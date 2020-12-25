SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Not all bad, but not good enough in Christmas day loss

East Lansing, Mich. - In a Christmas Day national showcase game, No. 9 Wisconsin looked like a team befitting that moniker, scoring an 85-76 victory over No. 12 Michigan State. The Spartans were just a little too messy to take down a team of Wisconsin’s veteran, efficient caliber at this juncture of the season. “I thought in general we played pretty good against a real, real good team,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “Pretty good is not good enough to beat the great teams.” Michigan State fell to 6-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Wisconsin is 7-1 and 2-0. “Understand that we’re two games in,” Izzo said. “We found out Northwestern wasn’t so bad. We’re not happy where we are, but I think we’ll get better, I really do. I think we played good enough to win in some ways and bad enough to lose in others and we’ll try to correct that. “A couple of things you can’t do: You can’t take bad shots because it’s like a turnover. You can’t miss easy shots; and we did some of that. And you can’t turn the ball over for touchdowns and we did some of that and that makes a difference.”

WHERE IT WENT WRONG

Michigan State received better defensive effort and slightly better communication than in its horrible Sunday loss at Northwestern, but the statistics weren’t any better. Wisconsin managed to shoot 51.9 percent, with quality shooting from 3-point range (8-of-19) and in the paint while posting up big men and guards. During D'Mtrik Trice's key surge midway through the second half, Michigan State struggled (again) to keep the opponent's lead guard out of the lane. Michigan State shot a respectable 47.4 percent from the floor and a terrific 8-of-11 from 3-point range. "We played harder," Izzo said. "We were much more in-turn to the game. We just made some mistakes." Michigan State had a spat of turnovers in the opening minutes and two giveaways in the final :20 seconds to finish with 14 turnovers. That’s not a terrible number, but it’s too many against a team that played offense as efficiently as the Badgers did on this day. “There’s part of me that was pleased and part of me that was very, very disappointed,” Izzo said. “Disappointed that you get a 9-point lead and you just don’t step on their throat, and the reason for that was the best player on the court, kind of by far - D’Mitrik Trice.”

DIFFERENCE MAKER

Michigan State once again had trouble stopping a triple-threat lead guard, off the dribble or when spotting up from deep. This time, Wisconsins’s Trice went off against Michigan State. The younger brother of former Spartan star Travis Trice scored 29 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 11-of-15 at the foul line. The older Trice was in attendance, wearing neutral colors while Trice’s parents were among the limited number of player parents from both teams allowed to watch college basketball in the state of Michigan for the first time this season. “He shows you how bad a recruiter I am,” Izzo said. “Not only did his brother play here, but his mother and father are very good friends of mine. I wasn’t sure he was a recruit at this level at the time. He went to a prep school for a fifth year and then he transferred (to Wisconsin) and then he redshirted. He is just a product of progress. “Now I get to cheer for him for 18 games. I’m glad I don’t have to play him. He was the difference. The way he did it, the way he calmed his team down, he was very efficient.”

HAUSER PLAYS BIG

Michigan State power forward Joey Hauser bounced back from a difficult game at Northwestern. Overcoming a knee sprain which caused him to miss some practice time this week, Hauser scored a career-high 27 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He was 3-of-3 from 3-point range and had a team-high seven rebounds. “Joey Hauser was unbelievable,” Izzo said. He scored from long range, delivered good passes, and showed tricky touch in the post. With MSU’s backcourt players committing errors and falling short during key moments of the game, it seemed clear that more of the offense should go through Hauser in similar situations as the season progresses - while MSU’s backcourt personnel continue to try to find their game.

TURNING POINT

Michigan State led 62-59 with 8:29 left, but the Badgers outscored the Spartans 26-14 the rest of the way. The Badgers went down low to center Nate Reuvers for six straight points as part of a 8-0 run which turned a 62-59 Michigan State lead into a 67-62 Badger lead with 6:19 to play. A Joey Hauser 3-pointer cut it to 69-67 with 5:07 to play, and a pair of Thomas Kithier free throws cut it to 71-69 with 4:30 to go, but the Spartans could get no closer Michigan State failed to find a worthy go-to offensive hand in the late stages. In retrospect, it probably should have been Hauser. MSU’s starting backcourt finished a combined 10 of 31 from the field (32 percent).

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED PART 1

Michigan State began the second half with a 9-0 run, building a 51-42 lead - the largest lead by either team to that point. Aaron Henry scored twice in the post and Joshua Langford nailed a 3-pointer off a Thomas Kithier offensive rebound to fuel the run. But Trice answered by scoring 13 of Wisconsin’s next 15 points in helping the Badgers tie the game at 53-53 with 13:15 to play. MSU’s Henry was unable to answer on offense in the middle and late stages of the second half, after Trice had his flurry. Henry tried to take over on offense, but missed in the lane, from medium range and had two costly turnovers as Wisconsin surged ahead.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED PART 2

With Michigan State trailing 73-69, the Spartans came up empty on four straight possessions as the Badgers took control of the game: - Henry missed a pull-up 16-footer. - Rocket Watts’ driving lay-up was blocked. - Henry committed a charging foul in transition. - Langford missed a running hook shot. - Watts missed a floater in the lane, which was tipped into the backcourt and saved by the Badgers for a runout and layup. That put Wisconsin up 77-69 with 1:33 to play.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE