SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Both teams want to be here, at the Redbox Bowl.



Michigan State and Oregon feel they are better than their records, and want to prove it.

In watching Oregon tape and being impressed by their personnel across the board, I would agree with the Ducks that they are better than their record. And I don’t disagree with Ducks players who believe, with all 11 expected to return on offense, that they will be formidable on that side of the ball in 2019.

“We’ll probably have one of the best offenses in the country next year with all those pieces coming together,” said junior center Jake Hanson,who was second-team All-Pac 12 this year.

They want to continue proving their value in this game on Monday against a strong Big Ten defense from Michigan State.

**

Michigan State’s offense was arguably the worst in school history this season. This coming after a terrific, balanced, explosive end to the previous season against the Pac-12’s No. 2-ranked defense in Washington State.

You know MSU’s run of injuries on offense this season. Now, aside from WR Felton Davis and last year’s center/captain Brian Allen, the Spartans are expected to have pretty much all the guns on offense that they had 12 months ago when they beat a 9-3 Washington State team, 42-17 in one of Mark Dantonio’s most impressive postseason performances. That WSU team was without its starting QB, and their best defensive player had to sit out the first half.

So now, will MSU’s offense, apparently healthy and motivated, begin to look more the way it was supposed to look in 2018, or will we see more of the red zone stutters and stammers that we saw the last time the Spartans were on the West Coast and somewhat healthy when blowing a 13-0 lead in losing to Arizona State 16—13 in September?

**

Brian Lewerke seems eager to gain some retribution. He was not quite himself in the first half of the season, even before sustaining the shoulder injury in the victory at Penn State. Dantonio has indicated that Lewerke’s confidence has been shaken. Lewerke has said in post-season interviews that he’s driven to show that the offense is much better than it showed this year.

I respect his intentions and his heart. Will he look more like the Lewerke of last year, plus the progress that was expected of him this year? Or will he and the offense look more like they did while firing blanks in losses to Arizona State and Northwestern prior to his injury?

You’ll begin to find out when I do.



Four months into this season, I don’t have a clear picture on what to expect from this Michigan State offense.

Lewerke’s shoulder is feeling better. But for how long? Will he gimp along for two quarters like he did (admirably) against Maryland and Ohio State and eventually have to come out? Or will he be able to pitch all nine innings? And at what level of ability?

Again, we have no idea.

Back-up QB Rocky Lombardi will be ready to play. I think he is better than he showed in the challenging-weather games late in the year with a faulty supporting cast. But he isn’t as good as he showed against Purdue’s soft zone defense. Oregon won’t play soft zone.



Overall, MSU’s offense had better be good, because Oregon’s offense is good. Real good.

FINAL ANALYSIS FIRST

In watching Oregon vs Oregon State, vs. Washington, half of their victory against Cal and some of their game against Arizona State, I’m left thinking they are better than their 8-4 record, better than Penn State or Purdue, who mark MSU’s top two victories of the year.

If Michigan State beats Oregon, it will be the Spartans’ best win of the season. And that’s the way it should be in a bowl game.

After going through some of Oregon’s game film, I had to double back and look at their season results again to take a closer look at the games they lost. This team lost FOUR games in the weakest conference of the power five? That doesn’t seem right.

Well, three of the four losses kind of make sense. I have no idea how and why they played as poorly as they did in losing at Arizona, 44-14. That’s the outlier.

The other three losses:

* vs. Stanford, 38-31, in OT. Stanford was No. 7 in the country at the time.

* at Washington State, 34-20. WSU was No. 25 at the time and would climb to No. 7 and an eventual 11-2 season. Oregon cut the lead to 27-20 with six minutes to go.



* at Utah, 32-25. Teams rarely win at Utah. But Oregon led 25-22 with 8:15 to play. Oregon was solid that day.

For more on those games, scroll down to “Oregon’s Body Of Work.”

Back to the final analysis first:

* Oregon is outstanding at QB. You know about Justin Herbert. Most experts feel he would be the No. 1 QB selected in this year’s draft, if he turned pro. He announced two weeks ago that he will be back in 2019. Could that change if Mario Cristobal leaves Oregon to take the Miami job? Cristobal is the clear No. 1 hopeful for the Hurricanes’ fanbase, after Mark Richt surprisingly announced his retirement today.

Washington has a handful of other juniors, including two on the offensive line, plus a LB and a d-end, who could rethink their NFL plans for the spring if Cristobal leaves. So Oregon has some sudden 11th hour distractions here prior to the Redbox Bowl.

The bad news for Michigan State is that Oregon has enough NFL talent to be distracted.

Herbert is big at 6-foot-6, smooth, smart, quick release, strong-armed. His accuracy is good, not great. His quiet means of leadership (or lack thereof) is one of the few knocks against him.

As a thrower, the closest thing Michigan State has seen is OSU’s Dwayne Haskins. Herbert doesn’t have Haskins’ stats, but when Herbert is on, he can sling it like Haskins. Both Haskins and Herbert are big guys who CAN run the ball, but usually choose not to. Haskins didn’t run at all, all season, until the last game or two (just in time to wreck my belief that he played like a coward. He broke that tendency against Michigan State, and in subsequent games).

* At running back, Oregon’s pair of freshmen are good, quick, sturdy, brave, explosive, productive. They make good, aggressive cuts. They work well behind a terrific o-line. They have rushed for 900-plus and 700-plus yards respectively. They are one of the best RB tandems in the country, statistically. They aren’t quite up to the mark of Mike Weber at JJ Dobbins at Ohio State, but again, you have to go to the Buckeyes for the closest comparison. By the time they are juniors, they might be as good as Weber as Dobbins.

They rank No. 2 in the Pac-12 in rushing offense at 191 yards per game.

* At tight end, Oregon has three good ones, good size, good skill. One of them is questionable, health-wise. But their tight ends are 6-5, 248, Jr., and 6-5, 265, plus a third-stringer at 6-3, 240. No weaknesses there.

