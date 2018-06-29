On the eve of two much-anticipated recruiting commitment announcements, the Spartans picked up a pair of unexpected commitments, Thursday night, from athletic skill position players who legitimately fit into the super sleeper category.

Brandon Wright, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound tailback and defensive end from Euclid, Ohio, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter, shortly after voicing his pledge to Michigan State during a conversation with area recruiter Jim Bollman. Michigan State recruiting reporters were unaware that Michigan State and Wright were in tight communication in recent weeks, and that he received an offer from the Spartans in early June.

Alante Brown is a speedster athlete who stars at quarterback for Chicago Simeon High School. Michigan State recruited him as a wide receiver. He can run a 4.4 in the 40 on demand - as he demonstrated at MSU’s camp last week.

Brown is a two-star recruit who had been committed to Miami of Ohio.

As an athlete, his strong, compact frame and terrific acceleration along with elusiveness brings to mind a combination of DeAndre Cobb and MacGarrett Kings.

Michigan State coaches are awaiting decisions today (Friday) from Flint Carman-Ainsworth defensive end Michael Fletcher and West Bloomfield wide receiver Tre Mosley.

Michigan State is the big favorite for Fletcher, who is ranked the No. 11 player in the state. He has been getting strong interest from Michigan State, Kentucky, Nebraska and others. Those schools, plus Alabama, Wisconsin and Michigan, offered scholarships.

Mosley (6-2, 175) is ranked the No. 26 player in the state but is getting the recruiting attention of a Top 10 player. He has taken official visits to Minnesota, Missouri and Cincinnati. Michigan offered him prior to Michigan State. Iowa, Indiana, Louisville and Oregon are among others who have offered.

Sources tell SpartanMag.com that Michigan State and Minnesota are the finalists. SpartanMag.com projects Michigan State with the edge.

But those announcements were set aside on Thursday night as Wright and Brown committed to the Spartans, becoming the 11th and 12th verbal pledges for Michigan State’s 2019 recruiting class.

Their commitments add spice to an eventful recruiting week which began with a tumultuous but not unexpected decommitment from four-star Oak Park QB Dwan Mathis, who flipped from Michigan State to Ohio State. The Mathis wounds healed quickly when four-star offensive tackle Devontae Dobbs, the No. 2-ranked player in the state, became one of the three highest-ranked in-state commitments of the Mark Dantonio era, trailing only Will Gholston and Malik McDowell in that category, when he pledged to the Spartans on Tuesday.

As for Wright and Brown, they aren’t ranked as high as others in the spotlight this week, but Spartan recruits with their humble ratings (and knockout film) tend to become standout players and NFL Draft picks under Dantonio at a rate equal to or exceeding those with four stars next to their names. And these two definitely have knockout film.