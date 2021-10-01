The Pre-Snap Read: Michigan State vs Western Kentucky

East Lansing, Mich. - Western Kentucky is better than Northwestern.

Heck, WKU (1-2) was almost better than Indiana and Army.

I’m not sure Michigan State is better than Indiana or Army, but we’re about to find out if the Spartans are better that Western Kentucky.

That sounds like a silly statement for a game that carries a 10-point spread, but there are some unknowns in this game that make for uncomfortable but intriguing test for No. 17-ranked Michigan State (4-0).

You’ve heard all about WKU’s Air Raid offense. They’re good at it. The QB is sharp, accurate, smart, quick with his release. Michigan and Wisconsin would love to have this guy on their roster at QB. He’s shortish at about 6-foot-1, but he can sling it quick and accurately.

QB Bailey Zappe threw for 365 yards (31 of 44) last week against Indiana. I would expect him to go over 300 yards again against Michigan State.

Zappe ranks No. 8 in the country in completion percentage (.731).

WKU is No. 2 in the nation in pass offense at 426 yards per game, trailing only Virginia.

Who did they amass those numbers against?

W, 59-21 vs Tennessee-Martin

L, 38-35 at Army

L, 33-1 vs Indiana

Army is 4-0 with four mid-major wins.

Western Kentucky is not Mike Leach’s 2008 Texas Tech team. But WKU’s coaches are from Leach’s lineage. They’re in their first year of the Air Raid, and they’re good at it. It’s not necessarily the best way to conduct offense in today’s college football, but it CAN be a great equalizer if the opponent gets a little foggy.

When Michigan State went to a 4-2-5 defense, it was to be more adaptable to offenses like WKU’s. This will be the first time we’ll have a chance to see Mel Tucker’s program go against an uptempo, spread-to-pass team like this.

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton came from Kansas State where spread-to-pass systems were more commonplace. It will be interesting to see how his team does against this WKU outfit.



