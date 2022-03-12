The Hoop Feed: Spartans' run ends, but confidence grows

Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament journey ended with a hard-fought, somewhat encouraging 75-70 loss to No. 9-ranked Purdue in the semifinals, Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Purdue advances to the Championship Game on Sunday against Iowa. The Spartans played all but two minutes of the game without starting point guard Tyson Walker, who was lost to an ankle sprain. His availability for next week’s NCAA Tournament is not known at this time. “I don’t know how bad it is,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “It’s not broke or anything, but it is bad enough that it will take some time here, and that’s disappointing.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The Spartans will await its NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday night. Michigan State has been projected as a No. 8 or possibly a No. 7 seed. “I don’t care what seed we are,” Izzo said. “We have gone to the Final Four as a No. 7 seed and I’ve lost as a No. 2. “I voiced my opinion a number of times about this team and I’m going to tell you right now I’m as proud of this team and I’m champing at the bit to get to the NCAA Tournament. We are getting better.”

HOGGARD STEPS UP BIG

A.J. Hoggard logged a career-high 34 gutty minutes as the Spartans battled through their third game in three days while No. 3 seed Purdue was playing its second game in two days. Hoggard willed Michigan State to a level of competitiveness, scoring 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting. He had 10 assists and no turnovers after missing two minutes in the first half with a turned ankle of his own. “It was an interesting day but one I hope we are going to learn and grow from and we feel we can play with anybody but we still have some things to correct,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “But we were really discombobulated with Tyson’s ankle.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Hoggard led Michigan State back from a 13-point, 41-28 deficit. He hit a driving, stop-and-pivot, pull-up jumper from four feet to cut the lead to 57-56 with 5:45 left. But Purdue’s Eric Hunter answered with inside-out 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to stretch the lead back to 7 at 63-56 with 4:25 left. On those plays, Purdue fed big man Trevion Williams in the post. Michigan State shaded Joey Hauser in the area as a threat to offer double-team help. With Hauser hinting a double team, Hoggard sagged low to help on Hauser’s man. That left Hunter, the man Hoggard was guarding, open on the weak side. Williams found Hunter with kickout passes to the weak side, and he drained those two, critical, momentum-changing 3-pointers. “We were 1-down, I was going to foul, I was trying to relay that to my team,” Izzo said. “It was a load inside that we were okay at. We kind of changed it up. Sometimes we doubled, sometimes we didn’t. “They still have to make those shots. Give him (Hunter) credit. He had only taken one the whole day. He’s a guy that kind of goes under the radar.” Purdue had 10-point leads with 3:31, 3:02 and 1:50 to go, but the Spartans weren’t done. Malik Hall hit a step-back 3-pointer to cut it to 69-62, Gabe Brown hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 72-65 with :32 seconds left, but the Spartans were running out of time when Max Christie made a 3-pointer from the right corner to cut it to 74-68 with :21 seconds left. Purdue took care of the ball and hit free throws the rest of the way to advance to the championship game. “I think we learned a lot about ourselves, coming out here and fighting,” Hoggard said. “I wanted this so bad for our seniors. I kind of forgot I was hurt. Tyson couldn’t go, and I just had to do what I had to do.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Brown scored 16 for Michigan State, going 6-of-11 from the field and continuing to provide a late-season spark from long range, going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. However, Michigan State was just 7-of-25 (28 percent) from 3-point range, with several open shots failing to fall for the Spartans before the three desperation triples at the end. “We had some good shots that didn’t go down, whether it was Gabe, Joey or Malik,” Izzo said. “A lot of those were just a hair short and some of that is probably from playing a third game in three days.” Christie, Hall and Marcus Bingham each scored 9 points. * Purdue was 17-of-25 from the foul line while Michigan State was 3-of-6. Marble and Joey Hauser fouled out for the Spartans. * Jaden Ivey scored a game-high 22 points. He was guarded most of the day by Christie and Jaden Akins. When Michigan State upset Purdue at Breslin center in late February, Hoggard was the primary defender against Ivey, but with Hoggard having to spend all of his fuel playing point guard, Michigan State couldn’t put Hoggard on Ivey in this game. * Purdue out-rebounded Michigan State 43-35.

HOW IT WENT DOWN