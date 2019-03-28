EAST LANSING - Here’s the deal on Michigan State vs LSU: The Tigers have more athletic talent than Michigan State, more quality leapers, better speed (but not necessarily better “runners”), and some pretty good physical strength.

LSU has quality streak shooters and scorers, not necessarily anyone who is stark-raving deadly, but they have four shooters who are capable of having that 4-for-7 shooting night. They are also capable of shooting themselves out of a game. They are the epitome of streaky, which you might not expect for a team that went 16-2 in conference play and won the SEC regular season championship.

The problem for LSU is that the Tigers are messy. They get casual, they get sloppy. They go on spurts. They have let their last three opponents battle back from ugly double-digit deficits to take the game to the wire (losing one of them, to a short, scrappy Florida team in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinals).

Also, LSU can come back from a double-digit deficit to win, as the Tigers did against Auburn (down 16), Mississippi State and Missouri (down 14 with three minutes to go).

LSU will spring some leaks, show some cracks, and a wise team like Michigan State has to take advantage of those, play opportunistically and - in short - take care of the ball, rebound and make shots.

Of course those three things decide most games. In this game, avoiding turnovers, rebounding and shooting a good percentage can make the difference between winning by 12 or losing by 12 for Michigan State.

The info: LSU is 28-6, the No. 3 seed in the East.

This is LSU’s highest seed since 1981.

The winner will face Duke or Virginia Tech in the Regional Finals.

LSU is without head coach Will Wade, who was suspended due to involvement in the FBI wire tap, pay-for-play recruiting scandal. The principal player involved in those wire-tapped conversations, sixth man Javonte Smart, has been ruled eligible to play.

LSU is led by interim coach Tony Benford.

LSU Strengths: Offensive rebounding, NBA talent at power forward at 6-foot-11 who can stretch you out to the 3-point line or dunk over you at the rim, shot blocking ability around the rim, forcing turnovers, athletic finishing ability at the rim from two through five, terrific triple-threat point guard. They go seven or eight deep with excellent athletic ability, and can go nine deep if necessary.