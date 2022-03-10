THE HOOP FEED: Spartans stagger and advance past Maryland, 76-72

“It all happened so quick,” Izzo said. “I think everybody got caught up in it. I felt our inexperience (in a tournament setting) showed. But I’m experienced and I should have done a better job of getting that done. We have to do a better job on the bench of designating those things, but you can't script everything."

In 929 games as head coach at Michigan State, and 664 wins, Izzo couldn’t recall an ending as ugly and frantic as this one.

“I’m disappointed, a little frustrated, a little bummed out and for Tom Izzo, I’m freaking angry. Yeah, I was angry. I do not accept that. That is not what I should be doing. So I will go home and beat the hell out of myself and then look at the film and figure out how to get better.”

“It’s ridiculous what we did at the end,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “I am going to take total fault for it.

Michigan State had only one field goal attempt and seven turnovers in the final three minutes in watching a 20-point lead disappear in the final 13:04, and a 12-point lead vanish in the final 3:10.

Michigan State, which had two tight wins over Maryland during the regular season, advances to Friday’s Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals against Wisconsin (6:30 p.m.)

This time, in the most uncomfortable ending of all, Michigan State survived a late 3-point attempt by Fatts Russell and Max Christie hit a pair of free throws with 6.6 seconds left help Michigan State survive with a 76-72 victory over Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament.

Three times Michigan State has led Maryland by double digits in the second half, and three times the Terrapins stormed back to make things uncomfortably close at the end.

* Max Christie led Michigan State with 16 points on 4-of-6 shooting and 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Christie came into the game shooting just

“When I made the first two, I felt a lot more comfortable when I was out there,” Christie said.

Christie tied for the team lead in rebounding with six, including some clutch defensive boards down the stretch.

“Like coach said, when I got those rebounds and played the best defense that I could, I felt even better,” Christie said. “I think that settled me in. I felt pretty good out there.”

* Gabe Brown had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting. His late-season hot streak continued as he went 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

* Michigan State had only five turnovers at halftime, but 11 after intermission. A parade of Michigan State in-bounders failed to trigger the press break, and various Spartans committed errors in getting hounded by the Maryland press in the final two minutes as the Spartans had trouble merely advancing the ball past halfcourt.

“I’ve been in it long enough to know a win is a win, and advance and move on, but turnovers have been a problem and we have not solved the problem,” Izzo said. “We are playing at a higher level for longer periods of time. At times we played damn good. It’s just disappointing that we can’t sustain it. I’m not happy with it.”

* Michigan State had only five turnovers in the first half, but 11 in the second half as the Spartans had trouble merely advancing the ball past the halfcourt line in the final two minutes. Michigan State tried different of in-bounders and different primary receivers and ball handlers, but nothing was working.

"They did a good job denying us and keeping us from getting the ball," said Michigan State guard Tyson Walker. "We didn't really try as hard to get the ball as we should have. I felt like somebody else would go get it, and then get it to me. But I should have went and got it.

"Those turnovers, we did a pretty good job of not turning it over for the past couple of games, and then we did it late in this game. We have to get better at that."

* Michigan State out-rebounded Maryland 40-30.

Russell led Maryland with 20 points, but he shot 6-of-15 from the floor. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

Maryland guard Eric Ayala had 17 points but was 5-of-17 from the field as Christie played much better defense against him than he did during MSU’s victory over the Terrapins on Sunday on Senior Day.

* Marcus Bingham played 14 productive minutes, scoring 9 points on 4-of-7 shooting. Bingham had five rebounds.

However, Maryland’s comeback began when the Terrapins went with a small lineup. Michigan State tried to adjust by keeping Bingham and Julius Marble on the bench while countering with a smaller lineup which included Joey Hauser and Malik Hall as the interior players. Michigan State went with a similar theory in holding on for victory against a smaller Terps lineup on Sunday. The theory was sound, but execution was bumpy.

* Jaden Akins scored 6 points for the Spartans, including a shot-clock beating 3-pointer late in the first half which gave Michigan State a 43-34 lead at intermission.

Akins also hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key off of drive-and-kick feeds from Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser to give Michigan State a 68-56 lead with 3:04 left.

That 3-pointer staved off Maryland’s surge for the moment, but there was much more work, and worry, ahead.