EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo tackled practice on Monday without the aid of shoulder pads from the Michigan State football building. He threatened he might resort to those props following Sunday’s dominant but unsatisfying 106-82 victory over Florida Gulf Coast. But it's probably not legal. After studying Sunday’s film, Izzo went into the new week bent on improving MSU’s team defense. “(Allowing) 45 percent right now would be the worst in my career (for a season),” Izzo said in reference to MSU’s field goal percentage defense after two games. “We held Kansas to 43 or 44 and let these guys shoot 46.” So Izzo had the challenge of convincing the No. 10-ranked Spartans that they were in severe need of improvement, less than 24 hours after scoring 106 points. “I thought we were very average early (in practice) and later on we kind of grew into it,” Izzo said. “Everybody wants to play in the NBA, but to play in the NBA, you have to go back-to-backs. All these guys think that if you have a game and then you have a practice the next day, it’s tough. They have to learn how to do that.” Izzo wants more urgency. But things weren’t crisp at the outset of practice on Monday. “I thought the second half of practice was a lot better than the first half,” Izzo said. “We made some progress. “Today, guys held themselves accountable a little better, which is good. When players are coaching players it’s always a good sign.” The key words there are “a little better.” This team, and its players, still has miles to go in order to achieve the level of excellence Izzo is pursuing - especially on the defensive end. “We need to hold everybody accountable,” Izzo said. “We just can’t have the blow-bys like we had. It’s hard to help defensively, but nobody really helped. It was kind of a group letdown in that second half after playing pretty well most of the first half.” So what does it all mean? It’s about the players Izzo isn’t mentioning. Players like Cassius Winston, Kenny Goins and, to an extent, Josh Langford. Those guys have had good moments on offense, but some of these players need to shed their soft tendencies and gain a consistent bite. Goins played quality defense for most of the Kansas game while matched up against the Jayhawks’ best player, Dedric Lawson. But Goins got off to a sleepy start on Sunday. “We are getting beat on some dribble drives,” Izzo said. “I think it’s a lack of staying focused when you get a big lead. It wasn’t as bad against Kansas as it was last night, so that means we’re playing the score instead of the game. We are going to start working on playing the game instead of the score.” Monday, Izzo tried to sound some alarms. But Izzo’s job would be easier if players, not coaches, did the barking. Izzo said there was progress. But the work resumes on Tuesday as the Spartans prepare for Sunday’s game against Louisiana Monroe (7 p.m., BTN Plus). “There are some habits that we have to break on defense,” Izzo said. “It’s going to take awhile because a lot of guys have just always played that way.” Izzo admitted that he and the staff had only briefly looked at Louisiana Monroe as of Monday afternoon. Monday was all about self-scouting and self work. The heavy film sessions on Louisiana Monroe were scheduled for Monday night.

WARD, SETTING AN EXAMPLE

As for good news, junior Nick Ward is the poster example of defensive renaissance. In his first two years, Ward seemed to try to get by with little effort on defense. Izzo would get on his case, and Ward might improve for a few minutes, but he would default to his habits of casual defense, perhaps caused by a need to conserve energy due to conditioning problems. And then he drove Izzo crazy with occasional disinterest on the bench and in huddles.

Those things aren’t a problem this year. Ward has been energetic, quick and correct in his biggest area of weakness in past years - ball screen defense. Whether he was high-hedging, as was the assignment against Kansas, or “feathering” ball screens as he did on Sunday night against Florida Gulf Coast, Ward has been accountable and energetic. “Nick has done a phenomenal job on the ball screens,” Izzo said. “Compared to last year, he is much, much better.” Ward bounced back from an inefficient offensive game against Kansas’ forest of rim protectors to score 25 points on Sunday. Ward could have approached a 30-point night if he had shot better at the foul line. Ward was 7-of-11 from the field against Florida Gulf Coast but just 11-of-17 from the foul line. Langford and senior Matt McQuaid are the team’s captains, and Izzo’s hardest workers. But Langford’s level of intensity isn’t the greatest. McQuaid isn’t much of a talker. If Ward continues to be a positive example, it wouldn’t be a shock if Izzo starts to lean on Ward, who isn’t afraid to talk, to start barking at teammates to take things up a notch. “I can’t tell you how far he has come,” Izzo said. “I like, a lot, what he’s doing, how he’s doing it, how he’s responding, not letting things frustrate him. He came over and told me to calm down last night. A little role reversal was kind of fun.”

LANGFORD GOOD, NOT GREAT

After a foggy first half against Kansas, Langford rallied to become the team’s leading scorer last Tuesday.

He followed up 18 points and 10 rebounds against Florida Gulf Coast. Langford was an untidy 1-of-6 from 3-point range but 6-of-9 on two-pointers. It was the first double-double of his career. “For the most part I loved the way Josh played,” Izzo said. “He did his job. He ran his lane. What he did so impressively in this game is he got rebounds at the rim, above the rim. He went there. He played within himself. “He had one or two bad shots. Every shooter is going to do that. With him and Cassius, if I can keep them to two bad shots, that’s a good day. “He defended pretty well. He and McQuaid are our two best defensive players and struggled a little bit in that second half, but for the most part that was a pretty complete game and I was impressed with the way Josh played.”



TILLMAN ON THE RISE

Xavier Tillman is the next player Izzo expects to experience a positive breakthrough.

Tillman has been practicing well, showing strength, fight and skills. Coming off the bench as a versatile big man, Tillman scored eight points (4-of-6 from the field) on Sunday and six against Kansas. “He has worked so hard on his shooting over the summer and he is shooting better,” Izzo said. “These guys think they’re going to get 30 threes or something, and you’re not going to be able to do that. He needs to be able to score down around the basket. “He made one left-handed hook (on Sunday). He’s not the biggest guy in America so he has to learn to get it off with his right hand, left hand, some jump hooks. He can go up and dunk it. He has quick hops. I think you’re going to see Xavier improve. He’s smart and understands things. He takes things really well so he’ll get better.” Tillman and Ward have played well as a tandem when they’ve played together. MSU’s interior passing has been improved this year. “Nick threw some nice passes,” Izzo said. “If he doesn’t panic in those double teams like he did last year, he’s a much better player. Kenny can be a good passer, too.”

