The Hoop Feed: MSU embarrassed by Iowa at home
East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State (10-8, 4-8) is on the outside looking in for an NCAA Tournament bid after losing to No. 15 Iowa by 30 points, 88-58, at home on Saturday. This was a game that t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news