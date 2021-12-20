The Hoop Feed: Six things to know about MSU vs Oakland

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo is treating this week’s trip to Detroit for the Spartans’ annual game against Oakland University almost like a bowl game. Almost. It’s also part mini-camp. Part bonding experience. And mostly a way for the No. 12-ranked team in the country to try to score a victory over a quality mid-major opponent in an annual rivalry game when the Spartans and Grizzlies play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Little Caesars Arena (ESPN+ and WMYD Channel 20 in Detroit.) “We have big concerns about the game,” Izzo said “We’ve beaten them a long string in a row and that’s sometimes good and sometimes bad. They have beaten Oklahoma State at their place. They gave West Virginia a run. They beat a team that we beat by 12 in Toledo and they had them down 30.” Michigan State hasn’t played in 11 days. Oakland hasn’t played in 14 days. “Scary when you’ve had 10 or 12 days off,” Izzo said. “Scary when it’s after finals because sometimes physically you’re ready, but mentally you’re not. “If we win the game, the time off was great. If we lose the game, the time off sucked.”

When final exams ended for the Spartans on Thursday, Izzo put his team through two practices on Friday, and two more on Saturday. Then the Spartans practiced in East Lansing on Sunday and traveled to Detroit to watch the Pistons’ 100-90 victory over the Miami Heat at Little Caesars Arena. Izzo and the Spartans received a rousing ovation from most of the crowd at LCA. Izzo planned to take his team to Monday’s Detroit Red Wings game, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 problems with the Colorado Avalanche. The Spartans (9-2 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten) will continue with their plans to practice in the Pistons’ facility on Monday, and get prepared to play Oakland (7-3 and 2-0 in the Horizon League). Izzo said he wanted to use the trip to Detroit as a bonding experience, and also a means of bubbling his team while other college basketball teams and professional sports teams are falling to COVID-19 protocol. “That’s why we’re taking them to Detroit,” Izzo said. “We’re going to be together in the hotel. I know what we are. We are all vaccinated. We have the best chance to stay healthy and we’ll do our part. Wake up America. Let’s get after it because I want my guys to play all 31 games. “I want to keep my team together. We’re going to build a little camaraderie. We are going to continue to improve the culture. We think we’ve got some good things.”

X THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT OAKLAND

1. In going 7-3, Oakland has notable wins over Oklahoma State (56-55) and Toledo (80-59). Oklahoma State is 7-4 this year. 2. Oakland won the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament in Estero, Fla. during Thanksgiving week with wins over Vermont (63-61), Rice (76-73) and Delaware (81-73). 3. Oakland has losses to Eastern Michigan (74-69), West Virginia (60-53), Alabama (86-59) and, in their most recent game, at Bowling Green (73-72). “Our team is pretty good this year and it has a chance to be special,” Oakland head coach Greg Kampe said on Friday. 4. Oakland is led by 6-foot-7 Marquette transfer Jamal Cain. Cain is averaging 21.2 points and 10.5 rebounds. He is shooting 51 percent from the field but it just 12 of 44 (27 percent) from 3-point range. Michigan State recruited Cain out of high school. He was a 2017 graduate of Detroit Cornerstone. Cain, a late-riser in his class, was considered one of the top three high school players in the state that year, along with Xavier Tillman and Isaiah Livers. He selected Marquette over Michigan State. Cain averaged a career-high 9.6 points per game last year at Marquette. He shot .343, .382 and .473 from 3-point range in his three years at Marquette, so his current 27 percent clip isn’t an indication of the type of shooter he has been in the past. “Cain is really good,” Izzo said. “He is a hell of a player. He has played in the wars. He’s been at Marquette, he’s been in the Big East, he knows how to play.” 5. Oakland plays small. The Grizzlies have started every game with 6-foot-9 freshman Chris Conway in the middle, but he averages only 7 minutes and 1.2 points per game. Cain is usually Oakland’s tallest player, although he is a natural wing forward. The end result is an athletic team that throws junk defenses at you. “He does not have great height, but they have very good length,” Izzo said. “They get their hands on balls and that has really helped them. What makes it a little more unique is they are not giving up as many points. They are running this funky zone that is part 1-3-1, part 3-2, part 2-3 and maybe part nobody knows, including Greg. But it’s effective. So we are going to spend a lot of time on that to figure that out.” Oakland is holding opponents to just .407 from the field. 6. Michigan State is 19-0 all-time against Oakland, which has been a Division 1 team since 1999. In recent years, the series has alternated between games at Breslin Center and Little Caesars Arena, and will continue that way in the foreseeable future. “I think there will be a lot of Michigan State fans there who don’t get to see us up here because of ticket issues and that’s why it’s been a great thing for us,” Izzo said. “I think it’s a good test for us and it’s a chance to get us to Detroit. It’s really been win-win-win. There have been a couple of games that haven’t been close but the majority of the games have been dogfights. It gives us a chance to play a good mid-major to say there’s good players everywhere.” Oakland is ranked No. 13 in the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25. http://www.collegeinsider.com/mens-mid-major-top-25 (Loyola is No. 3 and Toledo is No. 18, by the way). “It’s just cool that we get to play in a game that is a rivalry but not a hatred,” Izzo said. “There are a bunch of fans that are betting at the water coolers or the coffee shops but can leave the game feeling good about both teams and that’s pretty cool too.”

Guard Jalen Moore (5-11, 170, Jr., Cloverdale, Ind.) is averaging 13.7 points per game and 3.6 rebounds. He is shooting just 21 percent from 3-point range this year but he scored 26 last year against Michigan State while going 5-of-7 from 3-point range. The Spartans won, 109-91 at Breslin Center. Michigan State's quick-handed Tyson Walker should be a good defensive matchup for Moore.

Michigan State destroyed Oakland on the glass last year, 52-20. Michigan State is likely to hold that type of edge again this year as Oakland will look to get back on defense, set up its zone and let Michigan State own the defensive glass. Oakland is nearly a -2 in rebounding differential for the season. Michigan State is +8.6.

