SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Showcase game sits well with Brown, Henry

Showcase game sits well with Brown, Henry
East Lansing, Mich. - Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown aren’t about making excuses as leaders of this year’s Michigan State basketball team. They’re about making amends.
The Spartans went undefeated in non-conference action before running into a hot Northwestern team on Sunday, suffering their first loss of the season.
“It was a loss that meant a lot to us, not only by the score but how we lost,” Henry said. “It was an accumulation of things. Nothing went right on the defensive end. We couldn’t get much going on offense. You could point at a lot of different things but when it comes down to it, the coaches put in a game plan and we didn’t execute it on both ends of the court.
“You can’t lose like that and expect to win a Big Ten title or compete in a conference like that but it’s something that we can grow from for sure.”
The growth began as soon as they got on the bus headed back to East Lansing.
“The ride home was disappointing but as soon as we got on the bus, Henny, Josh (Langford), Frosty (Foster Loyer), they started watching film, dissecting it,” Brown said. “Rocket (Watts) was in there. I watched a little bit. Everybody was doing their part on the way home and then we had a meeting and we talked the next morning. Now we’re just trying to bounce back from that loss and get ready for Wisconsin.”
SHOWCASE GAME
Now the No. 12-ranked Spartans (6-1) will play No. 9 Wisconsin (8-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Day (FOX).
“It’s a big opportunity playing on Christmas Day against a really good Wisconsin team,” Henry said.
Brown added how special this is and how he’s always wanted to play on Christmas Day.
“I’m just blessed,” Brown said. “I’m used to watching basketball on Christmas Day and to getting to play is just amazing.”
Wisconsin is coming off a 67-53 victory over Nebraska on Monday in the Badgers’ first Big Ten game of the season.
The Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game is the showcase game of a four-game set of Big Ten matchups on Christmas Day.
Following the Michigan State-Wisconsin game, Maryland will play at Purdue (2:30 p.m. on FS1), Michigan will play at Nebraska (6 p.m. on BTN) and Iowa will play at Minnesota (8 p.m. on BTN).
“This is one of the biggest games in the Big Ten this year, we’re both trying to win the conference and this game could set the tone for both teams,” Henry said. “They are a very good team, very good players and a very good coaching staff. We are both prepared and ready to go out there and play.”
EARLY, UNLIKELY LESSON
The players and coaches knew going into the Big Ten season that the league is arguably the deepest it’s ever been and that no game would be easy in the conference. The Spartans found out last Sunday against a Northwestern team that went 3-17 last year but is off to a 2-0 start.
“From a leadership standpoint (I’m) trying to get the guys to understand what it means and what it takes to win the Big Ten Conference,” Henry said. “It’s obviously a different intensity, a different physicality. With the conference being that much stronger than before, it’s going to take a new level of intensity, and that’s what we tried to bring the last couple of days of practice.”
Michigan State’s veteran players are new to the leadership role. They’ve been a part of Michigan State championship teams that have taken on hard lessons at various stages of the Big Ten season. This time, the first lesson came in game one.
“You never want to have it this early,” Henry said. “But the fact that we have to make adjustments in certain areas is good to know.”
PARENTS WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE
Tom Izzo has been closely watching the mental and psychological effects of the COVID-19 prevention and testing protocols that his players have endured since arriving on campus in July. He sensed that the team was getting a bit drained last week by the pressures of life in the bubble, plus final exams, and having gone several months without seeing family members.
Izzo and Michigan State have opened the door for parents of players to visit their sons this week for the first time since they left home in July.
“There are going to be some parents coming for certain,” Izzo said. “It won’t be all of them. Christmas is hard for some parents because maybe they have three or four at home. We are trying to work out some testing things so we can be comfortable with that. The university has done a great job with that, an the parents are understanding.
“There will be more than a few parents that we think are coming. We think it’s great.”
Indoor stadiums in Michigan are allowed to have up to 100 spectators for sporting events, according to the latest COVID-19 mandates released by the state of Michigan’s governor’s office last week. This opened the opportunity for parents of players to watch games at Breslin Center for the first time this season.
“Man, I miss my parents but as you get older, I don’t want to say you grow out of it, but you have to separate a little bit,” Henry said. “Aroun this time, they would have been up for a game or two. Outside of that, I ain’t missing nothing. Of course I miss my parents but there is no drop-off for how I’m supposed to play.”
Brown feels the team has grown closer since July.
“I think it’s been very good for us as a team,” he said. “I feel like we’re more connected since we have our own little bubble. Outside the gym, we are always with each other. I feel like this little bubble within our little circle is very good.”
Perhaps it’s easier on juniors like Henry and Brown. Izzo is watching the younger players closely.
“I’m going to have to be psychologically homed in on those things and realize there could be other factors,” Izzo said. “We are just going to have to stay in the grind. That’s what I told our guys. They knew we did not bring it (on Sunday). The league is so damn good that I don’t know how many upsets there are going to be. You have to play good every night.”
(Jim Comparoni contributed to this report).