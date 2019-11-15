ANN ARBOR - This might be Mark Dantonio’s last stand.

Not because there’s pressure or heat from the university administration, the athletic administration or donors. They’re all fine with him, as they should be. The grouchy discontent from fans and media is a different issue.

He doesn’t care what media thinks. But he does care what fans think. And this might be his last stand, meaning he might not be able to stand dealing with the backlash that he and his family are starting to experience, borne out of the expectations created by his success.

Barring a huge collapse in the last three games, he can return next year as head coach - if he wishes, if he can stand it, if he doesn’t mind subjecting his legendary standing to the whims of a portion of the fanbase that thinks it’s Texas. He’s confident he can turn it around, but it’ll be harder without support from all areas. And recruits will notice.

If Dantonio pitches a gem and pulls one of the biggest upsets of the Big Ten season at noon at Michigan Stadium, and improves to 9-4 against the Wolverines, it will whet his appetite to continue on the multi-year path forward that he set out to navigate, as outlined last summer in meetings with athletic officials and donors.

If Michigan State loses, and does so in miserable fashion, Dantonio will be more inclined to rethink his future.

But Dantonio isn’t thinking about that right now. He and his players can look at Michigan’s film from two weeks ago against Maryland, pick bits and pieces from that game, mesh it with short swaths of Michigan State success against Ohio State and even last weekend, and arrive at a level of belief that they can pull this upset.

Michigan State can give Michigan a game if …

