The Pre-Snap Read: Michigan State vs. Miami

East Lansing, Mich. - Cutting to the chase:

I thought Miami played better in its 44-13 loss to Alabama than it did in last week’s 25-23 victory over Appalachian State.

Miami was disorganized on defense against App State. I counted at least five play in run defense when a player or players in the front seven left their gap to go try to make a hero ball play in someone else’s gap, resulting in ground gainers ranging from 8 yards to 28 yards (touchdown). There were at least two plays when defensive backs used faulty technique in pass defense and three plays when Miami’s pass defense flat out turned receivers wide open due to assignment errors and miscommunication.

Mistakes are going to happen in college football, but when they happen on defense as often as they did last week against Appalachian State, you have to wonder about the level of focus and buy-in of the players.

That being said, Miami was better organized against Alabama, played fast and correct - despite the final score. Alabama was just that hard to defend that night.

So my big question in this game is where Miami’s level of focus and buy-in is for this game. Did Miami go too deep into a nonchalant relax mode against Group of Five opponent Appalachian State after a demoralizing loss to Alabama?

Miami head coach Manny Diaz conceded that his team was down following the Alabama loss.

“I always get weary talking about intangible things because they are hard to define, but it did feel like it shook us a little bit," Diaz said of the loss to Alabama and a carryover to the App State game.

You don’t hear a coach admit something like that very often, especially early in a season. Now, will the Hurricanes bounce back with great effort, communication and commitment in a chance to take on a Big Ten team? You’ll find out when I do.

“The chance to play in front of big crowd, with a big national TV match-up, I think it is going to get us fired up and allow us to leave Atlanta and last weekend in the rear-view mirror,” Diaz said.

The old adage is that the most improvement for a team usually comes between week one and week two. The Hurricanes need to show it between weeks two and three.

“We had a couple of drives where we had gross miscommunications on the back end,” Diaz said. “We have to make sure that we are sound in communication, especially later on in drives when tempo is getting to us. Guys are having a hard time communicating, and that’s our line of focus this week.”

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker describes his team as being desperate to improve. And it's for constructive reasons. Michigan State has a chance to become one of the surprise teams in the nation this week if the Spartans can improve to 3-0 with a win at Miami, something few observers gave Michigan State a chance to due prior to the season.

I think Michigan State is focused, driven, pretty sharp, hungry and capable.

Miami is more than capable. Miami is fast and talented. Their pursuit speed on defense is impressive. The question is whether they will get back to being on the same page the way they were against Alabama or repeat last week’s problems.

Miami wasn’t bad and disorganized on defense throughout the night against Appalachian State - only on a big handful of plays. Those problems are correctable. It wasn’t just two or three plays, It was a succession of them. But it wasn't play after play after play. Just a few of them, but that's enough to get you beat this level.

Still, those problems are correctable.

Diaz does not have a great reputation of fielding sound defenses as a coach. He is the defensive coordinator of this outfit. He was d-coordinator for Miami from 2016-18 for head coach Mark Richt, and took over when Richt abruptly retired.

Those Miami teams under Richt were pretty good (9-4, 10-3, 7-6), but the defenses weren’t great. Diaz was fired as defensive coordinator at Texas in 2013 after three shaky seasons. Diaz’s Hurricanes struggled in run defense last year. This is not a new thing. These are quality control issues, and he needs to get them solved or else his seat is going to become red hot very quickly.

Diaz knows this and that’s why he took over defensive coordinator duties as head coach this year. Diaz will be hand-signaling the defense during the game, which is extremely uncommon. I can’t remember the last time I saw a head coach handling the signaling to a defense. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen it. But times are desperate at Miami. Maybe they will answer the bell, or maybe they will continue to fizzle.

Saturday could be a unique crossroads game for Miami and Michigan State. It’s the first game of the rest of Diaz’s tenure. If his defense is shaky in this game, and the Canes lose, the home fans are going to go from cranky to hostile against him.

There is less pressure on Tucker and his team, but it’s also the first game of the rest of his career. Get a big win at Miami and Tucker’s rebuilding project will seem, perhaps accurately, well ahead of schedule, and he could gain traction as perhaps the most dangerous man in the Big Ten, if not college football.

Earlier in the week, I listed Michigan State as having a 58 pct chance to win according to my BDI (balding dome index). After rewatching the Alabama game and seeing Miami play with better gap integrity in that game and better pass defense communication (despite the ease of Alabama’s early scoring drives), I’ll decrease that percentage down to 53 percent. Basically, I think this is Miami’s game to win or lose. Miami has the talent to get it done, and the road heat will be a major variable. I agree with Paul Konyndyk’s point that a talented team’s mistakes on film for one game often don’t get repeated the next week. He’s cited examples of September losses to Oregon and Notre Dame in recent years. That’s all true. But in this case, Diaz’s shaky past as a coordinator and leader comes into question as well. There’s a lot on the line in this game, and the mode of operation for each coach is still being written.