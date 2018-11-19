EAST LANSING - Nick Ward’s ankle looked just fine on Sunday, and so did the rest of his game during a 101-33 victory over Tennessee Tech at Breslin Center.

Ward showed no ill effects from a minor ankle sprain he sustained on Wednesday against Louisiana Monroe, scoring a game-high 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting against Tennessee Tech. He also had six rebounds.

“I felt good, my ankle is good,” Ward said.

He missed practice at the end of last week, but went full-go on Saturday and was good to go on Sunday.



“I had never had a sprained ankle like this,” said Ward, who admitted that the injury frightened him a little bit at first. “It was more annoying than anything.”

Ward was certainly annoying to an over-matched Tennessee Tech squad on Sunday. Ward touched the ball in the post on almost every one of MSU’s early possessions through the first five minutes. He scored MSU’s first eight points.

Feeding the center position down the middle as part of the fastbreak has been a staple of the Michigan State transition game for years. Feeding the center in the low post from the wing as part of the secondary break has been emphasized in the past two years. Ward was pretty good in this capacity last year. Now that he has lost weight and improved his speed and endurance, transition feeds to Ward on the block are becoming an all-out weapon.

“I posted up hard and Cassius (Winston) has great court vision and he fed it to me,” Ward said.

Ward scored 18 points in the first half on 9-of-10 shooting.

“I told you at the Kansas game that I’m really pleased with Nick,” said coach Tom Izzo. “When I’m not (pleased), I say it. I’ve been transparent about it. That’s why I was shocked at the Kansas game (that he didn’t play well), just because he had been so good. He just tried to do too much.”

Ward’s focus and hustle have improved this year, especially on defense. However, with Michigan State up 42-14 at halftime on Sunday, Ward became a bit casual for two possessions. He didn’t show as a help defender in the lane on one occasion, and then was sloppy in trying to create face-up offense for himself at the other end. Izzo subbed him out, and gave him some 2017-style tough love.

Ward nodded knowingly and sat down briefly, then went back in, and was back to being the hustling, dominant player that he was in the first half.

**

Tennessee Tech (0-5) was a weak opponent, but Golden Eagles’ center, Micaiah Henry (6-9, 235), was a solid sparring partner for Ward.

“Their big guy looked good against North Carolina,” Izzo said.



(UNC beat Tennessee Tech, 108-58 on Friday).

Henry scored a team-high six points for Tennessee Tech against Michigan State.

“Micaiah Henry can score on guys in our league one-on-one,” said Tennessee Tech coach Steve Payne. “Tonight (he) didn’t. They (Michigan State) are very big, very physical and very experienced.”

**

On offense, Ward showed good touch with his trademark lefty jump-hook.

“He is improving that right-handed jump hook,” Izzo said. “He is getting to where that jump hook is lethal.

“He is not frustrated by double-teams. He did a good job of passing out of them. Now he’s going to see some bigger (opponents). Nick is making some progress.”

Ward also hit a right-handed hook in the middle of the lane, beginning to show the ability to go to a counter move with confidence.

“I’m faster, in better shape, stay out there for longer stretches,” Ward said. “It definitely has helped me, losing weight and toning my body.

“The improvements came from just looking at myself in the mirror and seeing that my dream is that much closer and if I do these little tweaks to my game and I could have it. So it had to be done.”