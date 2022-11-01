East Lansing, Mich. - New faces, new roles and new playing groups will be on display for Michigan State basketball fans tonight when the Spartans take on Grand Valley State in an exhibition game at Breslin Center.

Chief among the storylines for the game, which will tip off at 7 p.m. and air live on B1G+:

* A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker are likely to be in the starting lineup together, for the first time.

Hoggard and Walker split time as point guards last year, and occasionally shared the court together late in the season.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Hoggard is being looked to as the likely lead point guard for the season while Walker, as an excellent perimeter shooter, has the ability to play the two.

Walker will still play some point guard, when Hoggard is resting, or when late shot-clock plays call for him to take over. Having the pair on the court together will be an intriguing project as the season progresses.

“Those two guys have played well together,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “They played well together at the end of last year. Tyson has played well with just about everybody. He has made shots, he has made passes and he can guard. He is an illegal guy because he can score it and he can defend it.

“Tyson is going to play a lot. It could be the two, it could be the one. It depends on how he handles it.

“Right now, he and Joey (Hauser) are probably the two best-conditioned guys I’ve got. That will make a difference, too, on who does what.”

* Mady Sissoko is making steady progress at center.

The 6-foot-9 junior from Bafoulable, Mali averaged just 4.5 minutes and 1.1 points per game.

But with Marcus Bingham having graduated and Julius Marble having transferred to SMU, Izzo sought to ride with Sissoko rather than hit the transfer portal for a starting center candidate.

Izzo sought to develop Sissoko during the off-season and pre-season. Now comes the final game of the exhibition season, and Izzo likes the progress.

Meanwhile, freshman centers Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper will provide different types of depth behind Sissoko.

Kohler is a skilled back-to-the-basket scorer who is working to become a functional defensive player.

Cooper moves has good lateral movement defensively and is a pretty good leaper, but needs to add strength and improve his hands.

“Our bigs have made significant progress,” Izzo said. “Mady has made the most but those other two guys have been progressing slowly but surely. I’ve been pleased with all three freshmen.”

Sissoko has added upper-body strength and body control. He is running the court well, finishing well in garbage point situations and occasionally displays a monster jump hook. His lateral movement in defending ball screens is terrific, as long as he can stay away from foul trouble. Defending ball screens is job one at the center position.

“He is by far the best at stepping up on ball screens,” Izzo said. “He has done a good job on that and Carson has done a pretty good job on that too.

“Mady is starting to play off of two feet. He is not off-balance. He is not rebounding the ball with one leg up in the air. His hands have been better. He is starting to roll better.

“Mady is running the court, he is in the best shape he’s been in. He’s improving in every category and hopefully now he will continue.”

Michigan State is eight days removed from playing a closed scrimmage at Tennessee. Tennessee, a preseason Top 10 team, scored a narrow victory over the Spartans.

“One thing we were disappointed in down there, we didn’t get Mady the ball,” Izzo said.

Look for Michigan State to script some interior plays for Sissoko against GVSU.

* Sophomore guard Jaden Akins is not expected to play. He is beginning his eighth week of recovery from stress reaction surgery that he underwent in early September.

“He wants to get back,” Izzo said. “He won’t play until he can practice four or five days in a row. There will be no taking chances.

“Does he have a chance to play (in November)? Yes, the problem is those games come so fast and furious. He will be in good shape. He has worked his tail off even in not being to do a lot.”

With Akins sidelined, Michigan State has been using 6-foot-8 senior Malik Hall at the three. Hall has exclusively been a power forward in his first three seasons at Michigan State. Has lost a little bit of body fat in trying to become a versatile three/four.

Whether or not Hall will play that position regularly as the season progresses remains to be seen. But for now, with Akins still on the mend, Michigan State is getting a look at Hall as a wing.

* When Hall is at the three, Michigan State lacks some quickness at that position. Playing a zone defense is one way to cover up for that.

The Spartans have been working on playing a 3-2 zone defense during preseason practices. Izzo has worked on zone defenses in October in previous seasons and stated intentions to use zone, but hasn’t used it in years.

Michigan State hasn’t used a zone defense regularly since the 2002-2003 season. That year, the Spartans only used zone on baseline in-bound plays. The following season, Izzo stopped using a zone defense altogether with the exception of one or two games over the last 20 years.

This year, he seems more serious about it, and it makes sense. In addition to the Hall situation, Michigan State may also need to play zone later in the season if the short-rostered Spartans encounter injury problems and need to protect players from fouls.

Also, if Sissoko gets into foul trouble and Michigan State has to use Kohler or Cooper extensively at the five, the freshmen might be helped by playing zone.

Izzo said he has gone back and watched film of the Mateen Cleaves era when Michigan State played zone on baseline in-bound plays.

“We can play a little 3-2 (zone),” Izzo said. “You might see some of that in the exhibition game just so we can see how it looks. A lot of times our man has some zone because we are sagging and doing some things. We’ll see.

“I always say I’m going to play some. I really do have good intentions.”

Izzo has worked on a 3-2 zone with Hall at the time. With his height and wingspan, its a throwback to the 3-2 zone Izzo used with Quinton Brooks at the top back during Izzo’s first year as head coach in 1996.

* As for new faces, the 6-foot-9 Kohler and 6-foot-11 Cooper are jon

joined by 6-foot-2 point guard Tre Holloman to make up Michigan State’s scholarship freshman class. Look for Kohler to be the seventh man off the bench.

“Jackson played about 10 minutes (in the closed exhibition game at Tennessee),” Izzo said. “(Sophomore wing) Pierre Brooks played 20-some minutes. We were only seven or eight deep. Tre played a little bit. So we got them a little bit of time, which helped.”

THE OPPONENT

Grand Valley State, under the direction of first-year head coach Cornell Mann, is playing its third exhibition game. The Lakers lost to Oakland, 92-76, on Oct. 20, and dropped an 85-69 decision at Eastern Michigan on Oct. 27.

THE TENNESSEE EXHIBITION

Izzo said his team benefitted greatly from playing a tough, deep, physical Tennessee team, coached by Izzo’s friend, Rick Barnes.

“At Tennessee I thought we played very well,” Izzo said. “They are a very good, very well-coached, very big, very good-shooting team and yet we held our own and did the things that we have to do. We rebounded pretty well, which is going to be very critical for us.”

Tennessee finished No. 5 in the final AP poll last year and won the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Tennessee is ranked No. 11 in the AP preseason poll.

“The thing that hurt us is turnovers hurt us a little bit and a couple of missed cutouts on free throws,” Izzo said. “We shot very well from the 3. We shot 72 or 73 percent from the free throw line but we missed some critical free throws and we didn’t get the ball in to Mady enough.

“We were in the bonus with 11 or 12 minutes left to go in the game and I don’t think we took advantage of it. Good coaching point against us, and a good player-coaching point that we didn’t do the job.

“Hall got to the free throw line 13 times. He hadn’t been there 13 times in two seasons. So that was encouraging.

“The first half down there we played very well defensively. The second half, we didn’t play as well. I think we got fatigued and they had some depth and they were good. They hit two threes off of missed free throws. That is like a mortal sin to me and we will be working on that a lot.”