SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - As part of a weeklong campaign to get his team into Big Ten shape, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo challenged his junior point guard Cassius Winston. He wanted better defense and heightened leadership. Izzo got that and more on Saturday night, as Winston set the tone on both sides of the floor, leading the No. 8-ranked Spartans (11-2) to an 88-60 victory over Northern Illinois (7-6) as the Spartans spoiled former Izzo assistant Mark Montgomery’s return to East Lansing in a big way. One of Winston’s challenges on Saturday, as demanded by his coach during the week, was to contain Huskies junior guard Eugene German, the leading scorer in the Mid-America Conference. German entered Saturday’s contest with a 21 points per game average and a shooting guard pedigree that almost sent him to the pros last season after earning a second look at the NBA’s pre-draft evaluation camp. But Winston and the Spartans put a hold on German’s NBA-style game with the kind of defensive performance that made their coach happy. “He did a good job and he deserves the credit for it,’’ Izzo said. “I was really pleased with the way he played. I’ve seen some improvement but I definitely think he’s playing his best basketball since he’s been here.’’ Winston, who was coming off a season-high 26 points in the Spartans’ 99-69 rampage over Oakland on Dec. 21, picked up where he left off on Saturday, finishing with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while dishing out seven assists with no turnovers. While Winston’s offensive production - he hit 12 of the Spartans’ 19 points to open the first seven minutes of the game - continued to set the tone for a team that finished with 25 assists on 29 made baskets, it was his defense that got the most attention from his coach. German finished with 20 points, just one under his season average, but those points came under duress during a 7-for-17 shooting day. German finished the first half with just six points on 2-for-10 shooting as the Spartans held a double-digit lead after the first six minutes. “Give German credit, he’s a hell of a player but he worked for every point he got and something happened that hasn’t happened here before and that’s that Cassius really took the challenge,'' Izzo said. “And I thought in the second half when he made those two 3s, the maddest guy in the arena was Cassius. That was a big positive. I was really proud of what he did, how he played and how he made (German) work for his shots.’’ Winston did have a little help with redshirt junior forward Kenny Goins adding 12, junior forward Nick Ward with 11 and sophomore forward Xavier Tillman’s eight and 13 boards off the bench, but it was Winston who set the bar with his excellence on both sides of the court. “That was my main focus, that, and winning the game,’’ Winston said about his defensive responsibilities. “I knew it was going to be tough and that he was going to make some, but I just stayed solid and forced him into tough situations. I knew (German) was going to get a lot of shots up so I just wanted to force him to make every shot as tough as I could.’’

MONTGOMERY IMPRESSED

The Spartans, who led by as many as 29, would boost their advantage to 24 at halftime, despite not having a fully healthy junior guard Josh Langford. He shut his day down after feeling the effects of a tweaked ankle from earlier in the week. While Izzo lauded his team’s continued ability to share the ball and Winston’s growth to what he claimed could reach an elite level, the cautious coach didn’t like his team’s energy. “On a negative, I thought we looked slow. I thought we looked lethargic,’’ Izzo said. “On a positive, I thought they did a great job of taking our break away, sending five guys back, but we didn’t punish them on the offensive glass as much as we should in the first half because we just didn’t go as much. I thought even our wings, guys who never look slow . . . we just looked like we had too much time off, too much turkey. I didn’t think anybody ran except Cassius today. So I think I’m just happy we won the game. Hopefully it will benefit us later on, especially next week.’’ While Izzo kept his compliments to a minimum, Montgomery, an obvious disciple of MSU’s style of play and approach after 10 years on the sideline next to Izzo, had no problem giving the Spartans their props after the 28-point loss. “They share the ball, they defend, they rebound and their ranking is well-deserved,’’ Montgomery said. “Their defense is that good. They’re going to be awfully good this year and tough to beat.’’ In the end, Saturday’s victory was a nice way for MSU - winners of six-straight games and 11 of its last 12 overall - to finish its non-conference slate before returning to Big Ten play on Wednesday, when MSU plays host to Northwestern at 8:30 p.m., at the Breslin Center. “I think we’re better-prepared now, but we’ve got a long way to go to compete in this league,’’ Izzo said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of tight games, a lot of close games. There’s not any real bad, bad teams and there’s a lot of good.’’

X-FACTOR

While Winston was obviously the star of the day among the starters, sophomore forward Xavier Tillman came off the bench to give the Spartans a boost in the post during a day in which Montgomery had his Huskies double- and sometimes triple-team junior forward Nick Ward in the post every time he touched the ball.

“He’s been giving that to us all year, really,” Goins said of Tillman. “He gets hidden sometimes, coming off the bench but whenever he enters the game, he always affects it in a positive way. “It’s kind of funny because we joke around and call him the X-factor but that’s truly what he is, rebounding, defensively and sometimes a couple of points here and there but he always there with energy and positivity.’’

Goins was a factor, too, collected a team-leading four blocked shots.



NOTICEABLE MATURITY

Speaking of Ward, Saturday was a showcase of his developing maturity.

When it became obvious that NIU’s defense in the post was going to make sure Ward didn’t get off for a big day down low, the 6-foot-9 power forward was able to keep his composure despite taking a beating under the basket during many of the Spartans’ possessions. Ward, who came into the game averaging 16.5 points a game, finished nearly five points below his average but displayed growth in some other areas. While he was listed as finishing with only two assists for the game, he showed patience and advanced court sense by finding open teammates out of the collapsing defense of the Huskies. He also grabbed seven rebounds and took advantage of his opportunities from the stripe when he was fouled, going 7-of-10 from the free throw line. “Yeah, I know, right’’ Ward responded with a laugh and a shoulder shrug about the added attention he received on the post. “It was hard but that was the gameplan, to shut me down so I just wanted to make the right reads for my teammates to get open. Cash had a hot day today so I kicked it out to him for a couple of open looks. It’s not always about scoring, it’s about creating for others.





TAKING IT PERSONAL