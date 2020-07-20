Four-star defensive back Darian Chestnut's recruitment is reaching a pivotal point. The Camden, N.J. cornerback named a top eight on July 4th but is getting closer to narrowing down his list again and a few schools have stayed in close contact hoping to make it to the next round.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

“I had a virtual visit with Louisville and Michigan State and I'm planning on doing one with Kansas,” Chestnut said. “I can't actually visit right now but that was great to learn about the campus and everything. I'm planning on doing virtual visits with all the schools.” Kansas: “They just offered me recently but I like the coaching staff,” he said. “They did a great while they were at LSU and they've done great at Kansas already so it would be a great opportunity for me to play for coach Miles. I also talk to coach Jackson.”

Louisville: “They'd have a great opportunity for me to come in and play early,” said Chestnut. “They play good ACC competition and they have a great team. It looks like it could be a great spot for me. I'm not worried about how many DBs they have committed. I talk to coach Brown over there.”

Miami: “They made the cut because they're Miami,” he said. “They're known for making great DBs. Coach Rumph and the coaching staff is giving me a great opportunity to come in and try to get a chance to play early.”

Michigan: “Michigan is Michigan,” Chestnut said. “I like that they play at a high level in the Big Ten. Coach Harbaugh has been doing it for a long time and it would be a great opportunity to go play for him. Cesar (Ruiz), Brad (Hawkins), and Ron (Johnson) are telling me the ins and outs of Michigan and that's a great help.”

Michigan State: “They're also in the Big Ten and I'd have an opportunity to play early,” he said. “I like the coaching staff. Coach Tucker and I talk almost everyday. I love the staff.”

Ole Miss: “I like that they're a SEC school,” said Chestnut “I’d have a chance to come in and play early. Coach Partridge loves me and really wants me to come there. We have a great relationship. He took in my friend Brad Hawkins when he was at Michigan so I know he takes care of New Jersey guys. I know I could trust him if I went to Ole Miss.”

Rutgers: “It's home,” he said. “I’d have the opportunity to play in front of my family and they wouldn't have to travel. I love coach Fran. He's one of my favorite coaches and he's known me since I was little. I'd love to play for coach Schiano. Alijah (Clark) has been working on me too.”

Syracuse: “I really like their staff,” Chestnut said. “They're great. I could play early there and they have some great players already there, including a freshman All-American. It would be a great opportunity. I've been talking to coach Monroe and coach West.”

RIVALS' REACTION...