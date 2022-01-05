The Hoop Feed: Latest on Michigan State & Previewing Nebraska

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo has been grumbling about team defense for the past two weeks. That encompasses only two games played in that span, but it’s been enough to get the 26th-year head coach in the film room with a firm hand. He hated Michigan State’s weakside defensive awareness in an 81-68 victory over High Point last week. And he hated his team’s ball screen defense for half of the 73-67 win at Northwestern on Sunday. The second half against the Wildcats? He can live with that. His No. 10-ranked Spartans held Northwestern to 29 percent shooting in the second half while outscoring the Wildcats 47-34 after the break. “Sunday night after the game and again on Monday, we went over some film and they are very knowledgeable about what we didn’t do,” Izzo said of his players. “And I think it really helped us and hopefully we will grow from it now.” The good news is the Spartans don’t have to wait another seven to 13 days to play a game, as was the case through most of a sparse December schedule. Michigan State is back to a regular season routine this week, with tonight’s home game against Nebraska (7 p.m., BTN), followed by Sunday’s game at Michigan (2:30, FOX). “It’s fun to get back at it,” Izzo said. “The only thing missing right now is to finish. Can we finish a practice, can we finish a game, can we finish a half? “Finishing things is getting harder because I think everybody’s worried about load management and this and that. Hell, we’ve had more time off in the last month than I’ve had in this job so there should be no problems with load management.” Now, can the Spartans carry over that defensive progress to tonight’s game against Nebraska? Nebraska will offer a nice little test in that area. The Huskers are 6-8 overall and 0-3 in the Big Ten, but the Huskers rank a respectable eighth in the Big Ten in scoring at 75.3 points per game.

SCOUTING NEBRASKA

Nebraska will attack Michigan State differently than Northwestern. “This is a team that can dribble drive you more than Northwestern did, so we have other problems,” Izzo said. “Fred (Hoiberg) does a great job with his offense. They have some guards that can go, man, that can really score, that are athletic, that can penetrate.” Nebraska is struggling this season but nearly upset No. 13 Ohio State on Sunday. Nebraska led that game 72-67 with :35 seconds to play, but Ohio State nailed an open 3-pointer and a put-back to force overtime. “I was very impressed with them in that game,” Izzo said. “Ohio State is a very good team. You look at how that game went and if they make a free throw, the game is over. Concerning. Very dangerous team.”

KEY MATCHUP

Bryce McGowens is the No. 3 scorer in the country among freshmen.

Nebraska threatens the drive at all three backcourt positions. Freshman wing Bryce McGowens (6-7, Pendleton, S.C.) is a unique threat. He is averaging 15.8 points per game. He is shooting just 25 percent from 3-point range. McGowens ranks No. 3 in the country in scoring among freshmen. He leads Big Ten freshmen in scoring and rebounding (5.9). McGowens has scored more than 20 points on four occasions (25 against Western Illinois, 29 against Sam Houston State, 22 against South Dakota and 24 against North Carolina State. He is a finisher around the rim with either hand. Nebraska puts him in a lot of ball screens as a small forward, so MSU’s defense needs to be squared away in terms of small forward/center ball screen defense. That could mean Max Christie and Marcus Bingham getting on the same page with their ball screen defense, two guys who don’t get put in that situation as a tandem very often. And it could meat Gabe Brown and Julius Marble, and various other combinations.

THE SUPPORTING CAST

As for other positions, led guard Alonzo Verge, a 6-foot-3 transfer from Arizona State, is averaging 15.6 points per game. He scored 31 in a 10-2-67 loss at Michigan on Dec. 7. Shooting guard CJ Wilcher (6-5, Soph., Plainfield, N.J.) is averaging 7.8 points per game and is a consistent threat from long range at 36 percent. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range against Ohio State. Both players are capable with the drive. Wilcher showed a nice stop-and-go dribble for an off-hand finish against the Buckeyes. Kesei Tominaga, a 6-2 sophomore from Japan, is more of a shooting threat than a driver. The streak shooter is averaging 8.4 points per game and shoots 33 percent from 3-point range. Inside, Derrick Walker (6-9, 239, Jr., Kansas City) scored 15 against Ohio State. He is averaging 9.4 per game. He is a below-the-rim muscle pivot who is shooting 76 percent fro the field. Defensively, Walker helped hold star Buckeye E.J. Liddell to 2-of-14 shooting (10 points).

THE LATEST ON MSU

Michigan State is on a seven-game win streak. “We’re 12-2, one of the best starts we’ve had,” Izzo said. “I think we have a high ceiling still to get. Whether we get there is determined by how they handle things.” Izzo says we shouldn’t sleep on the accomplishment of winning at Northwestern. “I don’t know where anybody is putting Northwestern, but to me they are one of the better teams we’ve played,” Izzo said. “We have to quit thinking of Northwestern of 10 years ago and beyond. That’s a very good win for us, I just didn’t like the way we won it. “Yet this team is finding ways to win which is very impressive. We made free throws, it’s just that we did a poor job with the turnovers and the ball screen defense. Those are things we’ve been working on and hopefully we will get better.” Izzo is anxious about the missed practice time in December, due to final exams, Christmas break and then COVID-related delays and absences. “We’re not doing a very good job of getting better in this period of time, so this week becomes important,” he said.

KEEP PUSHING

Izzo is challenging senior center Marcus Bingham to become more consistent. Bingham has enjoying a good season, averaging 11 points and 8.1 rebounds. He had 13 and 9 against Northwestern. He’s a key to MSU’s defensive improvement. “He played a lot better in the second half, but not in practice today,” Izzo said on Monday. “Gabe (Brown) is showing that in the second half of games, but there are two halves to games. We have to get better at that. “Our point guards are at least getting the ball to people in the right spot. I thought defensively we clamped down a lot better in the second half and rebounded a lot better in the second half. “The sooner we can put together 40 minutes instead of 20, the better we’ll be.”

WALKER: 'HE SHOULD HAVE YELLED AT ME'

Izzo was angry with point guard Tyson Walker for committing a silly foul 35 feet from the basket against Northwestern with :44 seconds left and Michigan State up 68-63. That foul was Walker’s fifth, and it allowed the Wildcats to cut the lead to 68-65 with the clock stopped. Before Izzo could rip into Walker, Walker was already ripping into himself. “I think he learned a good lesson that coaches don’t have to get on players if they already know what they did wrong,” Izzo said. “It was almost like he was more down than I was.” “He should have yelled at me, but he didn’t,” Walker said. “I was more upset than he probably was, which is kind of crazy. But I was definitely mad at myself for getting that foul. I never should have done that. I made it a closer game than it should have been.” Walker had 0 points on 0-for-5 shooting with four assists and one turnover. “It was a tough game for him,” Izzo said. “He did not have a very good game and right away owned up to it and understood it. He had a better practice today (Monday). “He’s growing. I’m saying that on an 0 and 5 and a couple of mistakes, but he’s still growing. “He and AJ (Hoggard) have been a good 1-2 punch. AJ is getting better. Tyson was getting better too and I think he will continue to get better.”

FOOTBALL PLAYERS COMIN’?