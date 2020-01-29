News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 20:58:40 -0600') }} football Edit

The Hoop Feed: Spartans hit from deep in 79-50 victory

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
Publisher
@JimComparoni
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

* Try SpartanMag.com: FREE 30-DAY TRIAL! use Promo Code: GoGreen


EAST LANSING - Michigan State battled through cold-shooting in the first half and then heated up from 3-point range in the second half to cruise past Northwestern 79-50, Wednesday at Breslin Center.

Michigan State improved to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the Big Ten, taking a half game over Illinois. The Illini will be back in action at home on Thursday against Minnesota.

Northwestern fell to 6-14 overall and 1-9 in the Big Ten.

Cassius Winston led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting. However, he had just one assist against five turnovers while suffering through some poor decisions on the fly.

“The headline for me would be ‘Consistency’ with a question mark,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “A couple of things we wanted to accomplish: One was get off to a better start. We did a decent job of that. One was to rebound well and defend without fouling. We did a very good job of that. One of them was to get some consistency, and we were very poor on that.

“After a great start, we had a very, very mediocre middle. Then I guess we had a good stretch there in the second half.”

Winston was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, leading an overall 12-of-30 charge for the Spartans from long range (40 percent). Michigan State was 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from beyond the arc in the second half.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Xavier Tillman had 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Spartans. He hit the a 3-pointer in the opening minute to give Michigan State a 5-2 lead, and later hit a put-back to give Michigan State a 13-2 lead.

* After a few cold-shooting games, Foster Loyer went 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Loyer had gone four games without making a 3-pointer (0-for-5 during that stretch).

Loyer finished with 12 points.

"Foster Loyer made shots, played decent," Izzo said.

* Freshman Malik Hall started at the four for the second straight game. He had six points and two rebounds in 16 minutes (2-of-4 from the field).

Izzo has been tight with compliments for his power forwards.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}