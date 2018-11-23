EAST LANSING - Okay, here’s the deal with Rutgers: They’re good enough on defense and with their run game to make you work to beat them. They are as bad as their 1-10 record because their QB situation is dreadful. The other 21 starters on offense aren’t much worse than most teams in the Big Ten. All that stuff that Rutgers coach Chris Ash and Mark Dantonio have said this week about Rutgers “improving”? Well, it’s not all coach speak. They have improved. They are capable of making you get off to a slow start. Here are some partial scores from their last four games against Big Ten “heavyweights” Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State. Rutgers 7, Michigan 7 with 9:40 left in the first half. Penn State 3, Rutgers 0 with 2:04 left in the first half. Wisconsin 10, Rutgers 0 at halftime. Rutgers 15, Northwestern 10 with 9:00 left in the game. Repeat: They can make you get off to a slow start. Their defense can be pretty good for a little while. Their pass defense is quite good. Their two safeties are terrific. Their CBs are pretty good. Their run defense is okay, for a little while. But this is one of those situations where their offense is so bad, they keep putting their defense on the field in tough situations and eventually the dam breaks. Sound familiar? It’s like a more toxic version of MSU’s problems.

FINAL ANALYSIS FIRST

* Rutgers can’t throw the ball. There is indecision on who will start at QB, a freshman with the worst TD/INT ratio you’ve ever seen in your life, or a senior captain Michigander who was never good enough to hold down the starting job earlier in his career, despite multiple chances. Rutgers will run the ball on first and second down and pass on third, like the 1970s Detroit Lions. They want to avoid TRYING to pass the ball if they can. Their run game is a little bit better than MSU’s. Their running backs are better than MSU’s. If they had a QB, the run game would benefit from balance. But they don’t. Not yet, anyway. Rutgers won’t be able to run against Michigan State. They won’t be able to pass against Michigan State. They need Michigan State to make mistakes, throw interceptions, fumble punts. MSU is capable of complying. Michigan State can dominate and control this game but find itself winning only by a score of 9-0 or something like that, late in the third quarter. This is Michigan State we’re talking about. Can the Spartans score 10 points against air? I’m not sure. Rutgers’ dam broke against Michigan and Wisconsin, with the Badgers winning 31-17 and Michigan coasting 42-7. But Michigan State hasn’t shown that type of offense to break the dam. The Rutgers dam might remain standing for all four quarters, which makes this game less than a sure victory for the Spartans. Michigan State is going to need to move the ball, score in the red zone, avoid turnovers. Sounds simple. But those things haven’t been simple for Michigan State this year.

THE MUST LIST

Michigan State must avoid turnovers. Can Michigan State do that without “playing not to lose”? Probably not.

Michigan State will want to push the ball downfield and try to establish some balance. Michigan State should find some success, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Spartans find a way to dominate field position and manage to score 27 points in this game. But I wouldn’t be surprised if this is an uncomfortable 10-0 type of game for a while longer than is comfortable for Michigan State fans. Avoid turnovers, ride the defense to dominate field position, and eventually the Rutgers dam should break. But Rutgers will make you earn it. Last week I said Nebraska was the most fired up sub-.500 team you’ve ever seen. Well, Rutgers is easily the most joyous, excitable 1-10 team in the history of tackle football. When Rutgers scored in the fourth quarter last week to turn PSU’s 20-0 lead into 20-7, you would have thought they tied the game. (And it might have been a tie game if Rutgers hadn’t dropped a TD on a fourth down play in the third quarter and fumbled at the PSU 36-yard line on the next drive). * Last week, Michigan State made a concerted effort to run the ball, and occasionally throw deep. The Spartans ran the ball a little bit, and probably blocked well enough to run for 200 yards, but failed to hit the holes a few times and netted only 143 yards rushing against the Huskers. Not a bad figure, but not enough against a shaky Nebraska run defense. Rutgers’ run defense is similar to Nebraska’s. They will run a two-gapping 30 front. They don’t hit as hard and jar the ball loose in the front seven like Nebraska, but their pass defense is better. Rutgers’ team defense stats are bad, but that’s partly due to the offense setting them up to fail. Rutgers is No. 5 in the Big Ten in yards allowed per pass attempt. If Michigan State can’t run the ball, what can we expect from the Michigan State pass game? I have no freaking idea. Reads, throws and catches aren’t always bad for the Michigan State pass game right now. But at least one of the three seems to fail every time the Spartans roll the dice. When receivers were open last week, Lombardi wasn’t always on target, sometimes he didn’t make the right read. And when he was on target, his receivers dropped too many passes - six of them by my count. The Michigan State coaches schemed-up open receivers in the end zone three times. Matt Dotson dropped one TD, Rocky Lombardi missed Dotson on another, and Lombardi threw an INC to Dotson on a third opportunity when slot receiver Laress Nelson might have been the better choice on a slant with no safety help. The result was a second straight game with single-digit scoring, the first time Michigan State has scored to fail 10 or more points in two straight games since 1991. Will Lombardi or Brian Lewerke start this week? We don’t know. Lewerke, through adrenalin or whatever, was decent enough for about a quarter and a half vs Maryland and Ohio State. Then the injury situation set in. Can he go longer now? I don’t know. Dantonio indicated that declining confidence is becoming a problem for Lewerke. Lombardi gained some experience in a tough environment last week. But Rutgers’ pass defense is good. They have good individuals, and they change up between a decent version of man-to-man and some cover-four zone quite well. Can you trust Lombardi to carry out the first and biggest goal of the day: avoid turnovers? Rutgers has its own QB problem. And their problem is greater than MSU’s. Rutgers’ defense is decent at times, but MSU’s is much better. That’s enough to put Michigan State in good position to win, but not enough to ensure victory if Michigan State happens to have some turnover mishaps. Michigan State has to be careful. Does that mean Michigan State should play “not to lose”? Of course not. But it might begin to look like that at times. * Michigan State has dominated Rutgers the past two years, winning 40-7 last year and 49-0 in 2016. Michigan State can do that again this year, if the Spartans can pound the run. But it will probably need to be a bit of a slow build because Michigan State hasn’t pounded the run against anyone this year.

THE LATEST ON RUTGERS

Rutgers indicated this week that embattled head coach Chris Ash will be back next year. Apparently the contract is kind of sticky, and the A.D. is sticking by him.

