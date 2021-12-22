The Hoop Feed: Sparty Party in The Motor City

Detroit - On the shortest day of the year it didn’t take long for Michigan State to develop a taste for daylight from 3-point land. The Spartans rode long-range shooting to a quick start, and received another helping of long-range bombs in the second half, and coasted to a 90-78 victory over Oakland in entertaining fashion before a loud, near-capacity crowd of 16,837 at Little Caesars Arena, Tuesday night. Marcus Bingham (17 points and 12 rebounds) and Tyson Walker (10 points and 10 assists) each had double-doubles for Michigan State. Five Spartans were in double figures, including Max Christie with 17, thanks to a hot night from beyond the arc. Seven of MSU’s first 10 field goal attempts were from 3-point range, and the Spartans made enough of them build leads of 15-8 and 44-35 (halftime). Michigan State attempted 28 3-pointers on the night, the most by the Spartans this season, hitting a healthy 39.3 percent of them. “We were going against a tough team, a very well-coached team,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “They played all zone, pressed us, so now we have another thing in our arsenal that we’ve played against. “And our fans in Detroit, not everybody can come up to East Lansing. “Our fans were awesome and I appreciate that.” No. 10-ranked Michigan State improved to 10-2 and will be off for seven more days before playing host to High Point on Dec. 29.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Bingham and Christie led Michigan State with 17 points apiece. Christie was 6-of-8 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. This game might have been tight if he had not come to the forefront as a lethal sniper. Christie is regarded by teammates as the best shooter on the team. However, he came into the game shooting only 26 percent from 3-point range. He busted out with a pair of early 3-pointers from the right wing, including one in transition, to give Michigan State an 8-0 lead. In the second half, a triple from the right corner gave Michigan State a 60-50 lead. By that time, Oakland was trying to run out at him and defend the three. That’s when he offered a shot fake and nailed a pretty 17-footer off the dribble to give Michigan State a 69-55 lead. Christie gave Michigan State its biggest lead of the night (82-66) when he hit a 3-pointer from the left wing on a drive-and-kick from Tyson Walker. After the game, Christie said the first two 3-pointers put him in a rhythm. He said the 10-day break between games helped him regain focus and work on his shot. “We had some things that let down, but Max Christie was a definite plus,” Izzo said. * Bingham was 8-of-10 from the floor with 12 rebounds. “Markie getting a double-double was big,” Izzo said, “because he only had three rebounds at halftime and I said, ‘What’s the deal?’ We thought that was one area where we could hurt them.” Bingham hit the glass in the second half. And he became a prime target for a success of diagonal alley-oop lobs. * MSU’s point guards combined for 17 assists and only two turnovers. A.J. Hoggard had seven assists and one turnover.

GAME INSIDE THE GAME: PART 1

Oakland’s zone defense begins as a pressuring 1-3-1. The Oakland zone matches up against the ball handler at the top of the key, and brings pressure from the wings, with some occasional trapping. Oakland has good length with their guards, but not much height along the baseline. So if an offense can handle the backcourt pressure, there are passing avenues to the rim. Michigan State’s halfcourt offense found high percentage shots with diagonal lobs, usually to Bingham. Michigan State had seven field goals, most of them dunks, on lob feeds at the rim. Most of them came as diagonal passes, from one wing to the opposite side of the rim. Bingham scored on five of those seven lobs, with Julius Marble and Gabe Brown finishing the other two. Marble and Bingham finished diagonal lobs for dunks on consecutive possessions, coming out of a time out, midway through the second half. A.J. Hoggard assisted on both dunks, giving Michigan State a 57-48 lead. With Oakland pressuring the point guard at the top of the key, Michigan State changed up its zone offense a bit in this game. In the second half, Michigan State operated with an old-fashioned tandem backcourt, with two guards sharing the quarterbacking role from the wing rather than having a single quarterback at the top of the key.

GAME INSIDE THE GAME: PART 2

Kampe didn’t think Michigan State would be able to navigate the pressuring Oakland zone offense as well as it did. “We came into this game turning teams over 16 per game,” Kampe said. “And we’ve played good opponents. “Michigan State came into this game throwing the ball all over the place, turning it over. The biggest thing I give Michigan State credit for is they only had 10 (turnovers). He (Izzo) had a week and a half to get ready and they didn’t turn it over. “I felt we could win the game because I thought we could turn them over 20 times and I thought we could get to the free throw line. But we didn’t turn them over.” However, Kampe was proud of the fact that his team, as has been customary this year, made more free throws than the opponent attempted. That’s also partly a product of Oakland’s zone defense, which discourages the dribble drive. Michigan State was just 5-of-8 from the foul line. Oakland was 18-of-23.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

* Back-to-back Tyson Walker 3-pointers early in the second half extended the lead to 50-37 and the Spartans were never in serious trouble the rest of the night. Izzo put Pierre Brooks and Mady Sissoko into the game with Michigan State up by 15 with 3:26 to play. However, the Grizzlies cut the lead to 8 points at 84-76 with 2:12 remaining after an Oakland 3-pointer and a steal and lay-up off an in-bound turnover. Izzo had to put Bingham and Gabe Brown back into the game. Then, Walker’s driving lay-up and a Christie dunk off a turnover restored order for the final minute. * Late in the first half, Hall took a hard elbow to the forehead, opening up a gash. He received stitches at halftime and played the second half with a bandage on his forehead.

