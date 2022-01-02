THE HOOP FEED: Spartans showing some resiliency, working on efficiency

Michigan State still isn’t playing like a Top 10 team, coming out of Christmas break, COVID issues and an inactive December, but the Spartans are still winning. No. 10-ranked Michigan State came back from a 13-point first half deficit to beat an improved Northwestern team, 73-67 in a foul-plagued game in Evanston, Ill. “I was really disappointed in the first half again, and really encouraged in the second half,” said Michigan State coach Tom izzo. “Our defense was much better in the second half. We started stepping up on those ball screens.” Michigan State improved to 12-2 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten. Northwestern falls to 8-3 and 1-1. Northwestern led 33-26 at halftime, but the Wildcats made only eight field goals in the second half. They shot 8-of-27 from the field after intermission, but stayed in the game by shooting 17-of-27 from the foul line in the second half. Northwestern was 20-of-30 from the foul line for the day. Michigan State was 26-of-33 from the stripe in a game that had no flow in the second half and was reduced to a carnival game of free throws for a Big Ten win, if not stuffed animals. “Any time anyone moved, there was a foul,” Izzo said. “That was disappointing to be very honest with you. “But we are still a work in progress. We just can’t get everybody playing well at the same time.”

COMP'S QUICK TAKE

Add resiliency to some of the top characteristics for the Spartans. Michigan State looked stuck on offense at times in the first half, but turned the game around with team defense in the second half and some occasional transition punch. Defensive awareness away from the ball was horrid against High Point, and had its struggles in the first half of this game, but the rust seemed to wear off in the second half at Northwestern. And the Spartans did it against a solid, balanced Northwestern lineup. Were it not for false-start officiating at every turn in the second half, Michigan State probably would have pulled away for an easier margin of victory. In tight spots at the end of shot clocks, Gabe Brown continues to be a willing rise-and-fire guy. That came in handy with huge 3-pointers from him for a second straight game when it was needed.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Gabe Brown and the Spartan bench react after Brown's huge 3-pointer with :49 seconds remaining.

* Gabe Brown led Michigan State in scoring for the second straight game with 20 points, including 15 in the second half. Brown was 3-of-5 in the second half including a mammoth 3-pointer with :49 seconds left which gave Michigan State a 68-63 lead. Brown was 3-of-7 from 3-point range. * Marcus Bingham had 13 points and nine rebounds in 23 minutes. He missed time late in the first half after taking a scary collision to his left knee, but he came back strong in the second half. Bingham and Max Christie were back in the starting lineup after missing the High Point game and a week of practice due to COVID. “Markie was 5-of-9 from the foul line, and that is not like him, but he was tired, and understandably so when you have COVID,” Izzo said. “I thought (Julius) Marble played pretty good when he was in there. He made some nice plays.” Marble scored 6 points and had three rebounds in 15 minutes. Marble wasn’t much of a factor in the second half, but he delivered a basket in the post after a time out in the first half (cutting Northwestern’s lead to 11-10), and he had a runout dunk from AJ Hoggard to bring Michigan State to within 31-22 with 1:53 left in the first half. * Joey Hauser played a solid game for a second straight outing, providing 10 points (2-of-5 shooting) and nine rebounds. Hauser was 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Each of his triples brought Michigan State to within a point, at 35-34 and 44-43 with 13:01 to play. Hauser led the team with a +20 in on-court plus-minus. “I thought Hauser did a great job with 10 and nine and only one turnvoer and he played pretty good defense,” Izzo said. “We have to get Malik (Hall) going.” Hall had 4 points in only 12 minutes of playing time. He was 2-of-5 from the floor and was slowed by four fouls. * Christie said he barely felt the effects of COVID, saying he didn’t know he had it. He played like he hasn’t missed a beat. He scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds. He was 3-of-8 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long range. Christie got Michigan State going early in the second half, with a pair of foul shots after being fouled on the drive, cutting the lead to 28-23. His fastbreak 3-pointer from the right wing from Tyson Walker fueled MSU’s early momentum in the second half and cut the lead to 35-31. Then his follow-up, one-handed jam of a Brown missed 3-pointer cut it to 42-40 and brought Michigan State fans to their feet at Welsh-Ryan Arena. * AJ Hoggard provided nine points and three assists off the bench. * Northwestern out-rebounded Michigan State 26-18 in the first half. But Michigan State held a 24-15 edge on the glass in the second half to earn an overall 42-41 advantage on the boards. “That’s not how we play,” Izzo said of the -8 rebounding margin in the first half. “It’s just inexcusable. We had Denzel Valentine in the locker room, and he’ll tell you that. But I do think we hadn’t been able to practice. Usually we get better over Christmas, but because of the break and some issues with COVID we just have had no practices. “Maybe we’ll find a way to get some two-a-days in here somewhere.” That will be tough with four games coming up on Wednesday and Saturday over the next two weeks. But a return to scheduling normalcy should do the Spartans well. “In the first half we had our problems but in the second half there were a lot of good things,” Izzo said. * Michigan State held Northwestern to 32 percent shooting for the game (21-of-65). Boo Buie, who has been a tough player for Michigan State to guard in the past two years, was held to 3-of-13 shooting (0-for-4 from 3-point range) and 12 points. He was 6-of-8 from the foul line. “I have to give Tyson (Walker) and A.J. credit,” Izzo said. “They did a much better job of defending Buie. Last year he had 30 against us. This time he had some points because of the fouls. But at the same time, Buie did not get a 3.” Northwestern was 5-of-27 from 3-point range.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