You know what? I can see what the A.D. is seeing. And I can see what Ash, and Dantonio are saying. Ash is 7-28 in four years at Rutgers. But he was hired in the midst of an NCAA investigation into the former coach. So Rutgers ensured him that he would have time and understanding to build if he took the job. Ash almost declined the job offer. But he took it, and Rutgers took him, and now they are kind of stuck with each other. However, I can see what the A.D. sees. I see a functional defense, a decent run game, good running backs. The complete package looks terrible without a quarterback, and they don’t have a QB … as of now. But their freshman QB has some physical ability. Don’t close the door on him. If the QB ever gains traction, the rest of the outfit will suddenly look a lot better, as they mature. The other 21 starters look surprisingly competent for a team that is 1-10 and was blown out by Kansas. More on the frosh QB in a moment. First, the refresher on Ash. * Ash was defensive coordinator at Wisconsin in 2011 and 2012, that includes the Badgers’ high-scoring victory over Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship Game. He had a good rep back then. He left with Bret Bielema to become DC at Arkansas. Then he was hired by Urban Meyer to become DC at Ohio State. He “stole” MSU’s press cover-four and employed it at OSU in 2014, to Meyer’s satisfaction. OSU won the National Championship that year. After the 2015 season, he was hired as head coach at Rutgers. Seemed like a decent hire at the time, I guess. Word is that Ash began taking more control of the Rutgers defense midway through this year, and you can see some improvement. Their defense is disciplined, they play square, they converge with leverage and know where their help is. They have some decent athletes. Not a lot of great ones up front, but they are decent. And the safeties are playing real good football right now. They aren’t bad, until they get worn down due to the offense failing to move the ball. They never wore down last week against Penn State because Rutgers happened to move the ball last week, controlled time of possession, and the result was a solid performance by the defense in a 20-7 loss, that was two plays away from becoming a toss-up heading into the fourth quarter (kind of like Michigan State vs Ohio State and Michigan State vs Michigan). * Ash no longer runs a 4-3 press quarters Michigan State defense. But some elements remain. They will play press quarters more than occasionally. They will mix in man-to-man more than Michigan State did in the old days, and more than OSU did in 2014. Up front, Rutgers plays a 30 defense, with a lot of two-gapping. That’s nothing like Michigan State or Ohio State of 2014. But two-gapping defensive fronts are the trend in college football. It’s become clear that defenses are doing more two-gapping now rather than attacking with one-gap is due to zone reads and RPOs. D-lines would rather stay firm, read and build a wall. If you get upfield and chase as part of a one-gapping pressure scheme, the easier it is for an offense to option you and undress you. I don’t think anyone else in the country is writing about the emergence of two-gap schemes on the d-line in college football (other than SpartanMag), but it’s happening and has happened. ** Anyway, Ash’s program won’t get out of the mud until they get something going at QB. Ash committed to freshman QB Artur Sitkowski over senior captain Giovanni Rescigno, of Warren (Mich.) De La Salle in August. That’s kind of like Utah State’s decision last year to go with a freshman at QB over an incumbent senior. The Utah State freshman was decent but erratic last year. This year, he is great. Sitkowski has been less than decent this year. He has thrown four INTs against 18 INTs, and plays like it. He pats the ball, dances his feet with panicked indecision, and then decides to throw into coverage. Last week, Rutgers benched Sitkowski late in the first half. They went with the senior, Rescigno. Rescigno gave Rutgers a little bit of a lift with some zone read keepers, and tuck-and-run scrambles. Ash was asked who would start this week. He isn’t saying. So why is Sitkowski playing? Well, he’s had some decent moments. And he’s supposed to be the future. He’s a strong-armed, 6-foot-5 freshman. He was a Rivals100 recruit for awhile, but was downgraded to third-star last year. He is originally from New Jersey, but went to Florida IMG for his senior year in high school and committed to Miami (Fla.). He didn’t have great numbers at IMG, and I’m not sure if he started. He ended up flipping to Rutgers prior to signing day. Sitkowski has started all 11 games. He is completing just 49 percent of his passes, averaging just 105 yards passing per game. Rutgers is No. 129 in the nation in scoring offense (out of 130). They prefer to go under center, and try to establish the run. When they throw, they want to throw safe and short. They will occasionally push their look and throw downfield or intermediate. They are basically like a JV version of Michigan State, in a lot of ways. That’s not good. As for Sitkowski, he showed some improvement against Northwestern and Wisconsin, but wasn’t able to build off of that. He entered the Michigan game with 70 straight pass attempts without an INT, which was the longest streak in the Big Ten at the time. * He has pretty good arm strength. His accuracy and decision-making are poor, which means doesn’t have a chance to be a good QB right now. But he will occasionally rip a nice out route to the wide side of the field and make you think he can be a good QB. But not right now, and if accuracy and the ability to make reads doesn’t improve, he’ll never get there. * On his second INT last week, it was a screen pass that he was trying to throw away, but didn’t get it far enough away. * He plays like a guy fearful of throwing his next INT. He pats it, hesitates, exudes a lack of confidence. - Terrible INT in the 2Q last week, missing the WR high by about 5 feet. Nervous feet, patting the ball before throwing it. Rutgers had to go max pro to attempt that pass due to PSU’s pass rush. * He finished 20-for-39 for 261 yards and a touchdown at Wisconsin. He was 15 of 31 for 81 yards against Northwestern. Short passes. He was 29 of 46 for 267 with a TD and three INTs against Illinois. Was 18 of 35 for 154 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT against Indiana. * When Sitkowski plays, Rutgers’ QB, top four pass catchers, and most explosive RB are all freshmen.

RUTGERS RESULTS W vs Texas State, 35-7 L at Ohio State, 52-3 L at Kansas, 55-14 L vs Buffalo, 42-13 L vs Indiana, 24-17 L vs Illinois, 38-17 L at Maryland, 34-7 L vs Northwestern, 18-15 L at Wisconsin, 31-17 L vs Michigan, 42-7 L vs Penn State, 20-7

