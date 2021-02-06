SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: One step forward, need more progress

East Lansing, Mich. - Those hoping to see marked improvement from Michigan State now that the Spartans were back home, into a routine, and playing the worst team in the Big Ten were likely disappointed by the Spartans’ 66-56 victory over Nebraska, Saturday at Breslin Center. And count Tom Izzo among the disappointed, although he puts an asterisk of understanding on that disappointment. “We didn’t bring it today with the same emotion that I think we have been practicing and playing with,” Izzo said. “I did not feel we were ready to play today. I don’t know if we took for granted that they (Nebraska) had a long layoff. I thought the locker room was dead. That was one of the things that really bothered me even before the game started. “Everybody is real fragile right now. I think that is one of the COVID hangovers.” Izzo said junior center Thomas Kithier was removed from the game due to feeling sick. He was placed in quarantine. Nebraska was notified, as were the officials. The game wasn’t delayed. Izzo called it a precautionary measure. “He tested negative this morning,” Izzo said. “He will undergo a PCR test tonight or tomorrow.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Spartans toiled through 22 turnovers, shot 39 percent from the floor and were a tad less ugly than the Huskers. But the Spartans stopped the bleeding in some ways. Michigan State broke a four-game losing streak and logged its first win in more than four weeks (Jan. 5 against Rutgers). Joshua Langford had his best game of the season, which means his best game since 2018. He scored 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and was 4-of-6 from 3-point range. “Josh is definitely a bright spot, especially coming off the COVID," Izzo said. "Hopefully now we can get him practicing a little more and he can take another step or two forward.” Aaron Henry added 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting. Michigan State led 34-22 at halftime, stretched the lead to 42-26 early in the second half. Nebraska cut it to 46-39 with 8:53 left. But a 3-pointer by Langford (49-39) and a steal and dunk by Henry (51-40 with 7:45 left) restored order. “In the last 28 or 29 days, I think tomorrow and Monday will be the first time we will have back-to-back full practices,” Izzo said. “Hopefully we can start moving forward now.” Michigan State will play host to Penn State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN). Michigan State has seven scheduled Big Ten regular season games remaining, with the possibility of having three postponed games rescheduled. “I will just say that I was not happy with my team’s play, but I’m going to keep telling you that you have no idea what these kids are going through, and its getting tougher. “We got a win under our belt and we have to try to move forward. Blame me, blame somebody else, they’re all not playing good but they’re all going through hell.”

WHAT IT MEANS

Michigan State improved to 9-7 overall and 3-7 in the Big Ten. Michigan State needs to win at a healthy clip for the remainder of the season in order to get back into NCAA Tournament conversation. Michigan State has the third-longest NCAA Tournament streak in the country at 22 consecutive years. That streak is in serious jeopardy. “Now there is a little pressure on us,” Izzo said. “And you know, I kind of like that. This team needs to have a little pressure on it. I need to have a little pressure on me.” Nebraska hadn’t played a game since Jan. 10 due to a COVID shutdown, and hadn’t beaten a Division I team since Dec. 1 (South Dakota). Michigan State was hoping to build off an encouraging performance at No. 8 Iowa on Tuesday. The Spartans had returned home after seven days on the road which saw the Spartans lose three games in six days, un-fresh off the COVID pause. However, the turnover-plagued outing was too much like many of MSU’s losses this year. And the Spartans likely would have lost to any other team in the Big Ten on this night, other than Nebraska (4-9 overall and 0-6 in the Big Ten).

BROWN RETURNS IN FINE FASHION

Gabe Brown returned from a bout with COVID and contributed six points and a team-high seven rebounds in 18 minutes. The last time we saw him in action, he logged only six minutes in a loss to Purdue. “I was very impressed with Gabe Brown, getting seven rebounds and making a couple of shots,” Izzo said. “You can see why we missed Gabe a lot.” Brown it a nice, pull-up, 15-footer midway through the first half to give Michigan State an 18-16 lead. His tip dunk made it 46-34 in the second half and provided the most exciting play of the night. “We need energy from me, we need energy from all the captains,” Brown said. “Energy is something that you can control. I feel that’s something this team needs and we need it each and every night.” Without Brown’s energy, there might have been a blackout here on Saturday night.

SAME OLD PROBLEMS

Many of the problems that dogged the Spartans before their COVID shutdown remain an issue. Michigan State used five different point guards. The three regulars each had their issues. Foster Loyer started and had a solid 4-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio in 18 minutes. However, he was 0-for-3 from the field and was a liability on defense. Nebraska sought to drive the ball at him whenever possible. A.J. Hoggard had two assists, one turnover and two points (1 of 5 from the field) in 15 minutes of action. When Loyer sat with two fouls in the first half, Rocket Watts was given a shift at point guard. It began well with him hitting a 3-pointer off a Henry drive-and-kick. Later, Watts had a high-speed drive-and-dish to Mady Sissoko for a dunk. But then Watts went on a nightmarish binge of forced passes, poor decisions and turnovers. He finished the game with five points, three assists and five turnovers. “Three were some foolish turnovers,” Izzo said. “He just took the ball out of control. Those are the reps he needs. We are just going to keep working.” But it’s hard to get that work with each game and win so valuable. Watts didn’t play point guard in the second half. Hoggard resumed his back-up point guard role in the second half. Hoggard wasn’t all that bad, until he threw an errant pass which was returned for a lay-up, cutting MSU’s lead to 57-49 with 1:30 left. Prior to that, Michigan State had used Aaron Henry and Joshua Langford for a handful of possessions at point guard in the final minutes because of Loyer’s problems on defense. Nebraska ran picks to get switches and set up favorable matchups to go against Loyer. Then they took him to the rim, with success. “Rocket’s defense was better,” Izzo said. “I’ve got one guy that guards people. I’ve got one guy that doesn’t. I’ve got one guy that is in between.” Hoggard showed some growth early in the game when he pushed the ball in transition, saw that he didn’t have favorable numbers in a three-on-three break. He pulled the ball out, set it to a teammate, got it back, and soon found an avenue to the rim for a lay-up and a 9-4 lead. That was progress. It’s coming in small steps this season.

SIDELINE HEAT