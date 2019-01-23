The Hoop Feed: Langford back shooting, but ankle still a question
EAST LANSING - While conducting his weekly post-practice media briefing on Tuesday, Tom Izzo was discussing his team’s depth issues when he noticed his main missing piece doing some good things.
“As I’m sitting here (talking to the press) watching Josh Langford make shot after shot, I’m wondering, ‘What the Hell is going on here?’” Izzo said with a smile.
He liked seeing the old familiar stroke from his junior wing, who has missed five games and hasn’t played since Dec. 29.
The good news is that Langford is doing some light shooting, and he’s shooting it well.
“The sad part for me is I don’t have a great update,” Izzo said.
Izzo then discussed Langford’s ankle situation, and things sound as mysterious and open-ended as they were at New Year’s.
“He’s had the boot on, he took it off a couple of days ago, and then it was partly-on,” Izzo said. “It’s now to figure out how sore it gets, to see if it’s cartilage, and this and that, whether it needs more rest.”
So Langford is putting in some light work, and it remains to be seen how the ankle responds to some light work.
Langford, the team’s third-leading scorer at 15 points per game, definitely won’t play when No. 6-ranked Michigan State plays at Iowa on Thursday (7 p.m., FS1).
“I thought we’d know hopefully at the end of this week on getting a real time table, how he responded to the medication and everything,” Izzo said.
But they apparently don’t know.
“I don’t think it’s going to be weeks and weeks,” Izzo said. “He’s either going to be able to go or he’s going to be laid up for weeks and weeks.”
Which might be entirely true, or Izzo is trying to keep this weekend’s opponent or next week’s opponents unsure about things.
WINSTON GETS A BREATHER
Izzo gave Cassius Winston Tuesday off. Winston was with the team, and participated in film study, and was on the sidelines during practice, but wasn’t required to participate in practice. Izzo wanted to rest him.
Winston played 36 minutes in MSU’s 69-55 victory over No. 13 Maryland on Monday night. Winston had 14 points, seven assists, only one turnover. On defense, he did a good job of guarding Maryland’s top player, point guard Anthony Cowan.
“His knees are a little sore, he has a little tendonitis, but it’s been that way for a long time,” Izzo said. “He just bruised that knee (against Maryland). He just knocked it on the floor. But that had nothing to do with why (he sat). That decision was made Monday morning on what we were going to do today (Tuesday).”
Izzo said managing Winston’s playing time and trying to keep him fresh is one of his biggest coaching challenges.
“We’re trying to manage him on his off days a little more,” Izzo said. “But if we are going to be a great team, we are going to have to figure out how to maneuver those guys, depending on where Josh is and whether we think Kyle (Ahrens) is going to hold up. You take two key guys that were playing 30-some minutes and 20-some minutes out, and it’s been hard to manage. Cassius is doing it. I’m trying to manage it. He’s a smart enough kid and he’s doing a pretty good job of it.
“Right now our depth is an issue. If we could get some of that depth back I think we could run more and I think we’re lethal when we run.
“I think he’s so good on the break, but if he wears down …
