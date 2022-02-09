The Hoop Feed: Surveying the damage from MSU's loss to Wisconsin

East Lansing, Mich. - The most worrisome part for Tom Izzo, coming out of Tuesday’s 70-62 loss to Wisconsin, has to be the fact that he just spent last week trying to get his team to play tougher, and they responded with their two softest performances of the year. After being out-rebounded by Michigan and Maryland - both wins - Izzo set out to improve his team’s toughness prior to Saturday’s game at Rutgers. Izzo thought the practices were good. He boasted the fact that they played his famed war drill two or three time in practice. Yet Rutgers bashed Michigan State in most ways possible, and won, 83-64. Then, coming home to play a Badger team that Michigan State had beaten on the boards, 39-20, less than three weeks ago, Izzo thought added emphasis on toughness and physicality, plus the extra juice from playing at Breslin Center, would send things on course. Instead, Wisconsin out-toughed Michigan State to most loose balls, and the key rebounds. Wisconsin made the key shots, while Michigan State reverted to a couple of costly turnovers at an inopportune time, and the Spartans fell to 17-6 overall and 8-4 overall. Forget about the Big Ten race. As Jud would say, Michigan State needs to get back into the human race. There is nothing to blame this time. Can’t blame the road, the schedule, the officials, fatigue, or bad bounces. Michigan State was the softer team - right in the face of Izzo’s attempts to toughen them up. This is where the worrying starts. Izzo has already dug his spurs into this team, but they haven’t responded. “I will start by saying that was a poor coaching job and our team wasn’t ready to play,” Izzo said in the postgame press conference, a refrain he would repeat more than a half-dozen times in 20 minutes. “Don’t blame the players. It’s the coach. The coach has got to get his team ready to play. I’m not trying to take the blame off the players; they will get ripped enough on social media. They came out inept and not physical enough. That is my job. Write it. Say it. I’m not looking for any sympathy. “I’ll get calls from former players tonight because that is not how Michigan State plays.” Izzo has coached Michigan State to 259 losses in 27 years. He can handle losses. They don’t surprise him. But he almost always gets production and positive response from whatever area he emphasizes in practice. He emphasized improved toughness heading into at Rutgers. Didn’t get it. He emphasized it again heading into this game against Wisconsin. Didn’t get it. This Michigan State team has been pretty good at times this season. It’s not like he is trying to get a donkey to win the Kentucky Derby. The Spartans have some horsepower. Not as much as his best teams, but enough to show up for battles for loose balls better than they did in this game against Wisconsin. "We have to figure out how we are going to get a little tougher,” Izzo said. “I haven't had many teams I have had to worry about that with, but I have to worry about that with this team.” That’s the rub. And that’s the worry. Izzo has emphasized defense, rebounding and toughness all season, all off-season. It’s a constant topic. And then when it wanes a little bit, he digs the spurs deeper. He has to pick his battles and go at them harder. This past week was one such battle. And the results were not good. Michigan State ended up out-rebounding Wisconsin 33-32, but Wisconsin guards bumped MSU’s guards all over the backcourt, and held a physical mastery over them, similar to the way Rutgers did. “I thought every loose ball, they got,” Izzo said. “I thought every loose ball at Rutgers, they got. “Is it fixable? Yeah, it’s fixable. It’s always fixable. So we have to do a much, much, much better job. We will go to work on it, I will promise you that. “We have to get better leadership and we have to get better toughness.” Better point guard play and shot accuracy are also needed.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State was 4-of-20 from the field at one point in this game, and 8-of-29 (27 percent) with 17:10 remaining. “Greg (Gard) said he thought they (Wisconsin) played pretty good,” Izzo said. “I couldn’t figure out how we were only down by eight or nine or 10.” Izzo kept looking up at the scoreboard, expecting to lead to burst to 15 or 20 like it did at Rutgers on Saturday. Malik Hall tried to rescue things. He hit a 3-pointer (35-28) from the left wing off a pass from AJ Hoggard, and then Brown nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner (37-31). Those were the first two 3-pointers over the game for the cold-shooting Spartans. Hall drove for a transition dunk (41-35). Then Hall used a spin move in the lane for another dunk (43-40, 11:51). Joey Hauser’s tip-in cut it to 45-44 with 9:06 left. Everything looked like the Spartans were moments away from taking their first lead in this game, and their first lead of any kind since the Maryland game. Then Wisconsin guard Jahcobi Neath drove and missed a reverse lay-up. Win that rebound, and the Spartans would have the ball and a chance for its first lead of the game. Instead the rebound hit Max Christie in the hands and tumbled out of bounds. He flat out fumbled it. Christie is good. He is focused. He tries hard. But his hands just didn’t deliver in this instant, which Izzo would recall as one of the turning points in the game. Seconds later, Wisconsin All-America candidate Johnny Davis nailed a pull-up jumper from the elbow to rebuild the lead to 47-44 with 8:26 left. Next possession: Davis missed a 3-pointer. Marcus Bingham tried to box out 7-foot Badger center Chris Vogt. Did he try hard enough? Did he make first contact early enough? That’s up to Izzo and Bingham and the film room. But Bingham was unable to control the rebound. It went out of bounds, off Bingham’s hand. Wisconsin ball. Moments later, Davis hit a 3-pointer off an inside-out pass, making it 50-45 with 7:14 left. Offensive rebounds by the Badgers - a team that normally surrenders the offensive glass against Michigan State in order to get back on defense - were few but pivotal in this game. The Badgers did a lot of transition retreating in this game, but they hit the offensive glass three or four times at opportune moments. That’s how Northwestern upset Michigan State here on Jan. 15. Izzo has been trying to fix the rebounding problem ever since. Michigan State? Rebounding problem? It’s been that way for a few weeks. Wisconsin held an 11-6 edge over Michigan State in second chance points in this game. That’s ridiculous. Hall had one more flurry. He hit a jumpshot from the elbow off a drive-and-kick from Christie (50-47 with 6:46 to play). But Hall had been on the court for 10 straight minutes. That’s a long haul for a big man in the Spartan system. He had grown tired. On the next possession, he tried to drive. Wisconsin sagged a help defender to double-team him on the drive. Hall fumbled it for an expensive turnover. Next possession, Tyson Walker tried to push the ball in transition while five Wisconsin players were back on defense. Walker dribbled it off his foot for a turnover. “When Tyson came down 1-on-15, we were going to call time out right there and we were going to go to Malik in the post like we did with Aaron Henry when we hopefully get fouled, but we didn’t do a good job of that,” Izzo said. Walker was pulled and didn’t play again. He scored 1 point on 0-for-3 shooting, with one assist and two turnovers.

