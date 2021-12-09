The Hoop Feed: Walker, Hauser rise up in win at Minnesota

Tom Izzo is still searching for a complete game for his team, but one-by-one, opponents are searching for a way to beat the Spartans, and most of them are failing. No. 19-ranked Michigan State used terrific, 47 percent 3-point shooting (10-of-21) and a 44-29 margin on the boards to defeat Minnesota, 75-67, in the Spartans’ Big Ten opener, Wednesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. Michigan State led by 19 points on two occasions midway through the second half, but a rash of late-game turnovers, and some Minnesota 3-point shooting in the final minutes closed the gap to single-digits in the final :90 seconds. But Michigan State (8-2) went 6-of-6 from the foul line in the last minute to secure victory. Minnesota, which had one of the more surprising starts of the season in the Big Ten, fell to 7-1. “We still have our moments, but I thought it was a great win,” Izzo said. “I think we were at three turnovers with :30 seconds left in the first half and then we had two at the end (of the first half), and we turned it over eight times in the second half,” head coach “Getting to play a complete game, that’s the next goal.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan State had four players in double figures. Tyson Walker, playing in his first Big Ten game, had 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He was 2-of-2 from 3-point range. Walker’s passing wasn’t great. He had three assists and four turnovers. Gabe Brown had 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point, including a big one from the right corner which gave Michigan State a 67-55 lead with 3:06 to go. That shot provided a big answer moments after Minnesota had drawn to within single digits for the first time in the second half. Brown had eight rebounds. Malik Hall had 15 points off the bench, on 6-of-9 shooting. He was 2-of-4 from 3-point range as the junior power forward continues to be a steady offensive option from long range. Hall also had a team-high nine rebounds. Joey Hauser had 10 points and seven rebounds. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range, giving hope that the stretch four might be breaking out of his early-season shooting slump. Hauser led Michigan State in plus-minus with a +18. “This was Joey’s best all-around game,” Izzo said. “I’m really happy for him. He’s been through hell, like happens to some players but he is bouncing back. He’s hung in there. “A lot of people wonder why I believe in him but he’s a hell of a kid and he works his tail off. Him and Malik together are really a great one-two punch right now. That position is really well-manned.” Hall and Hauser were key in holding Minnesota forward Jamison Battle, a transfer from George Washington, to 5-of-14 shooting. “We tried putting him (Hauser) on Battle and he did a hell of a job,” Izzo said. “I thought Joey did a hell of a job on him, which surprised me a little bit. Battle hit some shots at the end but not at the end but not on Joey. “He (Battle) gets 17 (points), but they were a well-earned 17. I thought Malik Hall and Joey Hauser really did a good job on Battle.” Eric Curry, a sixth-year senior center, led Minnesota with 18 points. The Gophers had a 34-22 edge in points in the paint. But Michigan State held Minnesota to 40 percent shooting. Minnesota, which had been one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the Big Ten, was held to 6-of-23 from deep (26 percent). “I thought we did a really good job until they started driving us a little bit more,” Izzo said. “We didn’t do a great job on that. Our whole thing was to contest the threes. They’ve been shooting in the 40s. We couldn’t let them beat us from the 3.” * Marcus Bingham played a season-low 16 minutes. He seemed to twist his knee while missing a breakaway lay-up in the first half. He came out of the game briefly, but went back in. Bingham finished with 6 points and three rebounds. Julius Marble played 13 minutes, as neither primary center played more than half the game. Hauser played a handful of minutes at the five, sharing court time with Hall. Mady Sissoko played three minutes, but allowed his man to get a put-back lay-up when he was drawn out of position to go for a blocked shot in the first half. “We didn’t get it inside enough,” Izzo said. “We wanted to get it inside to Marcus. We didn’t do a great job of that. “We had a lot of guys that played well and then we made some bone-headed plays, which is part of the growing process, I guess.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Jaden Akins, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard, continues to deliver above-the-rim noise on a daily basis. This time, he sprinted the floor and delivered a breath-taking blocked shot to thwart a Payton Willis runout with 13:10 to play. Minnesota was beginning to show signs of putting a run together, and had just missed a pair of open 3-pointers that could have cut the lead to 10. Then came the runout. Akins tracked it down from miles away, floated to the square and blocked it off the backboard. Seconds later, Brown hit a 3-pointer and MSU’s lead was back up to 53-37. “That was a hell of a play,” Izzo said. “Jaden had just made kind of a mistake. We said we were not going to attack the basket unless we got a real good one, and he went in there and might have gotten fouled but for him to bounce back and do what he did, those are game-changing. Those are deflating from their standpoint and uplifting from ours and that makes a big difference.” * Michigan State shot a sizzling 54 percent from 3-point range in the first half (6-of-11). Walker (2-of-2 in the first half) and Hall (2-of-3 in the first half) each hit a pair. * Michigan State took its biggest lead to that point in the game (30-19) after a pair of pull-up jumpers by Christie and Hall. On both shots, Christie and Hall faked a 3-pointer and drew a respectful defender out on them, and then went by for the pull-up shot at medium range. Michigan State was 5-of-10 from 3-point range prior to those two medium-range jumpers. * After MSU’s customary late-half timeout prior to intermission, Michigan State went to Brown off a downscreen and curl. He bounced to the rim to finish a 5-footer and give the Spartans a 37-24 lead at the break. “In a couple of our runs, he made a couple of big shots,” Izzo said. “The real cool thing is he got eight rebounds and he was Draymond Greening me saying, ‘Coach, I need two more rebounds, man. I need two more rebounds.’ “So I said, ‘Well go get the damn things. What are you talking to me for?’ “But I like that that he’s got some goals that are more than just shooting the ball now. “He really did settle us down, made some big plays, played pretty good defense and got some big-time rebounds and only had one turnover, so hats off to him.”

WHAT IT MEANS & WHAT'S NEXT