GETTING TECHNICAL

Brown slammed a put-back jam off a missed Christie 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 40-35 lead. Kampe protested loudly, wanting a goaltending call, and was whistled for a technical foul. Brown made both technical foul shots and the 4-point trip gave Michigan State a 42-35 lead with 1:18 left in the first half. “It was goaltending,” Kampe said. “In a game like this, you can’t miss that. I understand it was a tough call but i didn’t think it was. I wasn’t happy. Did it swing the game? Maybe. Maybe it did. If it did then I feel really bad about it but if it happened again tomorrow I would do the same damn thing. It’s my job. I don’t think I should have gotten a technical. There are times when I know I deserve one and there are times when I want one. That was not one of the times. “Those three guys are good officials, all three of them. But they missed that call at a critical time, so I’m going to react.” Izzo drew a technical foul when he protested a blocking foul whistled against Joey Hauser with 5:22 remaining and Michigan State up 78-65. After being whistled for the technical, Izzo ripped into an official a bit more vehemently. Michigan State fans yelled encouragement to Izzo. Izzo responded by throwing a fist of disgust into the air, and might have been lucky to avoid ejection. The crowd grew louder as Oakland’s Jamal Cain went to the foul line for the two-shot technical and a one-and-one. He missed the first shot, which drew a louder ovation from the crowd. He then made the second and missed the third as the crowd grew louder with each attempt. After Cain’s 1-of-3 trip to the foul line, Izzo stretched out each of his arms, and pointed to the fans on both ends of the arena as a salute of thanks for their free throw defense. “It was so loud, it was like amazing,” Cain said. “And I’m pretty used to playing in front of all those fans, but Michigan State had a great atmosphere. We also had a great atmosphere. Playing one of the best teams in the country and having this many people here in an NBA arena, it was amazing.”

HOW DID OAKLAND SCORE 78?

Jalen Moore slithers to the rim for 2 of his 25 points.

Kampe described MSU’s defense as “elite” prior to the game. “I was afraid we wouldn’t get a shot up,” he said afterward. But Cain, a 6-foot-7 forward transfer from Marquette who finished second in the Mr. Basketball voting for the state of Michigan as a high school senior in 2017, behind Isaiah Livers and ahead of Xavier Tillman, scored 20 points. He was 7-of-14 from the field. “I thought he had to work for every one of them,” Izzo said. “I was pleased. We put a lot, a lot, a lot into Cain.” Malik Hall spent the majority of his 16 minutes on Cain. Joey Hauser also guarded him, as did Christie. “Cain is a pro,” Kampe said. “I recruited him,” Izzo said. “Probably another recruiting mistake of mine. He has a good demeanor about him. He is athletic enough, he can post you, he can shoot a 3. He’s a competitor.” Oakland point guard Jalen Moore had 25 points and 11 assists. “Every time there is a left-handed point guard here (at Oakland), they seem to kick our butt,” Izzo said. “And Moore did a great job. “They shot better than us in the first half. I thought we gave them a few and they hit a few tough ones. “We did a poor job of corralling. We just left guys open.”

GAME WITHIN THE GAME PART 2

MSU’s halfcourt offense was a bit erratic in the first half. But Michigan State lived off of put-backs and transition offense. Michigan State had 10 fastbreak points in building a 38-35 lead. Michigan State had nine offensive rebounds on 16 missed shots in the first half, a dominant rate of 56 percent. With a small lineup, pressuring in the backcourt, Michigan State charged the offensive glass hard. “We said if they are going to zone us, we have to get to the offensive boards,” Izzo said. That put Kampe in a pickle. “I had a decision to make,” Kampe said. “We had to stop the second-chance points. So I changed the defense a little bit, and now they got some penetartion because of it and that led to the some threes in the second half.” Michigan State was 7-of-14 from 3-point range in the second half. MSU’s transition offense fell off after the first 15 minutes of the game. “I thought we did a hell of a job taking away their transition game,” Kampe said. “There are times on film in other games when they are getting shots up with :25 or :26 left on the shot clock. That was probably the slowest-paced game Michigan State has played all year. We tried to make it that slow.” Yet Michigan State still got to 90 points. “With our length and our defense, I never thought on a neutral court they could get to 90 on us, and they did. So give them credit.” Oakland came into the game shooting less than 27 percent from 3-point range as a team. But the Grizzlies ramped it up against Michigan State and shot 6-of-13 from long range in the first half. That’s how they kept things close in the last five minutes of the first half. Oakland finished 10 of 27 (37 percent) from 3-point range.

