Ward's ankle is fine
EAST LANSING - Nick Ward’s ankle looked just fine on Sunday, and so did the rest of his game during a 101-33 victory over Tennessee Tech at Breslin Center.
Ward showed no ill effects from a minor ankle sprain he sustained on Wednesday against Louisiana Monroe, scoring a game-high 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting against Tennessee Tech. He also had six rebounds.
“I felt good, my ankle is good,” Ward said.
He missed practice at the end of last week, but went full-go on Saturday and was good to go on Sunday.
“I had never had a sprained ankle like this,” said Ward, who admitted that the injury frightened him a little bit at first. “It was more annoying than anything.”
Ward was certainly annoying to an over-matched Tennessee Tech squad on Sunday. Ward touched the ball in the post on almost every one of MSU’s early possessions through the first five minutes. He scored MSU’s first eight points.
Feeding the center position down the middle as part of the fastbreak has been a staple of the Michigan State transition game for years. Feeding the center in the low post from the wing as part of the secondary break has been emphasized in the past two years. Ward was pretty good in this capacity last year. Now that he has lost weight and improved his speed and endurance, transition feeds to Ward on the block are becoming an all-out weapon.
“I posted up hard and Cassius (Winston) has great court vision and he fed it to me,” Ward said.
Ward scored 18 points in the first half on 9-of-10 shooting.
“I told you at the Kansas game that I’m really pleased with Nick,” said coach Tom Izzo. “When I’m not (pleased), I say it. I’ve been transparent about it. That’s why I was shocked at the Kansas game (that he didn’t play well), just because he had been so good. He just tried to do too much.”
Ward’s focus and hustle have improved this year, especially on defense. However, with Michigan State up 42-14 at halftime on Sunday, Ward became a bit casual for two possessions. He didn’t show as a help defender in the lane on one occasion, and then was sloppy in trying to create face-up offense for himself at the other end. Izzo subbed him out, and gave him some 2017-style tough love.
Ward nodded knowingly and sat down briefly, then went back in, and was back to being the hustling, dominant player that he was in the first half.
Tennessee Tech (0-5) was a weak opponent, but Golden Eagles’ center, Micaiah Henry (6-9, 235), was a solid sparring partner for Ward.
“Their big guy looked good against North Carolina,” Izzo said.
(UNC beat Tennessee Tech, 108-58 on Friday).
Henry scored a team-high six points for Tennessee Tech against Michigan State.
“Micaiah Henry can score on guys in our league one-on-one,” said Tennessee Tech coach Steve Payne. “Tonight (he) didn’t. They (Michigan State) are very big, very physical and very experienced.”
On offense, Ward showed good touch with his trademark lefty jump-hook.
“He is improving that right-handed jump hook,” Izzo said. “He is getting to where that jump hook is lethal.
“He is not frustrated by double-teams. He did a good job of passing out of them. Now he’s going to see some bigger (opponents). Nick is making some progress.”
Ward also hit a right-handed hook in the middle of the lane, beginning to show the ability to go to a counter move with confidence.
“I’m faster, in better shape, stay out there for longer stretches,” Ward said. “It definitely has helped me, losing weight and toning my body.
“The improvements came from just looking at myself in the mirror and seeing that my dream is that much closer and if I do these little tweaks to my game and I could have it. So it had to be done.”
THE REST OF IT
This game marked the last of a three-game stretch against mid-major and low-major opponents prior to taking on six major conference opponents in 20 days.
Izzo wanted to give extra minutes to reserves, both for evaluation purposes and experience. Some of these players might not get much playing time during the next six games.
He played freshmen Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown earlier in the rotation than usual, Sunday. Brown scored seven points in his most extensive action as a Spartan.
“I thought (our game) against Florida Gulf Coast was good,” Izzo said. “The last two games weren’t as good, but at least we have a base to go back to, but we are going to have to play a lot better.
“We are going to have to continually move the ball. I thought our defense was a lot better in taking away what we wanted to take away.”
DEFENSIVE PRINCIPLES
MSU’s off-ball defenders have been low, coiled and in proper gap/help areas more so than in earlier games.
“We did a better job of shrinking the court,” Izzo said. “I thought we got sloppy in those games. We have really spent a lot of time talking about it.”
Gap-prevention defense is new to the freshmen. But Izzo’s veterans shouldn’t have been as casual as they were at the outset of the season. Things seem to be improving.
“Cassius (Winston) played better defensively tonight against quicker guys,” Izzo said. “Regardless of what kind of team they have, they do have some quick guards. We talked a lot about not giving up those straight-line drives.”
Kyle Ahrens and Foster Loyer were beaten off the dribble on one occasion each, Sunday. But power forward Kenny Goins and reserve big man Marcus Bingham moved their feet well when challenged off the dribble. Help defenders were regularly in place and obstructive.
MSU isn’t gifted with athletic on-ball defenders. The Spartans will need to major in smart, focused help defense all year.
Michigan State’s stretch of six games against major conference opponents over a 20-day span will begin on Thanksgiving night against UCLA (10 p.m., FSI) as part of the Las Vegas Invitational.
“We are going to figure out where we are, and there is going to be no room to breathe,” Izzo said. “It’s going to be one after another, after another, after another. Are we ready for that? Probably not, but it’s hard to say whether those teams are, too.”
TIP-INS
* Winston had a game-high six assists.
“Cassius did a really good job of not only running our team but getting people shots,” Izzo said. “He is getting six assists, but I think he is throwing passes to get 10 or 12 assists (if people made shots).”
* Michigan State had only eight turnovers, after committing only seven against Louisiana Monroe.
However, Ahrens threw an interception that was was returned for a lay-up with 4:54 to go. Izzo called a time out, pounded a fist into his palm, and drove home the importance of playing the game the right way, and not the score.
“I told my guys figure out how to play the game, not the team,” Izzo said.
* Izzo is continuing to try to develop Xavier Tillman as a low post scoring threat. He called for Tillman to get low-post touches in the last 10 minutes of the game.
On his first touch, Tillman hastily attempted a drop step right after receiving the entry pass. Tillman lost control of the ball. Izzo called him to the sideline and told him to slow down when he begins to go to work in the post.
The next time Tillman received an entry pass, he took a more calm approach. His offense is a work in progress.
* Goins, one of the offensive bright spots against Kansas two weeks ago, was 0-for-2 from the field in 21 minutes.
“Kenny has been playing so good and all the sudden Kenny doesn’t score a point,” Izzo said.
Goins and guard Matt McQuaid continue on Izzo’s list of guys who need to harness a level of better productivity.
McQuaid was 1-of-5 from 3-point range. He is 4-of-14 (28 percent) for the year. Michigan State needs him above 40 percent.
* Izzo said the team’s goals for the game were:
1. Improve defensively.
2. Don’t foul jump-shooters.
3. Avoid turnovers.
4. Get better ball movement.
“I thought at times we accomplished all of them,” Izzo said. “The only negative of the night was the number of wide-open 3s we missed in the first half.”
* Michigan State was 5-of-20 from 3-point range in the first half.
Izzo got on Winston, Joshua Langford and McQuaid for unnecessarily shooting from two or three feet beyond the 3-point stripe.
“Once we got them up to the line and started to get some inside-out passes, we started knocking down some three,” Izzo said.
Michigan State shot 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the second half. Langford was 3-of-3 from deep after the break.
“Cassius after missing a couple of easy shots, he made some great ones,” Izzo said. “Josh had a better second half.
“McQuaid is a little better and Kenny has to do a little more. But we subbed a lot of guys, and that was part of the plan.”