The Hoop Feed: Spartans come alive and stay alive, face Duke next

Greenville, S.C. - Tom Izzo has had 18 victories in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, but none as emotional as this one. Izzo had tears in his eyes as he left the court at Bon Secours Wellness Arena after a 74-73 victory over Davidson in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, Friday night. The Spartans overcame a loudly-partisan Davidson crowd, and a 56-51 deficit with 6:54 to play, charging back with a 10-0 run as part of an overall 16-3 run which changed the game and delivered Michigan State into the Second Round. Michigan State advances to play Duke on Sunday, in a meeting of two legendary coaches, with the Blue Devils’ Mike Krzyzewski retiring at season’s end. “That was a hell of a team we beat,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “I was impressed with them, but I was impressed with us too.” Senior forward Joey Hauser led Michigan State with 27 points, tying his career-high. He was 9-of-12 from the field, scoring inside on some new clear-out, post-up wrinkles designed for him, and he was 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He tied with Marcus Bingham for a game-high eight rebounds. “This experience, coming out and playing in an environment like that, that’s memories for sure,” Hauser said. It was Hauser’s eighth double-figures game of the year, and his first since scoring 11 against Illinois on Feb. 19. But a game like this seemed to have been brewing for Hauser. Prior to Michigan State’s Big Ten Tournament Semifinal loss to Purdue last weekend, Hauser had gone 13-of-25 (52 percent) from 3-point range in his previous 10 games. In this game against Davidson, the ball found him a little more often, and the Spartans needed him to deliver. “I’m just so proud of him,” Brown said of Hauser. “Joey worked his nuts off every single day. He comes in, every single day. So I'm just happy he hit his shots tonight.” “Joey Hauser is a sensational player,” said Davidson coach Bob McKillop. “He makes his foul shots, he stretches the court. He made a couple of back-to-the-basket moves. He did everything he possibly could and he was terrific.” A.J. Hoggard scored 14 for Michigan State and Gabe Brown added 12.

UP NEXT: DUKE

Izzo is 2-3 all-time against Krzyzewski in the NCAA Tournament, beating the Blue Devils in the 2005 Sweet 16 and the 2019 Regional Final. Krzyzewski has beaten Izzo in the 1999 Final Four, the 2013 Sweet 16 and the 2015 Final Four. “I like the game, I just don’t like the record in that matchup over the years,” Izzo said. “I was there at Madison Square Garden when he broke the record for the number of wins. “Mike and I are pretty good friends. He has been the class of the class. “I didn’t want to look ahead and dream of the matchup because you get a chance one more time to play against maybe the all-time great,” Izzo said. “I’m going to try my hardest to see if we can get one more win on the positive side of that thing. Every time we’ve played, it’s been a game I’ve looked forward to. It’s a game I respect.” Duke, the No. 2 seed in the West region, is 29-6 after beating Cal State Fullerton, 78-61, Friday night in Greenville. “We have Duke coming up but we’re not worried about Duke,” Brown said. “We are worried about ourselves. We’re just going to watch film and try to get better.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Spartans created good shots for most of the night against Davidson, but - other than Hauser - everyone was cold. “Everyone wanted to talk about Duke and Michigan State (prior to this game) and of course you wanted to downplay it because, as you see, we made it by a point, so it’s not like we handled anybody,” Izzo said. MSU’s cold streak changed when Hoggard and Brown ignited the game-changing 10-0 run.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: THE 10-0 RUN

Davidson took a 56-51 lead, its biggest of the night to that point, on a put-back by star center Luka Brajkovic with 6:54 left. Then, coming out of a time out, Michigan State upped the tempo, with AJ Hoggard driving for a contested lay-up, kicking off a 10-0 run. “I was just trying to be aggressive and help towards our run,” Hoggard said. “I was trying to do everything in my power to get us going and get us back on track. It kind of got a little hectic in there with their fans, kind of had a home game for them. I was just trying give them my best, be aggressive, and things worked out.” After Brajkovic missed a pair of free throws, Gabe Brown passed up a good 3-point opportunity in order to give Hauser a better one. Hauser nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 56-56. “I saw Joey out of the corner of my eye, and I knew he was hot, so I wanted to give him one,” Brown said. On MSU’s next possession, Hoggard drove and kicked to Brown, who buried a 3-pointer from the right corner, making it 59-56. “A.J. was a good look, and I happened to knock it down,” Brown said. “A.J. did a good job of distributing the ball today, and Joey was just hot all day. So I'm just proud of both of them.” Then Hoggard, the man who began the 10-0 run, ended it with a driving, physical floater to beat the shot clock and a host of help defenders. That gave Michigan State a 61-56 lead with 3:35 lead and a load of momentum. “I just kind of read their coverage,” Hoggard said. “It was a late shot clock and they kind of had been hard hedging and switching all day. I just wanted to get downhill. I didn't want to settle for a jump shot. I was just trying to get to the rim. So I just got downhill and made the shot.”

THE LOYER SIDE STORY

The Spartans fought through the emotional build-up of facing former Spartan Foster Loyer, a star guard for the Wildcats. Loyer averaged 16 points per game for Davidson and delivered 12 points on this night, going 3-of-9 from the field. Loyer is the No. 3-ranked 3-point shooter in the country, but was held to 1-of-5 from long range in this game. “The storyline, of course, in a lot of my interviews, was the Foster Loyer matchup,” Izzo said. “Foster did a hell of a job. If you knew how we as a staff and players feel about Foster Loyer, when I say we love the kid, we love the kid. There was pressure on that and I’m sure on him too.” Loyer was the last player in the Davidson handshake line. Izzo greeted him with a long hug, with one arm around Loyer’s neck. Of his former teammates, Bingham and Brown gave him the longest hugs. Loyer was not available for post-game interviews at the main NCAA podium. “Foster wears Davidson on his heart and he showed that with the competitive fire he showed throughout the game,” said Davidson head coach Bob McKillop. MOMENTS THAT MATTERED PART 2 Julius Marble gave Michigan State a 64-59 lead with 3:01 left with an old fashioned 3-point play, hitting a reverse lay-up while being fouled. Then, with 2:02 left, Davidson trailed by 5 and had four fouls to give. Davidson used three of the fouls with hard contact, but they were unable to dislodge the ball for a turnover. Each foul reset the shot clock to :20 seconds. Then when Davidson played straight up, Brown missed a 3-pointer from the right wing, but Hauser came down with a huge offensive rebound while being fouled. That put Michigan State in the bonus. Hauser made both foul shots. In all, Michigan State burned :47 seconds on that possession and Hauser’s free throws provided a commanding 66-59 lead. Davidson hit three 3-pointers, plus a driving old-fashioned 3-pointer by Loyer, in the final :48 seconds. But Hoggard’s deep in-bound pass to Brown with a half second left burned the remainder of the clock and sent Michigan State to the Second Round.

