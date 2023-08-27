The tunnel incident is an event that some people want to forget. However, student-athletes - and many people involved with the Michigan State football program - still feel the effect of it today. I’m not here to recap what went down. I'm not here to re-litigate it. I'm not here to make excuses or express outrage. The incident happened almost 10 months ago and it’s in the past. What I AM here to talk about is the impact of the incident on society and what we can learn from that aspect of this story. In addition, Spartans Illustrated Publisher David Harns shared his perspective on what we can learn from this whole thing and where we should go from here. Let's get to it.

Jacoby Windmon speaks

Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon was one of the players suspended for his involvement in the brawl inside the Big House tunnel after MSU’s 29-7 loss against Michigan. He spoke to the media for the first time since last October. “I would never say it’s behind me because it’s something that I have to live with for the rest of my life,” Windmon said. “It’s something that I take serious so I can learn from (it) as I did and grow from it. Like I said, everything just happened for a reason. I never lost focus. I was always focused so it was no refocus for me. I just, you know, had to gain my focus into a different direction.” Everything happened in the blink of an eye for Windmon -- and for everyone involved in the fight. “It just all pretty much happened fast,” Windmon recalled. “You know, it’s life. Things happen in life and I’m a firm believer everybody go[es] through some type of adversity. It’s just really how you bounce from it. It just was very unfortunate. You know, I’ve sent my apologies to the school down the road, but at the end of the day, we’re here for this season. I just look forward to this season and focus on the now.” I thought Windmon did an admirable job addressing the issue from the podium at the Spartan Media Center this week. He took all the questions and answered them respectfully and honestly.

Darien Harris shares additional information

I've found that sometimes it’s important to put yourself in other people’s shoes. It’s easy to sit behind a keyboard and mindlessly tweet away your thoughts on something without any repercussions for what you say. It takes a decent human being to consider how other people might feel when they hear or read what you say about them. It goes back to simple advice I learned in kindergarten: if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything. Back in December, Darien Harris was interviewed by Justin Spiro on The Spiro Avenue Show. At that time he was the Director of Player Relations and Program Advancement for Michigan State (he was recently promoted to Assistant Athletic Director/NIL and Special Advisor to the Athletic Director). Harris spoke about the effect that the words of some in the aftermath of the tunnel incident affected the student-athletes involved. “I think it was eye opening to our student athletes for what can happen in the world,” Harris said to Spiro. “When you are on a national stage and an incident or a situation like that happens, people are going to show their true colors toward you. It was eye opening. It was, dare I say, educational, and it was a testament of who we are as a program and of course the leadership of Coach (Mel) Tucker who did an outstanding job as well as our athletic director Alan Haller of navigating us through that time. “It took a mental toll on everybody,” Harris continued. “It’s situations like this where I wonder for the people on the outside, what are you in this for? Do you really care about the student athletes as individuals, as people? Do you really care that they’re at a school getting an education so they can be positive members of society? Is that really important to you? Or are they just here for your entertainment and that’s it? And I think we really saw coming through (the public's reaction to the tunnel incident), a lot of it is just entertainment.”

Marvin Williams explains his perspective

Last week, Spiro interviewed Lead Pastor of Trinity Church and international speaker Marvin Williams on his show. Williams is a friend of the Michigan State football program and often leads chapel for those Spartans who are interested in attending. During the episode, Spiro and Williams discussed the tunnel incident and Williams had an interesting perspective to share. The entire episode is worth your time. “We all are going to fail,” Williams said. “It is how we respond to failure (that's) going to determine where we go from that position.” Williams also spoke about how people should approach it if something like this were to happen to them. “Take the consequences,” Williams continued. “I’m going to do whatever I need to do to own my part in this and I think that’s the only thing you can do. Own it and then say at the end of day, how do I learn from it.” Making sure the players took the consequences they deserved is exactly what MSU did in response. And they did it quickly. Spartan leadership suspended the involved players immediately and didn't let them back on the team until after the situation was resolved. The perception of MSU’s football program was altered that night and to this day, outsiders unfairly criticize Tucker and the program, to the point that it makes you wonder if there are other factors at play here. Spiro asked Williams if he agreed with him that race played a part in the public's reaction to the tunnel incident. “If Mel Tucker is not a black coach, I think to a certain degree, there would be hall passes given out to that coach to say ‘yeah, he needs to get control of the program’ and then the backlash wouldn’t be as long as it was with this situation,” Williams said. This double standard exists in society but some people might not even realize it. I think this aspect of the story harkens back to what I mentioned earlier -- it's important to put yourself in other people’s shoes and think about how you would want the public perception to be if your child or sibling was the one involved. Don't turn everything in to rivalry fodder. “I think, yes, if it’s a white coach, maybe the leash is a little bit longer and the backlash is not as long and the narrative is not spun like we see with the situation here,” Williams said. For his part, back in December, Harris also talked about the double standard as it pertains to race relations and if there would be more or less backlash if Tucker was white. “I believe so, at the end of the day,” Harris said when asked if he thinks that there would’ve been less backlash if Tucker was white. “And that’s just the society that we’re in. And again people can push back on that or say not everything is about race and unfortunately, it is in a lot of cases. And so we have to navigate accordingly and teach accordingly.”

