It’s not just Nudge Printing. You got the employees, the volunteers, UPS, other vendors. We just played a small part."

As a Spartan graduate, MSU is a second home for Viscomi. Whenever he talks or interacts with a fellow Spartan, it’s a family affair for him.

“I feel connected to MSU fans,” Viscomi said to Spartans Illustrated. “It’s like a long-lost sibling that you see.”

Viscomi recognized the platform he and his wife had through their business and wanted to help out his fellow Spartans after the shooting that killed three MSU students and injured five others.

“We wanted to do something to give back,” Viscomi said. “If I was in that situation … that would be very traumatizing. I found myself in a unique position where I could help other people.”

The Viscomis and Nudge Printing have donated 100% of their profits from the "Spartan Strong" shirts to the Spartan Strong Fund, which was created after the shooting to provide counseling for students and staff and to recognize first responders. Every dollar that is left over after paying for shipping bags, labels, boxes and other supplies went directly to Michigan State.

Viscomi said that they have sold nearly 14,000 shirts and donated $155,000 to Michigan State.

Fans might have noticed various MSU teams, like the men's and women’s basketball teams, wearing "Spartan Strong" shirts on the bench or during warmups. Those shirts are very similar to the shirts on the Nudge Printing website. Viscomi did not design those shirts, but he does speculate that MSU saw his design and wanted to do something similar.

The Viscomis and Nudge Printing used their expertise to facilitate a way for everyone to donate money to the Spartan Strong Fund.

“Once you're a Spartan you’re always a Spartan,” said Viscomi. “I want to help other Spartans. It’s like a family.”