OTHER THINGS TO KNOW

The back-up QB, senior GIOVANNI RESCIGNO (6-3, 229, Sr., Warren De La Salle) * Has been the occasional starting QB throughout his career. Was beaten out in August by Sitkowski. * He has played a little bit throughout the year, including vs. Ohio State when Sitkowski was knocked out of the game. + Not bad with the tuck-and-run. Decent quickness. * Wears the captain’s C but hasn’t started this year. Was voted captain despite failing to win the starting job. * Gave Rutgers’ offense a little bit of zone read, RPO life early in the 2H last week against PSU. Rutgers began the 2H with 13 straight run plays, including a couple of tuck-and-runs by the QB Rescigno. * He has played in 7, 9 and 6 games over the past three years. Completed 53 percent, 47 and 46 percent. For his career, he has thrown 7 TDs and 8 INTs. Has thrown for 1,667 career yards, with 889 as a sophomore in 2016 being his best year. * Last year he was 8 of 16 for 101 yards in a 35-14 loss at Michigan. * Last year he played mop-up in a 40-7 loss to Michigan State. He was 0-for-3 through the air. * As a sophomore in 2016, he was 6 of 16 for 40 yards and 2 INTs in a 49-0 Michigan State win. * Can Rescigno spark Rutgers in his final college game, in his home state? He’ll try to, but there just isn’t enough juice there. MSU’s defense is too good. Is Rutgers capable of springing a trick play or a big play of some sort to steal a TD or two? Yes, and that’s where their hopes reside. They had an 80-yard TD run against Michigan late in the 1Q. Freshman RB Isaih Pacheco went the distance on a legit outside zone run to the left, breaking back to the right through the gap that was supposed to be manned by Michigan d-end Chase Winovich. But Winovich was influenced too far outside by fly sweep action to Pacheco’s running mate, Blackshear. From there, Pacheco weaved and had just enough speed to out-run a fast Michigan defense.



MAJOR POINT TO KNOW:

Opposing QBs have often looked mediocre against this Rutgers pass defense. And I’m talking about Clayton Thorson, Trace McSorely, Alex Hornibrook.

Northwestern’s Clayton Thorson was just 17 of 34 for 150 yards with 0 TDs and 0 INTs against Rutgers. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald described it like this: “It’s like a pitcher goes out on the bump, warmed up great, had a great week of prep like we did, and then you go out and things maybe aren’t working the way you want them to work.” Unfortunately for Michigan State fans, Thorson never has days like that against the Spartans. The first question Fitzgerald faced after the game was how he thought Thorson played. “Awesome,” Fitzgerald said defiantly. “1-0, baby. That’s the job of the quarterback.” Fitzgerald on NU’s slow offensive day: “They (Rutgers) have some pretty damn good skill in their front seven, pretty stout,” he said. ** Wisconsin’s Alex Hornibrook: 7 of 16 for 92 yards (He sat out the 2H after taking a hard hit late in the first half from freshman stand-up DE Mike Tverdov. Tverdov sacked Hornibrook with a decent inside stunt. ** Penn State’s Trace McSorley began 4 of 15 last week. He then completed 12 of his next 19 with two TDs. McSorley ended up 17 of 37 for 183 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT. Meanwhile, Penn State rushed for a mediocre 139 yards on 39 carries (3.6 per attempt). Total offense: Penn State 322, Rutgers 234. * Michigan’s Shae Patterson had a pretty good day. He was 18 of 27 for 260. KNOW THIS: If Rocky Lombardi starts and has a decent day, he will have earned it. This pass defense is solid.

RUTGERS RUNNING BACKS

Michigan State would like to have Rutgers’ running backs. They almost had one of them. 10 RB ISAIH PACHECO (5-11, 210, Vineland, NJ) * Yes, I spelled that right. * Has rushed for 513 yards (5.0 per carry, 46.6 per game) * He was ranked No. 19 in New Jersey. He had offers from Iowa, BC, Maryland, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, NC State, Temple. Credit each of those schools. They recognized a good, underrated one. And credit Rutgers for keeping him home. * He rushed for 142 yards against Michigan. In addition to the 80-yarder, he had a nice toss sweep for about 14 on the opening drive. * Had a 44-yard run vs Northwestern. Pacheco TD run vs Michigan:



2 RB RAHEEM BLACKSHEAR (5-9, 192, Sr., Warminster, Pa.)

* Leading rusher with 580 yards (4.4 per carry, 52.7 per game).

