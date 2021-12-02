The Hoop Feed: Spartans' upswing continues with nice win over Louisville

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo wants to skip the good and go straight to great. Michigan State has established itself as a good, quality basketball team in this young, 2021-22 season. The Spartans were not a preseason Top 25 team, but they are now No. 22 and rising, with a 6-2 record, following Wednesday’s 73-64 victory over Louisville in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. “If you had told me we would be up 20 against Louisville, I would have been tickled to death,” said head coach Tom Izzo. But he wasn’t tickled to death. Not with the Spartans committing 19 turnovers and allowing Louisville to battle back to within single digits in the final minutes. “If it seems like I’m down, I’m not down,” Izzo said. “I’m a little perplexed and frustrated. We just beat a damn good team. But I think we are still kind of questioning and wondering what we’re doing.” Spats of turnovers have prevented the entire outfit from soaring the way Izzo, his team, and astute observers are beginning to realize it can. This is a First World problem for Michigan State. The Spartans are showing superpower potential, they just need to get the assets tightened down. That will be a difficult but fascinating pursuit. “I think we’re going to be a hell of a team,” said senior center Marcus Bingham. “We’re coming for everybody in the country. I feel like we were slept on. With the turnovers, I don’t think teams are turning us over that much. I just think we are playing too fast, me and my teammates, and I feel when we clean that up we’re going to be a hell of a team.” Izzo is of the same mindset. “I’ll take the blame for it (the turnover problem) but I’m going to figure it out,” Izzo said “because if we can do this with 19 turnovers, whether it’s against Kansas, or whether it’s against Baylor, or whether it’s these guy, quality teams, just think what we can do if we quit turning the ball over.” Five different Spartans had three turnovers. It’s a widespread ailment. “I don’t think they are undisciplined,” Izzo said. “I just think they are trying to do too many things that they can’t do. They are trying to go at a speed. “Very few of them are happening in the break. They are happening in the half court.”

If you told me we would be 6-2 after the schedule we played, I think i would have taken that or more, but yet I’m not very satisfied because of the turnovers and the way we seem to find a way to great stretches and then have a cluster of bad plays. I’m happy with where we are as far as our record, but not happy with where we are as far as our pay, but excited in that what I see in practice. If we just correct one thing, we are going to be a lot better. I want it to happen sooner. — Tom Izzo