Jim Harbaugh's approach, John U. Bacon fans the fire

Another part of the aftermath of the tunnel incident was the approach taken by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. He immediately termed the incident as an “assault” and said -- before all of the evidence came out -- that he couldn’t imagine that it would not result in criminal charges. Darien Harris wouldn't take that approach if he were in that position. “Roles reversed, I don’t want anybody thrown in jail,” Harris said. “I don’t want anybody incarcerated over an incident like that, this specific one. (I) would never call for that. I don’t think anybody within our program would’ve called for that. I don’t think anybody would’ve gotten in front of a microphone and called for that. I understand protecting your people. I think there’s a way to do it without going to such extreme measures with the opposition, especially when you’re leading young men too.” Williams also thought the response by Harbaugh was not the approach he would've taken. "I think the response was relatively too quick (from Harbaugh)," Williams said. "Again, you're still talking about 18, 19, 20-year old young men. How can you coach them? Not just coach them on the field, but we're talking about coaching them in life. And I think that to say those kind of things, those words, they are deep, they sting, they hurt. And I can tell you I have talked to people who... have said some piercing things when these kids were 18, 19-years old and they still live with those things when they're 40 and 50-years old. So our words matter." New York Times bestselling writer and journalist John U. Bacon published a report not too long after the incident. In the report, two anonymous sideline workers at the Big House told Bacon about things they heard and noticed on the MSU sideline. One worker said that he/she heard coaches, players and staff members “encouraging their players” to tackle Michigan running back Blake Corum at the knees in an attempt to end his career. Another sideline worker told Bacon that there was an “unprecedented amount of trash talk” by the MSU players and coaching staff. That person also said to Bacon that the MSU sideline was the “most toxic and hate filled sideline I have ever been a part of.” In the wake of the tunnel fight and Bacon's anonymously-sourced report, questions about MSU’s culture under Tucker started to come to the surface. Justin Spiro challenged Bacon on his report. That episode can be found here. In his interview with Spiro, Darien Harris didn't think the perception Bacon painted of the Spartans was fair. “We have some of the most, if not the most, compliant players that I think anybody on our staff has been around,” Harris said back in December 2022. “These guys don’t step a toe out of line for 99% of the time we have them. Statements like that made by whomever… it’s unfair. It’s unfair to our players because that’s not how they conduct themselves and carry themselves. That’s not what they’re taught. And that’s not the policies that they follow. And again you can see it in how we are on the field. You see it after we make plays. There's no trash talking.” Harris also mentioned that the coaches would never tell the players to purposely injure an opposing player. “We would never want any opponent no matter who we’re playing to leave with an injury or to endanger their opportunity to live out their dream,” Harris said. Bacon has the right to determine which information should be reported and, for the most part, has done a decent job over the years. However, in his interview with Spiro, Bacon admitted to making mistakes in this report and mentioned how he could have handled it differently. Unfortunately, the information reported by Bacon had lasting impact on the perception of the Michigan State program. For what it's worth, many players who have played for Tucker at MSU have said that there is no trash talking. They aren’t allowed to talk to the other team. The stories that Bacon's sources shared do not appear to match reality. “The notion that we would have to go out there and try to end careers to win games is nonsense,” Harris continued. “And it absolutely does not fit in the culture that Coach Tucker has established with our players. We don’t play like that." The tunnel incident is well in the past but it still has an affect on the student-athletes and coaches in Michigan State’s football program and how they are perceived by outsiders. Part of that is by design, Williams thinks. "It will never be enough," Williams said. "I don't care how many apologies. I don't care if (the MSU player) goes out and plays his heart out. I don't care if he's the nicest guy in the world. It will never be enough because of that incident. And that's when you know individuals ... their motivation is not to see anyone succeed. It's not to watch a college player do his best. It is to kill his career, kill his psyche, his soul, so that when he goes out on the field, he is not just playing against an opponent, he is playing against the world who hates him." Michigan State's leadership has been determined to not let that happen to the young men they are committed to. They have stayed by them, continuing to guide them through the difficulties that come their way. If only we all were committed to doing the same. --- Be sure to check out David Harns' column on what we can learn from all this and how we can move forward as a community.