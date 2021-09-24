The Pre-Snap Read: Michigan State vs Nebraska

East Lansing, Mich. - Congratulations. You have football back.

And it’s real football this time, not like last year. And Michigan State is 3-0 for the first time since 2015, emerging as a potential surprise team in the Big Ten and possibly the nation, set to play an important game against an underrated, credible opponent at Spartan Stadium.

These are two pretty good football teams. It’s a shame Nebraska barfed corn all over its boots in that Week Zero game against Illinois. That was an expensive loss, and everyone saw it, and dismissed Nebraska as garbage. It damaged their season and their reputation. Nebraska had the better players that day but choked the game away.

Nebraska has played good football the last two weeks. Gave Oklahoma all they could handle last week, and manhandled a quality MAC championship contender Buffalo two weeks ago.

Nebraska vs Miami would be a pick ‘em game if they played this week.

Michigan State vs Nebraska is going to be physical in the trenches. Nebraska is a naturally desperate team. Mel Tucker is trying to get his team to remain desperate. It’s a battle of skill, will and - as Tucker sees it - motivation.

If Nebraska vs Illinois is the only time you’ve seen Nebraska play this year, you need to erase that from your memory - aside from some of the mistake-prone nature of the team on that day.

The difference between Nebraska on that day and the potential of what Nebraska could do on a different given day is similar to the way Michigan State looked against Rutgers last year and the way Michigan State looked against Northwestern last year.

Of course Michigan State had a terrible time harnessing that level of play for more than a week or two last year, for various circumstances. It remains to be seen whether Nebrasks can capture and repeat a level of winning football this year like they showed against Buffalo and for portions of the Oklahoma game.