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Malik Hall came off the bench and provided a steady, versatile, skilled hand at stretch four. He scored a team-high 15 points and was 3-of-3 from 3-point range. He was a difference-maker. He’s a crazy 9-of-15 (60 percent) from 3-point range. * Senior wing Gabe Brown and freshman guard Jaden Akins each scored 10 for Michigan State. Brown scored all 10 of his in the first half. Brown was 4-of-5 from the field in the first half and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. He finished 4-of-8 from the field and was a -4 for the night in plus/minus. Only Brown and Joey Hauser (-9) were minuses for the Spartans. Brown lost a helmet sticker when he launched and missed a 3-pointer after the Spartans grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw. Brown missed a pair of 3-pointer when Michigan State had leads of 13 and 10 in the final 2:20. Izzo didn’t like at least one of those choices and pulled Brown out to explain the clock/score situation. “We took a shot after we got an offensive rebound with a minute and a half left and the person said, ‘Well, I was open.’ Well I know you were open but there’s things we have to do. It’s kind of figuring out the game.” * Senior center Marcus Bingham had 9 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots. “I didn’t think Markie was very good early,” Izzo said. “I thought he got muscled around in there a little bit which was disappointing. But he raised up and had 12 rebounds.” Izzo lit into Bingham a little bit at halftime. “Coach came at me,” Bingham said. “I let my guy get two offensive rebounds in the first half. I got challenged at halftime. I had to turn it up a notch. Just taking the challenge. That’s all it was.” * Freshman wing Max Christie had 11 points for the Spartans on 3-of-6 shooting. Michigan State tried to look for him on the right wing in transition a few times, rather than always looking for Gabe Brown on the left wing. It didn’t result in productivity for Christie tonight, but it will. After a time out, with Michigan State up 71-62 with :39 seconds left, Izzo put the ball in Chistie’s hands as a point guard. He drove off of ball screen action, got fouled, and nailed to free throws. That’s one to grow on. * The best thing Christie did on this night? He was the primary defender against Louisville’s top scorer, 6-foot-3 guard Noah Locke. He helped hold Locke to 0 points on 0-of-7 shooting. His teammates noticed. Hall mentioned after the game that he was proud that Michigan State held Louisville’s top two scorers without a point in this game. Marcus Bingham studied a stat sheet during postgame interviews, and scurried through it, looking for Locke’s final numbers. “O-for! Twenty-four minutes! Max is going to be a hell of player. That’s all I got to say.” Why does this matter? Because Michigan State needs someone to emerge as a defensive stopper on the perimeter. Last year, Aaron Henry handled that duty and did it well. Gabe Brown is a good vertical athlete with good straight-line speed and height. But his lateral movement hasn’t been good in the past. It looks a little better this year, and it has shown improvement in the last two weeks. But at 6-foot-8, without the best lateral quickness, Brown isn’t a guy you’re going to put on the opponent’s top shooting guard. Louisville’s Locke is quality shooting guard. They run him off of good downscreen action and staggers. But the 6-foot-6 Christie was quick, long and strong versus Locke. Izzo has rarely asked a freshman to handle stopper defensive duties on the perimeter. But Michigan State needs someone to do it. In the future, Jaden Akins is going to be great in that role. But Akins can’t quite be trusted with the 20-plus minutes needed from a stopper. And if Akins is playing extended time, then Christie or Brown will have to sit for extended periods, and that’s not the best option at this point. So Christie, who has been playing good defense in practice and has been stronger physically than anyone expected this season, was given the assignment to be the primary defender on Locke. Locke isn’t to be confused with some of the terrific wing scorers that Michigan State will see in the Big Ten and the NCAA Tournament, but he was a really good early-season test for Christie. And Christie aced it. Izzo: “Max did an unbelievable, unbelievable job on Locke. I mean he didn’t get any shots, barely.” Akins’ ability to play lock-down defense as a reserve off the bench just makes Michigan State that much stronger. MSU’s bench - with Marble being a plus center, Hoggard being a better back-up point-guard than you see on most other teams, and Akins coming in with good defensive potential - is becoming a strength for the Spartans. Akins got caught hunting for a blocked shot in the lane on one occasion in the first half when Izzo would prefer him to stay solid and square. That will be communicated, and Akins will respond favorably. “Jaden is going to be electric,” Izzo said. “He is an athlete. The guy is smart as a whip and he just understands things. He can guard the world. I think he’s going to be a hell of a player here.” * Junior guard Tyson Walker handed out 10 assists, the most for a Michigan State player since Cassius Winson dished out 11 against Binghamton on November 10, 2019. * Walker had seven assists in the first half. Walker’s 10 assists were also a career high for Walker, exceeding the mark of nine he had last year against Hofstra when he was at Northeastern. * Michigan State out-rebounded Louisville 37-31. That’s a noteworthy figure, considering Louisville hammered Maryland on the boards, 51-25, on Saturday.

THE BIG PICTURE

Michigan State’s 19 turnovers prevented the Spartans from looking like a Top 10 team. But there are enough good things going on for the Spartans to establish themselves as a Top 25 team, with potential to rise to lofty status in the near future. Good enough to contend with super-strong Purdue as the season unfolds? Maybe not yet, night-in and night-out. But the Spartans are right there, among the top contenders in the Big Ten to push the Boilermakers. “One of Purdue’s strengths is they are Noah’s Ark,” Izzo said. “They have two of everything.” Michigan State has two of a few things: * Two functional-to-good point guards, with the potential to get terrific play from Tyson Walker at some point. When Hoggard is having a good game, he can ride extended minutes and put pressure on a defense. * Two interesting power forwards, with surging Malik Hall and slumping Joey Hauser. Hall is surging. If Hauser can regain the shooting form he had at Marquette, to go with his solid rebounding ability, then Michigan State has the potential to get 40 excellent minutes from this position per night. Hall’s defense is a strength at this position as well. * Two quality centers in Marcus Bingham and Julius Marble. Do the Spartans have enough scoring from the wing positions? Gabe Brown is a streaky talent. He showed that again in this game. He had 10 explosive points in the first half, but didn’t score in the second half. He may never become a consistent force, but his combustible scoring ability is something the opponent has to be concerned about at every second. Freshman Jaden Akins, who showed off his 42-inch vertical with a crazy put-back dunk and a highlight reel blocked shot last week in The Bahamas, hit a pair of 3-pointers in this game and scored a career-high 10 points. When offensive opportunities come to him, he can finish. He gets a little out of kilter when he forces the issue on offense, but he will learn. In the meantime, there is zero dropoff on defense when he comes into the game, and sometimes team defense improves at his position. He’s an asset.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Michigan State went to Malik Hall on the screen/roll/replace 3-pointer in the first half, and he nailed it, giving the Spartans a 24-22 lead. This wasn’t a case of him getting open from deep as a result of slop and scramble ball movement. It was a case of Michigan State going to him as a primary option, which is new territory for Hall and the Spartans. Then in the second half, he nailed a 3-pointer as a spacing option on the right wing. A.J. Hoggard fed him and Hall drilled it to make it 52-39 with 12:14 to play. Then Hall proved to be a lethal option off second-chance opportunities when an offensive rebound led to the 6-foot-8 junior drilling a 3-pointer to give Michigan State a 55-41 lead with 11:19 left. And here’s the exclamation point: He’s not just a stretch four. He’s also showing he can be a mismatch four off the dribble.

