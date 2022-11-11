East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State fans are chalking this one up as a victory, but it’s likely to be more difficult than that.

The good news for Michigan State fans is that Mel Tucker has maintained the full attention of the full roster from start to finish this year. I thought it was interesting, and healthy, that Tucker (and team leaders Payton Thorne and Xavier Henderson) said that no one is talking about winning out or becoming bowl eligible. They are focused on each day’s practice and the next rep. That’s a healthy way to get a win streak going and continue some positive trends.

This will be a competitive college football game between two teams, each with a full allotment of scholarship players, each hunting some late-season optimism.

Michigan State is trending upward right now whereas Rutgers is staggering.





THE BOOK ON RUTGERS (4-5)

Rutgers began the season 3-0 with wins over Boston College (22-21), Wagner (66-7) and Temple (16-14).

Rutgers has since lost five of its last six:

L vs Iowa, 27-10

L at Ohio State, 49-10

L vs Nebraska, 14-13

W vs Indiana, 24-17

L at Minnesota, 31-0

L vs Michigan, 52-17

Rutgers will be starting true sophomore QB Gavin Wimsatt. They are turning the future over to the former four-star recruit. He has a live arm and quick feet. He’s exciting, but has been a bit error-prone.

This guy left high school last fall, three games into his senior season, and immediately enrolled at Rutgers as a 17-year-old and was activated onto the roster that week. It was an unprecedented deal, with the confluence of early enrollment trends and new NIL deals causing this guy to make a jump from high school football to college football in the same week.

He played four games last year and burned his freshman year of eligibility. You read that correctly. He played high school football and college football in the same season.

Rutgers has had injuries at the QB position, and Wimsatt has been improving, so head coach Greg Schiano pulled the pin and declared him the starting QB prior to the Minnesota game two weeks ago.

He was 14 of 29 for 166 yards with 1 TD and 3 INTs last week against Michigan.

He was 6 of 17 for 68 yards with 1 INT two weeks ago, in his first start, at Minnesota.

He has the capacity to improve quickly, although we haven’t seen it take hold yet. He is THE story for Rutgers.





FINAL ANALYSIS FIRST

Rutgers is weak on the offensive line. Rutgers wants to be a run-first type of pro style offense, especially after changing offensive coordinators at mid-season, but doesn’t have the blocking to do it.

Rutgers has once-in-a-row type of pass game explosiveness. They can hit you once in awhile with a pass but they have struggled stringing pass plays together for sustained drives.

Wimsatt is pretty good with slant routes, occasionally off the RPO.

Their WRs are decent, not great. Without a good run game and with an inexperienced QB, the WRs are hamstrung a bit.

For the rest of the Pre-Snap Read, Maggers can READ HERE.