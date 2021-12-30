The Peach Bowl Pre-Snap Read: Michigan State vs Pitt

Atlanta - The teams might not be at full strength, but the mindset and tenacity which allowed Michigan State (10-2) and Pittsburgh (10-2) to get this far, to a New Years Six bowl game, figures to make for some physical fireworks tonight at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “For our program, it’s a chance to win 11 games for only the sixth time in school history,” Tucker said on Wednesday. History. It’s a word that is saved for special occasions in this sport of college football, which can boast as being the second or third most historically-rich sport on the American landscape. Michigan State’s chapters within that history are woven nicely throughout the College Football Hall of Fame, which sits a few blocks from the stadium at with the Spartans will be playing tonight. No one expected that Tucker’s second season at the helm could yield history. It already has in some respects. He and his team wants more, and will go for more in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (7 p.m. ESPN) against the ACC champion. “This is a big stage and an opportunity to send our seniors out ona positive note and also gain some momentum for next season, and our team is excited to get on the field,” Tucker said. The Spartans will be without star running back Kenneth Walker III. There are possibilities of missing starters on the offensive line. Pittsburgh will be without standout quarterback Kenny Pickett, and its best cornerback. But the fur still gonna fly. “It’s going to be a hard-nosed, physical game,” Tucker said. “It’s going to be a heck of a game because Mel Tucker is a defensive guy and I’m a defensive guy and I think what you’re going to see is a lot of contact,” said Pittsburgh head coach Pat Narduzzi. “You are going to see two teams that are well-coached and are going to battle to the end.” Pitt’s passing offense was outstanding this season with Pickett and Biletnikoff Award wide receiver Jordan Addison. I mean outstanding. It’s obviously a good thing for Michigan State that they don’t have to face Pickett.

QUESTION 1: What will the Pitt offense look with replacement Nick Patti?

Nick Patti.

And what about tight ends coach Tim Salem replacing Mark Whipple as Pitt’s offensive coordinator (Whipple left for the same job at Nebraska). I think Pitt’s pass offense will be pretty good. Not great, without Pickett. But not bad at all. Patti was 10-of-12 this year, mostly in mop-up duty, for 140 yards with a long of 21. Patti (6-3, 220, Jr., Hillsdale, NJ) is a former high three-star recruit who has been waiting for a chance like this. He is physically ready and I think his nerves will be fine. He’s run the show before. His biggest test of the season came against Western Michigan when he replaced Pickett late in the first first quarter after Pickett went down briefly with an injury. The Pitt coaches didn’t hesitate in going to the air with Patti in the game. Against Western Michigan, Patti was 2-of-3 passing with one drop by RB Vincent Davis in the flat on a checkdown. His completions: + A pass to WR Jared Wayne on a curl over the middle at 10 yards, gain of 17. + On third-and-20, after a dropped pass and a holding penalty, Patti completed to WR Taysir Mack on a comeback. He read a zone pressure/cover-six schemed, was flushed, and delivered a nice pass to his right for a gain of 17. This guy is going to be fine. Against Virginia, Pickett went out briefly with an injury. It was fourth-and-manageable. The Pitt coaches sent Patti into the game and they went for it with a pass play. The play drew a pass interference. They didn’t hesitate to go to him and put the ball in the air. Patti is going to be fine. Two years ago as a redshirt-freshman, he started against Delaware when Pickett was out with an injury. He wasn’t great that day, in a 17-14 victory. He was 23 of 37 (62 percent) for 271 yards with 2 TDs and 1 INT against Delaware. Pitt trailed 14-10 early in the fourth quarter of that game. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Mack with 10:33 to play for the go-ahead TD. It wasn’t a beautiful performance, but the freshman survived the trial. Also as a redshirt-freshman in 2019, he saw quality playing time in a 35-34 victory over Central Florida, relieving the injured Pickett. He played two series, was 2-of-3 for 16 yards, including a 6-yard TD pass late in the third quarter. He also rushed for 18 yards on two carries. He isn’t going to be bad. He’ll at least be serviceable. He might become a storybook 300-yard passer on this day. Narduzzi on Patti: "Nick is a leader. Nick works his tail off. He's prepared. I think he's watched more tape than anybody last week in the open week that we had, during finals week. He's been really good. "Our players trust him. Even more importantly, our players love Nick and trust that he's going to go out there and play his best and can get it done. Our kids didn't blink an eye. They feel real good about Nick."