DEVELOPMENTAL UPDATE: MALIK HALL

Hall won’t continue to be a 60-percent shooter, of course. But he appears to have all the makings of being a 40-plus percent shooter from deep, which would put him up there with Kenny Goins, Adreian Payne, Goran Suton and A.J. Granger among Izzo’s best big man shooters. He isn’t there yet, but don’t bet the house against it happened. No one was really expecting that out of Hall this year. But that stroke looks legit and this team is becoming more dangerous because of it. Defenses are having to get out on Hall. Unlike Granger or Payne, Hall can beat your average big man off the dribble. He drove past Louisville’s 6-foot-7 Matt Cross for a reverse lay-up to give Michigan State a 49-39 lead with 12:55 to play. In The Bahamas, Hall showed he could drive and dribble behind his back in the lane to create offense for himself.

THE STRETCH FOUR PICTURE

Hall came off the bench in this game while Joey Hauser started at the four. Izzo has been rotating Hauser and Hall in the starting lineup. Hall is consistently earning more minutes. Hauser is in a shooting slump and had the worst of MSU’s 19 turnovers in this game, a sloppy cross-court pass seemingly to no one. Izzo wants to keep investing minutes and belief in Hauser, and I can understand why. If Hauser can emerge as another 40-plus percent 3-point shooter in the lineup, as he was at Marquette in 2019, then this team’s octane level will increase substantially. “I think he is a valuable member of our team,” Izzo said. “I think last year our own fans hurt him. Sometimes the media hurt him. We have to understand that some kids are not as able to handle all the abuse. A lot of them left because of it. I would just say let me coach the guys. “I love Joey Hauser. I really do and the day is going to come and we are just going to keep working at it until it comes. I know what his skill level is. We just have to work through it.” Hall is clearly more effective than Hauser right now. Izzo started Hauser partly in hopes of getting him into a rhythm and jumpstarting his confidence. Hall's sore ankle, an ankle he sustained in the Baylor game, was also a factor.

MORE MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

* Back-up point guard A.J. Hoggard had 9 points, with four rebounds, four assists and one turnover. He was piloting the offense for most of MSU’s pivotal 20-4 run midway through the second half. That run turned a 39-37 lead into a 59-41 lead. Michigan State did not turn the ball for nearly six minutes during that run. Hoggard had three nice plays during the 20-4 run. He drove for an and-one off a baseline in-bound play, scoring through contact at the rim on a double-clutcher. And he made the free throw (42-37). Moments later, he had a steal, forwarded the ball to Hall on the break, got it back and then found Akins in the corner for a transition 3-pointer (45-37). Give Hoggard a steal and an assist on that play. And moments later, Hoggard showed the vision of a bona fide point guard when he found Hall on a cross-court pass for a 3-pointer (52-39). Hoggard was given 15 minutes of playing time in the second half compared to only six for starting point guard Tyson Walker. But Izzo had some critiques of Hoggard, too. “If I’m going to press on one thing, it’s A.J. taking it too deep all the time,” Izzo said. “Yeah, you make a lay-up, but then you have a couple of turnovers.”