* Often lines up as a flanker. He and Pacheco are on the field together, quite a bit. * He is also Rutgers’ leading receiver with 41 catches, 8.2 per catch, 30 yards receiving per game. * Michigan State recruited him. He took an official visit and was ready to commit, but Michigan State seemed to back off. We reported on him a lot, coming down the stretch toward signing day and it looked to us like Michigan State simply decided not to take him. He gave all indications that he planned to be a Spartan, but I’m not sure the committable offer was there for him at the end. Michigan State would like to have him now, and he will probably try to remind them of that, this weekend. * Straight north and south running style, with the feet moving furiously. I have only seen him play two or three games but in the carries I’ve seen, he doesn’t attempt a lot of juke moves. He’s more of a gas pedal north and go guy, like Blake Ezor a little bit with that straight-ahead style. * Had eight catches against Wisconsin. + 3-yard TD run on inside zone out of shot gun last week. + vs Wisconsin, had a 41-yard catch-and-run on an out route to the wide side of he field, breaking a tackle in the process.

23 RB JONATHAN HILLIMAN (6-0, 225, Plainfield, NJ) * Grad transfer from Boston College. * He was third-team All-ACC lat year, rushing for 638 yards, with 24 catches. * He rushed for 2,238 yards at BC, No. 12 in program history. * Aside from the fact that he wanted to return to his home state school for his senior year, it’s kind of bizarre that he would leave a successful situation at BC to go to Rutgers. * He has only 81 carries this year, for 332 yards but a team-high six TDs. * He has been Rutgers’ short-yardage specialist, but was stopped on second-and-short and third-and-short at the goal line last week. 26 TDs in 42 games at Boston College * Gain of 23 on fourth-and-one in the 4Q last week, lowered his head out of a multi-TE look that Wisconsin occasionally runs. All linemen on the line, no FBs, no H-backs. All linemen and tight ends.

THE RUSH OFFENSE Rutgers ranks No. 12 in the Big Ten in rush offense and yards per carry. HOWEVER, Rutgers has run the ball well in the last two weeks against Penn State and Michigan. * Ash says he believes he has established an identity with the run game.

+ Converted a pair of third-and-ones against Penn State in the first half last week. Ohio State couldn’t do that against Penn State. * Rutgers gained 219 yards rushing against Penn State and netting 188 on the ground. (Had a long run of 24 yards, so it wasn’t a case of one huge run inflating the stats. Rutgers was consistently good on the ground against PSU). * A week earlier, Rutgers rushed for 193 against Michigan. 80 of those yards came on one carry by Isaih Pacheco, so the Knights still averaged a quality 3.5 per carry against Michigan’s defense aside from the 80-yarder. * The Rutgers offensive line is similar to Michigan State. Similar blocking schemes, similar results, dashes of glory, but inconsistent. In pass protection, Rutgers was terrible vs Penn State, but overall ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in sacks allowed. Left guard No. 75, Zach Venesky, is a weakness.

THE RECEIVERS * It’s hard to gauge the talent of the Rutgers’ pass catchers when the quarterbacking is what it is. Their top three WRs are freshmen, more reason to believe they might be building something.

18 WR BO MELTON (5-11, 185, Fr., Mays Landing NJ) * He has a future. * He has 28 catches, which ranks No. 2 on the team. * Only averaging 8.8 yards per catch. Most of what they do, pass game-wise, is possession-oriented. * Fly sweep vs Penn State, no gain. * Completion as slot WR on three-level flood, finding the intermediate choice for 15 yards against Wisconsin.

15 WR SHAMEEN JONES (6-0, 175, R-Fr., The Bronx, NY) * 10-yard catch on a curl last week early in the 4Q. * He has 15 catches on the year, ranking No. 4 on the team.

WR EDDIE LEWIS (6-0, 185, Fr., Middletown, NJ) * 24 catches. * I don’t have any notes on him.

THE RUSH DEFENSE

Rutgers is No. 13 in the Big Ten in rush defense, allowing 221 per game (5.4 per carry).