* Bingham came up huge during a pivotal stretch with five minutes to play. Bingham edged out on a pair of ball screens to stymie a Northwestern possession and then when the ball went inside to Northwestern center Pete Nance, Bingham stood strong against an initial move and a counter move. That was great help defense away from the basket, and strong post defense on the block, all in the same possession. That possession resulted in a missed 3-pointer by Northwestern point guard Boo Buie. Bingham got the defensive rebound, and sent the outlet to Hoggard. Hoggard Hoggard pushed the ball in transition for a lay-up and one. Hoggard hit the free throw to extend MSU’s lead to 62-57. “Marcus was really tired but I thought he did a hell of a job in the second half,” Izzo said. * On MSU’s next possession, Bingham drove from the left wing vs Nance, swooped in for the score and drew the foul. Bingham’s free throw extended the lead to 65-57 with 4:23 left. That marked the best face-up, off-the-dribble offensive move we’ve ever seen from Bingham. Combine that with his defensive versatility at the other end moments earlier, and his impact late in this game was obvious. * Hoggard gave Michigan State the lead for good at 59-57 with 5:29 left when he hit two free throws. He drew a blocking foul on a drive to the rim.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The free throw parade became ridiculous in the last 10 minutes of the game. Northwestern cut MSU’s lead to 56-53 with a 3-pointer from Chase Audige with 7:55 left. Northwestern didn’t hit another field goal until :29 remained in the game when Buie hit a driving lay-up to cut it to 69-67. That’s right. Northwestern didn’t make a field goal for seven minutes and :26 seconds and outscored Michigan State by one point during that stretch. How in the hell is that possible? Northwestern shots free throws on eight of its 12 possessions during that span. That’s how. Northwestern went 12-of-16 on those free throw trips. If they had been closer to perfect, this game would have been real tight at the buzzer. Instead, Michigan State made 5-of-6 from the foul line in the last :35 seconds, and withstood good full-court pressure, to put the game away. Christie (1-of-2), Brown (2-of-2) and Hauser (2-of-2) cinched it at the line. * Michigan State had an 8-0 run early in the second half to turn a 35-28 deficit into a 36-35 lead. 3-pointers from Christie and Hauser cut the lead and then Michigan State took the lead on a transition jumper from Brown on the left wing.

THE FOUL SITUATION

Tyson Walker was the only Spartan to foul out. Michigan State accumulated a big foul total in the second half but avoided individual foul trouble, for the most part, due to drawing only six fouls in the first half. Basically, the game was called far differently in the second half than in the first. Izzo was exasperated at times but managed to avoid choke-slamming anyone.

BIGGEST DEFICIT

Malik Hall drove for a dunk off a drawn-up isolation play coming out of a time out, which cut Northwestern's lead to 39-38. But Hall was limited by foul trouble.