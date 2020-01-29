EAST LANSING - Michigan State battled through cold-shooting in the first half and then heated up from 3-point range in the second half to cruise past Northwestern 79-50, Wednesday at Breslin Center.

Michigan State improved to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the Big Ten, taking a half game over Illinois. The Illini will be back in action at home on Thursday against Minnesota.

Northwestern fell to 6-14 overall and 1-9 in the Big Ten.

Cassius Winston led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting. However, he had just one assist against five turnovers while suffering through some poor decisions on the fly.

“The headline for me would be ‘Consistency’ with a question mark,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “A couple of things we wanted to accomplish: One was get off to a better start. We did a decent job of that. One was to rebound well and defend without fouling. We did a very good job of that. One of them was to get some consistency, and we were very poor on that.

“After a great start, we had a very, very mediocre middle. Then I guess we had a good stretch there in the second half.”

Winston was 4-of-7 from 3-point range, leading an overall 12-of-30 charge for the Spartans from long range (40 percent). Michigan State was 7-of-16 (43.8 percent) from beyond the arc in the second half.