SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Showcase game sits well with Brown, Henry

East Lansing, Mich. - Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown aren’t about making excuses as leaders of this year’s Michigan State basketball team. They’re about making amends. The Spartans went undefeated in non-conference action before running into a hot Northwestern team on Sunday, suffering their first loss of the season. “It was a loss that meant a lot to us, not only by the score but how we lost,” Henry said. “It was an accumulation of things. Nothing went right on the defensive end. We couldn’t get much going on offense. You could point at a lot of different things but when it comes down to it, the coaches put in a game plan and we didn’t execute it on both ends of the court. “You can’t lose like that and expect to win a Big Ten title or compete in a conference like that but it’s something that we can grow from for sure.” The growth began as soon as they got on the bus headed back to East Lansing. “The ride home was disappointing but as soon as we got on the bus, Henny, Josh (Langford), Frosty (Foster Loyer), they started watching film, dissecting it,” Brown said. “Rocket (Watts) was in there. I watched a little bit. Everybody was doing their part on the way home and then we had a meeting and we talked the next morning. Now we’re just trying to bounce back from that loss and get ready for Wisconsin.”

SHOWCASE GAME

Now the No. 12-ranked Spartans (6-1) will play No. 9 Wisconsin (8-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day (FOX). “It’s a big opportunity playing on Christmas Day against a really good Wisconsin team,” Henry said. Brown added how special this is and how he’s always wanted to play on Christmas Day. “I’m just blessed,” Brown said. “I’m used to watching basketball on Christmas Day and to getting to play is just amazing.” Wisconsin is coming off a 67-53 victory over Nebraska on Monday in the Badgers’ first Big Ten game of the season. The Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game is the showcase game of a four-game set of Big Ten matchups on Christmas Day. Following the Michigan State-Wisconsin game, Maryland will play at Purdue (2:30 p.m. on FS1), Michigan will play at Nebraska (6 p.m. on BTN) and Iowa will play at Minnesota (8 p.m. on BTN). “This is one of the biggest games in the Big Ten this year, we’re both trying to win the conference and this game could set the tone for both teams,” Henry said. “They are a very good team, very good players and a very good coaching staff. We are both prepared and ready to go out there and play.”

EARLY, UNLIKELY LESSON

The players and coaches knew going into the Big Ten season that the league is arguably the deepest it’s ever been and that no game would be easy in the conference. The Spartans found out last Sunday against a Northwestern team that went 3-17 last year but is off to a 2-0 start. “From a leadership standpoint (I’m) trying to get the guys to understand what it means and what it takes to win the Big Ten Conference,” Henry said. “It’s obviously a different intensity, a different physicality. With the conference being that much stronger than before, it’s going to take a new level of intensity, and that’s what we tried to bring the last couple of days of practice.” Michigan State’s veteran players are new to the leadership role. They’ve been a part of Michigan State championship teams that have taken on hard lessons at various stages of the Big Ten season. This time, the first lesson came in game one. “You never want to have it this early,” Henry said. “But the fact that we have to make adjustments in certain areas is good to know.”

PARENTS WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE