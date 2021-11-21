The Hoop Feed: Spartans pound EMU, but Izzo wanted more

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s annual November tradition of inviting in-state, mid-major teams to play at the Breslin Center continued on Saturday, as did the Spartans’ annual tradition of defeating in-state, mid-major teams with an 83-59 victory over Eastern Michigan. This year’s lopsided, but well-intended matchup was a bit more special for Tom Izzo, but perhaps not in the best of ways. “I promise you, the pupil out-coached the teacher tonight,” Izzo said of his coaching matchup with Eagles' first-year head coach Stan Heath. Heath was part of the MSU staff from 1997 to 2001 and was an assistant when the Spartans won the 2000 NCAA Championship and went to three-straight Final Fours. Izzo’s post-game comments probably sounded similar to what Heath heard in the Spartan locker room when MSU started a game sluggish and lacked urgency back in his day. “I did not appreciate the way my team played,” said Izzo, whose team improved to 3-1. “I did not think they were ready to play early. We did do some good things, we wore them down a little bit and we had some guys that took inside shots.” The difference in the game came down to points in the paint as MSU won the category with a decisive 34-14 advantage despite playing without senior forward Joey Hauser, who was held out of Saturday’s action due to injury. Senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. took control of the inside game for the Spartans, finishing with a career-high 19 points. He also tied a career-high with 12 rebounds. He had four blocks, two steals and showed some consistent touch at the free-throw line, going 5-of-6. It was Bingham’s second-consecutive impressive game after scoring 10 points and blocking a career-high six shots in the Spartans’ win at Butler earlier this week. Despite earning some praise from Izzo for his recent play, the 26th-year coach says Bingham has yet to reach his potential. “That was (perhaps) a 20-plus point night and I just think he has more to give,” said Izzo. “I’m not going to let anyone convince me of anything else.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Junior forward Malik Hall scored 15 points, and had nine rebounds before fouling out late in the second half. Freshman wing Max Christie scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including a 1-for-4 night behind the three-point line. Senior forward Gabe Brown also struggled shooting the ball, going 2-of-6 and 1-of-4 behind the arc. Guards Tyson Walker (career-high six assist) and A.J. Hoggard (five assists) did a nice job of distributing the ball and controlling the Spartan offense. MSU shot just 23.5 percent (4-of-17) from behind the three-point line while Eastern hit 47.1 percent (8-of-17). MSU barely won the rebounding battle, 43-41, with both teams grabbing 13 offensive boards. Eastern Michigan fell to 1-3, including a tight 68-62 loss at Indiana on Nov. 9. Eastern Michigan’s 74-69 exhibition victory over Oakland on Oct. 28 was noteworthy, but doesn’t count on the Eagles’ record.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

1. Christie Looks Comfy In just his fourth game at the collegiate level, Christie continued to show signs of poise not often seen in freshman guards. His ability to defend keeps him from being a liability on the floor, ensures playing time, and he seems to be finding his rhythm in the Spartan offense. Coming off a career-high 18-points on 6-of-9 shooting against Butler on Wednesday, Christie came through with another double figure performance and earned some additional praise for his four rebounds, three assists, two steals, and zero turnovers. “I’ve been really pleased with Max,” said Izzo. “He doesn’t do a lot wrong. He runs his stuff. He does his job.” Christie played 33 minutes, the most by any Spartan, in his fourth career start. He has found the transition to the college game surprisingly smooth. “Being part of this team is really a blessing, to be honest,” said Christie. “They really make sure I am comfortable with what I am doing. With that and the work that I put in, I think it helps a lot. Being comfortable and confident with the skills that I have to go along with the team and how comfortable they are making me. How they are encouraging me. It’s a combination of both” 2. Hall Strikes Back In his first start of the season, Hall was shaky at first but turned things around to finish with one of his finer all-around games as a Spartan. Hall subbed out for the first time with 14:16 remaining in the half with just one rebound and a missed layup after five minutes of play. He was reinserted into the lineup less than two minutes later and brought with him a new sense of urgency that saw him finish with a season-high 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 steal and just 1 turnover in just under 24 minutes of play. “I thought after a rough start, he played one of his best games,” said Izzo. “He almost had a double-double and just one turnover handling the ball quite a bit.” Hall tied for the team lead in the +/- category at 16 with Hoggard and Mady Sissoko. Izzo praised Hall’s play as possibly the best of the night and also noticed the mid-game shift in tenacity which benefited the Spartans greatly. “I think Malik got upset with Malik,” Izzo said. “He was different in the huddles and he was different on the floor. Last three quarters of that game, he could have been our best player." 3. Hoggard Helps Hogard earned the start in the second half in place of fellow point guard Tyson Walker and his poised play, patient ball control and defensive prowess helped MSU preserve a 49-31 halftime lead en route to victory. “A.J. does his job and he does it well, especially coming off the bench,” Christie said. “He does a good job of getting us in position and running the show.” Hoggard finished with six points, five assists, two steals and two turnovers. He was 2-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from the free throw line and tied for a team high of 16 in the +/-. “He didn’t get a rebound so he didn’t do that well,” said Izzo dead-panned, kind of. “But I thought he played with energy and passion. I love the way he played.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

* With the score knotted at 15-15, Brown stole the ball and went streaking with it down the court. He was fouled on a layup attempt that he quite possibly could have finished. Instead, Brown hit both free throws and on the very next trip down the floor he hit a transition 3-point basket, shooting with intent and passing up a possible look to the players filling the lanes. * Brown’s 3-pointer was followed up by a Bingham dunk and Hall made two baskets including a 3-pointer to give MSU it’s first breathing room of the game with a 27-19 lead and just over 9 minutes to play in the first half. * Bingham corralled a long rebound off a Hoggard miss and found himself unguarded outside the 3-point-line with 17:00 to play in the second half. Instead of launching the long ball, which Bingham likes to do but Izzo cautions against, he took two steps in and nailed a silky smooth 18-foot jump shot. On the next possession, Bingham was the recipient of a brilliant fast-break pass by Hall for a dunk and a 56-35 lead. “He’s got so much to give and when he does the things he needs to do he’s very effective and very good,” Izzo said. “When he does the things he wants to do he is not effective and not as good. He played probably ‘damn good’ except for a couple stretches and that’s the consistency you need in a senior.”

QUOTEABLE

* “I think we kinda took it personal,” said Malik Hall of the Spartans’ slow start. “We kept coming back to huddles, coach kept yelling and nothing was really changing. I think we decided as a group that something needed to change.” * “Knowing him, he’s going to be a little angry, a little upset,” said Izzo of Mel Tucker and the Spartan football team’s 56-7 loss to Ohio State. “But he will also by tomorrow morning, like I will, he will bounce back. He’ll look at the film and realize some things just happened. I’m not worried about Mel or his team. They’ve been pretty consistent and I think they will remain consistent. I look forward to getting back from the Bahamas and going to their game on Saturday.” * “I hope we can get to the point where we pack that place,” said Izzo of Spartan Stadium. “I know it’s an inconvenience but what you need is the fans to take some ownership in the program too.”

WHAT’S NEXT