QUESTION 2: What does Patti have to work with?

Jordan Addison.

Addison and Wayne are a good pair at WR, and Pitt has an excellent pair of tight ends, too. JORDAN ADDISON is slight at 6-feet, 175. They use him deep with his excellent speed, and they get him involved with the quick game, the short game, the intermediate game, or the shallow crossing routes. They’ll use him as a lone wide out to one side, or as part of a trips formation, or in tight. They use him all over the place, and he has the route running ability to get separation from most angles. When he gets separation, he’s accustomed to Pickett hitting him on time and on target, right there, with zip. Patti is good. And Addison is good. But Patti-to-Addison just can’t be as good as Pickett-to-Addison. Addison has been working to adjust. The Whipple-designed pass game won’t change. Pitt likes the 20-yard square-in (known today as dig routes). Will that be Patti’s pass of choice, too? Have to wait and see. Who does Addison remind me of? Being kind of slight, with a quick, accelerated stride, you might want to cover your ears, but Desmond Howard comes to mind a little bit. Addison is good. But Pickett made him great. Now Addison has to move on with new QBs, which he will be able to do. Will Pitt have the propensity to be a little less pass happy with Pickett gone? Narduzzi says no. “We have gone into games throwing it 40-plus times with him,” Narduzzi said. “We are going to take what they give you. Most teams are packing the box, trying to take the run game away. We are not going to change what we do. “It all comes down to what they’re stopping. They have a great front. They do a great job of stopping therun. If they put more people in the pass game, then you run it. If they don’t, you throw it. “Ron Burton and Harlon Barnett are great coaches. I know what they will do. I knkow their philosophy is like ours. They are going to sto pthe run. So we are going to have to be able to throw it. That’s kind of been the name of the game in college football.”

GAME WITHIN THE GAME PART 1

Michigan State will be in harm's way when Pitt puts Addison in the slot. Michigan State hasn’t had an answer in slot coverage against elite receivers all year, with Angelo Grose having problems for most of the first half of the season. Michigan State tried Xavier Henderson in that role later in the year with mixed results as Henderson was slowed by tweaks and injuries. It’s possible Henderson could be better, faster and back to the All-American level of play he showed in the first half of the season. When Addison is in the slot, will Michigan State play off of him and favor zone coverages, like they did way back in the Miami game? Or will Michigan State try to disguise things a little more, which means you MUST mix in some man-to-man, otherwise the disguises don’t have as much credibility. If it’s man-to-man, who do you put on Addison when he’s in the slot? Michigan State hasn’t run “corners over” all year (with both cornerbacks to one side of the field and one of them covering the slot receiver). So if form holds, it will be a safety on Addison. Our guess is that Henderson will get the nod. And we expect him to be quicker and faster than he was in the last five weeks of the season. Henderson might be an NFL player, but there are safeties in the NFL right now that wouldn’t be able to cover Addison in the slot. So you get the picture.

QUESTION 3: What about Jared Wayne, Addison’s tag team partner?

JARED WAYNE (No. 5, 6-3, 210, Jr., Peterborough, Ontario/Clearwater, Fla. Academy) is an effectively clunky type of WR, similar in eye test to former Spartan Ian Stewart. He had one of those deep digs against Wake Forest for 34 yards. He gained 25 on a shallow crosser against man-to-man for 25 yards against Miami. He had 46 catches on the year for 654 yards, with five TDs. He had a long of 40, and averaged 14.2 per reception. He’s good, solid, reliable, maybe not a game-breaker.

GAME WITHIN THE GAME PART 2