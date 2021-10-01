The Pre-Snap Read: Michigan State vs Western Kentucky
East Lansing, Mich. - Western Kentucky is better than Northwestern.
Heck, WKU (1-2) was almost better than Indiana and Army.
I’m not sure Michigan State is better than Indiana or Army, but we’re about to find out if the Spartans are better that Western Kentucky.
That sounds like a silly statement for a game that carries a 10-point spread, but there are some unknowns in this game that make for uncomfortable but intriguing test for No. 17-ranked Michigan State (4-0).
You’ve heard all about WKU’s Air Raid offense. They’re good at it. The QB is sharp, accurate, smart, quick with his release. Michigan and Wisconsin would love to have this guy on their roster at QB. He’s shortish at about 6-foot-1, but he can sling it quick and accurately.
QB Bailey Zappe threw for 365 yards (31 of 44) last week against Indiana. I would expect him to go over 300 yards again against Michigan State.
Zappe ranks No. 8 in the country in completion percentage (.731).
WKU is No. 2 in the nation in pass offense at 426 yards per game, trailing only Virginia.
Who did they amass those numbers against?
W, 59-21 vs Tennessee-Martin
L, 38-35 at Army
L, 33-1 vs Indiana
Army is 4-0 with four mid-major wins.
Western Kentucky is not Mike Leach’s 2008 Texas Tech team. But WKU’s coaches are from Leach’s lineage. They’re in their first year of the Air Raid, and they’re good at it. It’s not necessarily the best way to conduct offense in today’s college football, but it CAN be a great equalizer if the opponent gets a little foggy.
When Michigan State went to a 4-2-5 defense, it was to be more adaptable to offenses like WKU’s. This will be the first time we’ll have a chance to see Mel Tucker’s program go against an uptempo, spread-to-pass team like this.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton came from Kansas State where spread-to-pass systems were more commonplace. It will be interesting to see how his team does against this WKU outfit.
THE LATEST ON MICHIGAN STATE
On paper, this is a classic trap game. The world of college football has been full of surprises thus far in the season. Michigan State at No. 17 in the nation and No. 4 in the nation losing to Western Kentucky would fit right into that narrative, and that outcome really shouldn’t shock anyone.
Michigan State has been good. Last week, the Spartans faltered but perhaps the most impressive thing about the Spartans’ victory was their tunnel-vision belief. They didn’t get flustered, and they found a way to tip the scales on special teams while their defense barely kept them in the game.
Tucker strained to get his players to avoid patting themselves on the back after the Miami game. It kind of worked. Now the Spartans have to avoid the possible letdown of taking a week off from Big Ten play in order to face a mid-major team that most of the Spartan players didn’t know much about, prior to this week.
Meanwhile, Western Kentucky, which has played in minor bowl games in each of the past two years, is hungry and excited for this opportunity to beat an unbeaten, ranked Big Ten team on the road.
WKU showed last week that it could hang with Indiana, and might have won if not for a couple of strange decisions in the kicking game late in the fourth quarter.
Now, they want to finish.
They beat Arkansas two years ago when head coach Tyson Helton was in his first year at WKU.
WKU revamped its offense during the off-season in going with the Air Raid, hiring a young offensive coordinator from Houston Baptist, who brought with him his QB from Houston Baptist and some receivers.
Michigan State’s problems last week against Nebraska will help the Spartans this week. It has snapped them to attention.
Nebraska exposed some weaknesses and shortcomings within the Spartans. Nebraska proved that the Spartans won’t be able to pound the run against any and every opponent this year. However, WKU won’t be able to replicate exactly what Nebraska did on defense. So those shortcomings of a week ago won’t apply to this game.
As for mental preparedness, Minnesota lacked it last week against Bowling Green (losing), and Iowa lacked it against Colorado State (almost losing).
Auburn lacked it against Georgia State (should have lost, were it not for a save from SEC officiating).
When you play conference games on Labor Day weekend, that means you have to play a mid-major opponent or two sandwiched inside of the conference schedule. That’s asking for letdowns, trap games, upsets and near-upsets. Michigan State is squarely in that category this weekend, against a team that has already gotten its feet wet against a good Big Ten team and is salivating at Michigan State as low-hanging fruit.
“It was a great lesson for us last week that as close as we got, if we put all the pieces together, we can beat anybody,” Helton said.
FINAL ANALYSIS FIRST
I would be impressed if Michigan State is able to hold WKU under 25 points. Thirty-plus has been the norm, whether you’re Army or Indiana.
Michigan State hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 21 points. Michigan State has given up yards, but not a lot of touchdowns or points.
Michigan State’s defense has been effective. Now, Michigan State is expected to be without Drew Beesley. And the Spartans will be without a pair of key second-stringers in linebacker Chase Kline and cornerback Kalon Gervin entering the transfer portal.
I’m not sure if there is ever a good time to lose transfers, but with the way WKU plays, you need your second stringers in this game almost as much as you needed them at Miami.