So how did Rutgers hang with Northwestern? Well, Rutgers’ pass defense kept a lid on Thorson. And Northwestern can’t run the ball against anyone. NU averaged 2.7 yards per carry on 47 attempts against Rutgers, netting 128. So that kept it close. Last week, PSU rushed for 139 yards against Rutgers on 39 attempts (3.6 per). PSU tried. Rutgers contained them. This is part of the reason that people think Rutgers is improving. Two weeks earlier, the dam broke and Wisconsin rushed for 371. Michigan rushed for 193. When I look at Rutgers’ front seven, I don’t think they’re bad. I think their rush defense numbers would be far better if they had a good offense to balance things out.

RUTGERS DEFENSIVE FRONT + They battled the PSU o-line to a draw in that matchup last week. * They go with a 30 front. Who is the fourth pass rusher? Sometimes it’s OLB No. 44 (Maddox-Williams), sometimes it’s the stand-up DE, No. 7 (Lumor). They’re sophomores. Rutgers wants to create indecision in the opposing o-line as to who is going to be the fourth rusher. They will do zone blitzes or man-drops off of that. However, they don’t have much juice in terms of edge rushers. Rutgers ranks last in the Big Ten in sacks with 14.



WHO’S GOOD IN THE SECONDARY?

I’ve seen all four DB starters make plus plays in the last three games. In order of impressiveness: 9 FS SAQUAN HAMPTON (6-1, 205, Sr., Hamilton, NJ) + Good coverage on deep corner route for Mac Hippenhammer last week, INC. + INT on the second drive of the game vs Wisconsin in man-to-man coverage of a TE on a deep over route. (Bad duck by QB Hornibook). + Excellent INT in man-to-man, undercutting a WR on a 12-yard out route, intercepting Hornibrook in the 2Q three weeks ago.

11 DB ISAIAH WHARTON (6-1, 203, Sr., Kissimmee, Fla.) * Looked like an NFL player last week against Penn State. * Good size, range, deep ball judgement, and hands to finish. + Good coverage vs PSU WR Deandre Thompkins on a deep stutter-and-go last week, blanketed. + Terrific pass break of up on deep pass in man to man vs. PSU WR Jahan Dotson. Blanketed him, good ball judgement, leaping ability, high-point to knock it away. Can’t be done any better than that. + INT on deep go route late in the 3Q.

20 RCB AVERY YOUNG (6-0, 190, Fr., Coatesville, Pa.) * Brother of Michigan State RB commitment Aaron Young. * Left CB. * Going to be a good one. * Pretty good closing speed to undercut routes. + Good vs the run, closed sharp and strong from the edge for a sweep tackle vs Higdon for a fourth-and-1 stoppage in the 1Q vs. Michigan.

22 DB DAMON HAYES (6-0, 197, Jr., Upper Marlboro, Md.) + Good pass break up at the goal line vs Wisconsin three weeks ago. (Former Michigan State recruiting target Kiy Hester plays on the nickel defense).

(MORE) LAST WEEK VS PENN STATE:

* On its first drive of the 2H last week, Rutgers drove 15 plays, 82 yards, 7 minutes, 14 run plays, to the 1-yard line but didn’t score. On fourth-and-goal from the 1 on that drive, Rutgers ran a trick play reverse flanker pass to the QB Rescigno in the end zone. Rescigno was wide open, all alone. But he dropped it. Would have cut the lead to 13-7 with 6 minutes left in the 3Q. “The stadium was ready to explode if we make that play,” Ash said. “Didn’t execute.” Even Ash prematurely celebrated the TD, and then was stunned that Rescigno dropped the pass. * At this point, Rutgers was containing the PSU run, stopping the PSU pass, getting turnovers from its secondary, and establishing the Rutgers ground attack. They were getting into position to extend this game and pose an upset threat, but the dropped TD trick play sent things off-schedule. * Rutgers then drove to the PSU 36-yard line late in the 3Q on its next possession, but RB Pacheco fumbled. Penn State then answered with a TD, game over. “I’ve been really pleased with the defense as of late,” Ash said. “I thought the Penn State game was another outstanding performance. They have continued to work and improve. We didn’t start off the season like we wanted to, but the guys have continued to fight and work. “Our guys showed a lot of fight and toughness, and that’s why we have improved. The difference in the game was taking care of the football and missed opportunities. “The seniors have not checked out at all. They have continued to lead and work with the young players.” * Ash said last week’s game against Penn State was “one of our better games this season. One of our better games since we've been here.”

ADD IT ALL UP