THE BINGHAM SITUATION

Marcus Bingham was productive, scoring 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 20 minutes of playing time. However, Izzo’s call for better contact and toughness is volleyed largely toward Bingham. Bingham finished with just two rebounds. He had 11 points at halftime, including a banked-in 19-footer at the intermission buzzer. However, Bingham was pulled less than three minutes into the second half after he set a succession of air screens. Michigan State trailed by 9 when he went out, and methodically cut the lead to 1 point with him on the sideline. He re-entered the game with 8:03 to play. Julius Marble did not have a good game as the back-up center. On his first shift, he had a turnover and allowed two offensive rebounds, including a Badger put-back which gave Wisconsin a 16-8 lead. Marble finished with two points and five rebounds in 12 minutes.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Bingham delivered a reverse lay-up off a quick dropstep move to cut the lead to 52-49 with 4:38 left. But Michigan State would get no closer. Wisconsin’s Brad Davison answered by hitting a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 55-49 with 4:23 left. On that 3-pointer, Jaden Akins and Gabe Brown erred on a switch. Brown passed Davison off to Akins. Akins didn’t hear him, or didn’t recognize the situation, and Davison was left open for a devastating triple. Two possessions later, Michigan State ran a ghost screen for Hauser in the left corner. But Hauser turned down what looked like an open 3-pointer, and instead missed a 17-footer off the dribble. Izzo didn’t like that decision. At the other end, Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn hit a 16-footer over Bingham five/one switch. That clutch shot gave Wisconsin a 57-51 lead with 3:10 to go. Next Michigan State possession, Brown missed an open 3-pointer form the right wing. Next Wisconsin possession, Wahl backed down and hit a hook shot over Hall, making it 59-51 with 2:25 to go. Wisconsin was not only tougher, and more passionate for loose balls, the Badgers also made big shots when they had to, and Michigan State did not. “They just ground it out and the right players took the right shots when they needed them,” Izzo said. “We did not have the patience to do that. Part of it was their defense. Part of it was we struggled with our lead guards to get us into stuff. “If we would have played harder and we would have gotten those rebounds at the end … you just can’t do that against good teams. Wisconsin is 19-4 for a reason.

THE POINT GUARD SITUATION

Walker played just 13 minutes, his season low. Hoggard scored 7 points on 2-of-8 shooting. He had seven assists and three turnovers. He is playing better than Walker, but Hoggard hasn’t been a consistent positive since playing the best games of his career against Wisconsin and Michigan in mid-January. Izzo thought Hoggard looked for his shot a little too often in this game, rather than facilitating to others. “They (Wisconsin) stepped back (in ball screen defense),” Izzo said. “They didn’t guard A.J. (on ball screens) and that created some problems. We knew that was going to happen but we didn’t do the things we needed to do to make up for that. “Joey passed up a couple of shots and Malik passed up a couple, and we have other guys taking shots that we don’t need to be taking shots as much,” Izzo said. “Our guards have to realize they are in there to do other things. We want to get the ball to Gabe and Max.” Michigan State went with Christie at point guard for four possessions late in the first half with Michigan State trailing 21-13. Michigan State scored on three of those four possessions and outscored Wisconsin 6-2 during that stretch. “That was probably a desperation move on my part at that time because of some problems we were having at the point,” Izzo said. “He (Christie) hasn’t played there much. I’m not saying that didn’t work, but it didn’t work great.” Walker has become a psychological project for Izzo. Walker is hard on himself when he doesn’t play well. The junior transfer from Northeastern is in a downward spiral. Walker was expected to give Michigan State vast improvement at the point guard position this year. He had encouraging moments earlier in the season, but those have become fewer and infrequent in recent weeks. “I think we’re out of sync a little bit and we have to figure out what we are going to do with our point guard and get after it a little bit,” Izzo said. Izzo is careful in choosing his words about Walker. “I think Tyson has been playing pretty well,” Izzo said. “It just wasn’t his night tonight.” When asked specifically about Walker, Izzo punted. “I’m going to reserve all that until I look at the film,” Izzo said. “Sometimes I shoot my mouth off and then I eat my words. Next press conference I will fill you in on how I felt after watching the film.”

WHAT’S NEXT