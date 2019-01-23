EAST LANSING - While conducting his weekly post-practice media briefing on Tuesday, Tom Izzo was discussing his team’s depth issues when he noticed his main missing piece doing some good things.



“As I’m sitting here (talking to the press) watching Josh Langford make shot after shot, I’m wondering, ‘What the Hell is going on here?’” Izzo said with a smile.



He liked seeing the old familiar stroke from his junior wing, who has missed five games and hasn’t played since Dec. 29.

The good news is that Langford is doing some light shooting, and he’s shooting it well.

“The sad part for me is I don’t have a great update,” Izzo said.

Izzo then discussed Langford’s ankle situation, and things sound as mysterious and open-ended as they were at New Year’s.

“He’s had the boot on, he took it off a couple of days ago, and then it was partly-on,” Izzo said. “It’s now to figure out how sore it gets, to see if it’s cartilage, and this and that, whether it needs more rest.”

So Langford is putting in some light work, and it remains to be seen how the ankle responds to some light work.

Langford, the team’s third-leading scorer at 15 points per game, definitely won’t play when No. 6-ranked Michigan State plays at Iowa on Thursday (7 p.m., FS1).

“I thought we’d know hopefully at the end of this week on getting a real time table, how he responded to the medication and everything,” Izzo said.

But they apparently don’t know.

“I don’t think it’s going to be weeks and weeks,” Izzo said. “He’s either going to be able to go or he’s going to be laid up for weeks and weeks.”

Which might be entirely true, or Izzo is trying to keep this weekend’s opponent or next week’s opponents unsure about things.



