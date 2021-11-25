The Hoop Feed: New heroes deliver in harsh victory over UConn, 64-60

Michigan State can be thankful for a few things in the wake of a 64-60 victory over UConn in a tussle fitting for a pair of blue blood programs in the semifinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, on Thanksgiving Day at Paradise Island Bahamas.

Give thanks for these three things, Spartan fans:

1. Julius Marble came off the bench to score 8 straight points to lift Michigan State back from a late 7-point deficit.

Marble scored a career-high 15 points and would be deserving of a player of the game drumstick if such a tradition existed.

2. Malik Hall, Wednesday’s hero, was quiet most of the day, but made a key steal with :17 seconds to go as UConn tried to pound the ball down low to terrific center Adama Sanogo.

Hall then made a pair of free throws to give Michigan State a 63-60 lead going into the final seconds.

After a timeout, with :17 remaining and counting, Michigan State elected to play defense rather than try to time a foul in the final seconds to prevent a potential game-tying 3-point attempt.

The strategy worked. Hall came up big again.

The power forward switched onto UConn point guard Jalen Gaffney at halfcourt. Gaffney found no open teammates versus MSU’s air-tight, switching defense, and Gaffney airballed a wild 3-point attempt over Hall.

MSU’s Tyson Walker hit a free throw with :03 left to ice the game.

3. In the most important sequence of the game, a key foul called against UConn point guard R.J. Cole versus Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard rescued a dying Michigan State possession and gave Hoggard a trip to the foul line. Hoggard hit both foul shots to give Michigan State a 61-60 lead with :30 seconds to go.

Cole, one of UConn’s top scoring threats, fouled out on the play and was unavailable for the Huskies’ final possession.

Replays showed Cole barely got any of Hoggard’s body during the shot, if any. And Cole got all or most of the ball while attempting to block it.

UConn coach Danny Hurley protested the foul call vehemently.

“That’s a tough call,” Hurley said. “I watched it (again). It’s a jumpball. So. I don’t … Yeah, we lost because we made a lot of mistakes and Michigan State did not. They made the plays. But I don’t understand what happened there.”

“I have been where he is,” Izzo said of Hurley, when asked if he heard Hurley’s tirade. “I didn’t really hear it but I love Dan.

“You watch. That (UConn) team is going to be going somewhere before the year is over, I promise you that.”

Michigan State improves to 5-1. UConn, ranked No. 22, fell to 5-1.

Izzo said this win could be a defining moment for the season, although it’s early in the year.

“It was like a Big Ten game,” Izzo said. “It’s a big win.”

Michigan State advances to play in the Championship Game on Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of the Baylor vs Virginia Commonwealth game.