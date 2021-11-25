The Hoop Feed: New heroes deliver in harsh victory over UConn, 64-60
Michigan State can be thankful for a few things in the wake of a 64-60 victory over UConn in a tussle fitting for a pair of blue blood programs in the semifinal of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, on Thanksgiving Day at Paradise Island Bahamas.
Give thanks for these three things, Spartan fans:
1. Julius Marble came off the bench to score 8 straight points to lift Michigan State back from a late 7-point deficit.
Marble scored a career-high 15 points and would be deserving of a player of the game drumstick if such a tradition existed.
2. Malik Hall, Wednesday’s hero, was quiet most of the day, but made a key steal with :17 seconds to go as UConn tried to pound the ball down low to terrific center Adama Sanogo.
Hall then made a pair of free throws to give Michigan State a 63-60 lead going into the final seconds.
After a timeout, with :17 remaining and counting, Michigan State elected to play defense rather than try to time a foul in the final seconds to prevent a potential game-tying 3-point attempt.
The strategy worked. Hall came up big again.
The power forward switched onto UConn point guard Jalen Gaffney at halfcourt. Gaffney found no open teammates versus MSU’s air-tight, switching defense, and Gaffney airballed a wild 3-point attempt over Hall.
MSU’s Tyson Walker hit a free throw with :03 left to ice the game.
3. In the most important sequence of the game, a key foul called against UConn point guard R.J. Cole versus Michigan State point guard A.J. Hoggard rescued a dying Michigan State possession and gave Hoggard a trip to the foul line. Hoggard hit both foul shots to give Michigan State a 61-60 lead with :30 seconds to go.
Cole, one of UConn’s top scoring threats, fouled out on the play and was unavailable for the Huskies’ final possession.
Replays showed Cole barely got any of Hoggard’s body during the shot, if any. And Cole got all or most of the ball while attempting to block it.
UConn coach Danny Hurley protested the foul call vehemently.
“That’s a tough call,” Hurley said. “I watched it (again). It’s a jumpball. So. I don’t … Yeah, we lost because we made a lot of mistakes and Michigan State did not. They made the plays. But I don’t understand what happened there.”
“I have been where he is,” Izzo said of Hurley, when asked if he heard Hurley’s tirade. “I didn’t really hear it but I love Dan.
“You watch. That (UConn) team is going to be going somewhere before the year is over, I promise you that.”
Michigan State improves to 5-1. UConn, ranked No. 22, fell to 5-1.
Izzo said this win could be a defining moment for the season, although it’s early in the year.
“It was like a Big Ten game,” Izzo said. “It’s a big win.”
Michigan State advances to play in the Championship Game on Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of the Baylor vs Virginia Commonwealth game.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
* Gabe Brown had a hot first half, scoring with transition 3-pointers and a dunk, finishing with 16 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. He was 7-of-13 from the field.
* Julius Marble scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in relieving Marcus Bingham, who played well early but grew tired late in the game. Bingham had 7 points and seven rebounds.
* A day after committing 20 turnovers against Loyola, the Spartans had only four in the first half but eight in the second half for a total of 12, which Izzo felt was a manageable number.
“We said before the game we had to rebound with them and not turn it over,” Izzo said. “For us, 12 is is like two.”
Michigan State held a 48-42 edge on the boards. UConn came into the game with a plus-12 rebounding margin for the year and Michigan State was plus-10.
* Freshman wing Max Christie struggled, going 1-of-9 from the field, including 0-for-3 from 3-point range.
* UConn’s Sanogo, who scored 30 points against Auburn on Wednesday, led UConn with 18 points. MSU’s Marcus Bingham and Julius Marble (mostly Bingham) caused the 6-foot-9 center to miss his first five shots in this game as Michigan State built a 24-14 lead. Sanogo ended up 3-of-9 in the first half with two of those field goals on put-backs.
But Sanogo was a force in the low post in the second half as UConn battled back from an 11-point deficit early in the second half to take a 55-48 lead with 4:44 to play.
But UConn finished the game 1-of-10 from the field and Michigan State finished the game with a 9-0 run.
* Hoggard led Michigan State with five assists, including a pair of great dishes to Marble in the final 2:30.
THe fist one came via a pick-and-roll. Hoggard offered a hesitation dribble and then delivered a bounce pass to Marble down the lane to cut the lead to 57-55.
“We were on Marky to roll harder and I really didn’t think he did a great job of rolling harder,” Izzo said. “He (Marble) kept saying the middle was open.”
And at that key juncture, a pair of reserves - Hoggard and Marble - proved that to be true.
Ironically, a pick-and-roll combination of Tyson Walker and Bingham were called upon to deliver the game-winning field goal on a lob to the rim in the final seconds of a victory over Loyola. In this game against UConn, Hoggard and Marble were trusted to make the key plays, and delivered.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Marble began the game-ending 9-0 run with a pair of free throws. He was fouled at the other end while battling for a missed Huskie free throw.
Then, UConn tried to post up Sanogo down low. Michigan State had taken a fading Bingham out of the game by then, and called upon Marble to hold strong in post - and Marble delivered.
Sanogo missed in the post, and Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard claimed the defensive rebound.
Hoggard pushed the ball in transition and delivered a great bounce pass to Marble in transition for a lay-up to cut the UConn lead to 60-59 with 1:07 to play. Marble was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.
“Their five man beat us up the court to score a critical play which should never happen,” Hurley said. “To beat a Michigan State team, you cannot make mistakes down the stretch.”
* Michigan State’s transition game looked better than at any time all season, and maybe in two seasons, at times in this game - especially in the first half.
* Izzo said Michigan State made the decision to play single-cover, man-to-man on Sanogo in the post, despite his presence as an offensive threat.
“We weren’t going to double him,” Izzo said. “We decided to guard the 3-point shooters. They didn’t get as many good looks, going 2-for-16 from 3. I thought that was the difference in the game, and the fact that we rebounded.”
1. In the end, MSU’s luxury of having a physical, experience post player like Marble, offensively and defensively, to bang and run with Sanogo had a major impact on the game.
2. Also, Hall’s versatility in being able to switch from guarding a power forward onto a point guard in the final seconds made it difficult for UConn to function in the final seconds.