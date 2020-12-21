SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: How and why Northwestern out-worked MSU

Northwestern’s basketball family might be tempted to party like it’s 1979, and the Spartans looked miles away from being the type of team capable of winning the program’s 12th Big Ten title since the Magic days, after the Wildcats’ stunning, impressive 79-65 victory over Michigan State, Sunday night in Evanston, Ill. Northwestern used 30 points from wing guard Boo Buie, and a double-double from center Pete Nance (15 points and 12 rebounds) in handling the No. 4-ranked Spartans from start to finish. It was Northwestern’s first victory over a national Top 5-ranked team since the Wildcats upset Magic Johnson and the Spartans in January of 1979. “It was one of the more inept performances in my 26 years,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “That’s kind of a harsh statement. I’m blaming myself. I’m the one that has to have my team ready. “I thought we practiced good, but I didn’t think we were ready from the opening second. There were some things we didn’t cover, plays that we had worked on for three days. The way we played compared to the scouting report we had, that was disgusting.” Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry were pulled from the game in the final minutes, with Izzo upset with the performance of both players and himself. “I didn’t give up on the game,” Izzo said. “I thought a couple of those guys deserved opportunities. But more importantly, I’m not going to condone the type of play we had tonight by leaving guys in there. “We have an agreement,” Izzo added. “If you don’t play good, no problem. You turn it over, I don’t like it, but no problem. You miss shots, no problem. But if you don’t want to give the effort that’s needed to play at this level, it’s a problem.” Izzo was angry about defensive coverages versus ball screens and down-screens, and pick-and-pop action, and Northwestern’s slips to the rim as part of its dribble handoff game. All of it was leaky. “Tonight, I didn’t think anybody (for Northwestern) made tough shots; they were open shots,” Izzo said. “It was the coverages, whether we were going to trail ball screens, or step out on them, or switch them, we looked out of sync.” The Wildcats shot 52.9 percent from the field and 47 percent (10-of-21) from 3-point range. Izzo said the problems arose at the outset of the game, and never changed. “In the first 20 seconds when we were on defense, we had some guys mess up some coverages that we had gone over and over and over,” Izzo said. “That means I didn’t do a good enough job of going over it because it was the simplest of things. “Joey (Hauser), Josh (Langford), Rocket (Watts) and Aaron (Henry), they all struggled on some things. And I didn’t do a good enough job either so let’s make sure we throw me in that. “We took some bad shots. That’s not okay but I can live with that. But not guarding anybody? (Northwestern) shooting 53 percent? 48 percent from 3? That’s ridiculous.”

MSU’s problems were compounded by a cold shooting night. Michigan State shot just 38 percent from the field and 8-of-31 (25.8 percent) from 3-point range. Michigan State held a meager 33-32 edge on the glass. Michigan State gained offensive rebounds on just 26 percent of its 41 missed shots, leading to zero second-chance points. “We have a good team,” Izzo said. “It wasn’t like there’s a bunch of holes. The holes were we didn’t play hard enough. It could be a million reasons. It doesn’t happen very often.”

Hauser went down with a lower body injury late in the first half. He played 10 minutes in the second half but had trouble making an impact. Hauser didn’t score his first points until he hit a 3-pointer off a baseline in-bound play to cut Northwestern’s lead to 61-46 with 10:37 to play. Hauser wore a protective soft brace on his left knee in the second half. He played 10 minutes in the second half and finished with 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting. He had only two rebounds and was a -15 in plus-minus differential for the game, second-worst to Gabe Brown’s -19. “I haven’t talked to the trainer, I haven’t talked to Joey,” Izzo said following the game. “It was sore at one point. He said he wanted to play so we gave him a chance. “I didn’t see a lot of difference in performance in the beginning as I saw in the end. It was just one of those nights.”

Watts missed his first nine shots, half of which were forced, semi-wild attempts in the first half. His shot selection was harried in the first half. In the second half, he shied away from open looks. He didn’t score until 3:13 remained in the game, cutting Northwestern’s lead to 68-56 off a ball-screen drive. “Rocket has been improving so much,” Izzo said. “It was kind of a setback for everybody - the four key players and the coach. “Nobody has given Rocket more credit than me in the last two and a half, three weeks,” Izzo added. “He’s a sophomore. I’ve got juniors who had worse nights than him. “He took a couple of bad shots, but what’s that got to do with your defense? He’s been a very good defender. It wasn’t all him. Buie didn’t get all of his points on him.”

The Wildcats led by as many as 21 (61-40) with 11:57 to go in the game. Buie was 5-of-6 from 3-point range. “I think he got 26 last year, right?” Izzo said. “So we held him to 30 this year. I thought he played really good. He played within himself. “You want somebody to take the bull by the horns (in defending him), which I’ve had before, but nobody rose up on that. “I did think we had a pretty good game plan (for him), we just didn’t execute it at all.” The 6-foot-10 Nance was one rebound shy of a double-double at halftime. He finished with a game-high 12 boards. Nance’s pick-and-pop 3-pointer over Marcus Bingham gave Northwestern a 43-30 lead with :51 seconds left in the first half, its biggest lead of the game to that point. “We didn’t look like we were aggressive,” Izzo said. “We didn’t look like we had a sense of urgency and we looked like we were too relaxed.”

Michigan State cut it to 50-40 on a Julius Marble baseline jumper with 16:38 to lead - plenty of time for an Izzo team to go on one of its Izzo runs. But the run never came. Following Marble’s field goal, Northwestern answered with an 11-0 run while Michigan State went on an 0-for-9 drought. Northwestern capped the run with center Ryan Young scoring in the post against Hauser to give Northwestern a 61-40 lead. Michigan State was too perimeter-oriented throughout the game, especially during this critical 11-0 Wildcat run. During MSU’s drought, Malik Hall missed a put back, a lay-up and two free throws, Langford missed a 14-footer, Foster Loyer missed two 3-pointers, Henry missed two 3-pointers, while Brown and Watts each missed a 3-pointer. “We came back a couple of times, and we just didn’t guard anybody the way we had gone over it,” Izzo said. “It was not one or two guys. It kind of disappoints me that as soon as things go wrong there seemed to be a lot more excuses. So we are going to work on that. That usually happens when you’re reading your press clippings or you think you’re better than you are. “We came into the game one of the worst in points allowed, bottom half of field goal percentage defense, bottom half of 3-point percentage defense. That’s our problem. We did not guard anybody, so then we didn’t run as good. We just didn’t guard. I can’t say it any better. “So I’m going to look at it as a learning moment and leadership is going to be interesting to see how my three captains and me work it out.

