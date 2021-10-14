The Hoop Feed: Izzo seeing progress (almost) everywhere

🚨 Great New Deal! • Get SpartanMag.com at 50% OFF! • CLICK HERE to get 50% off! • That's just .15 cents per day for the best in Michigan State coverage and conversation! • Use Promo Code: Spartans50

East Lansing, Mich. - With Michigan State basketball players set to get a day off from practice on Thursday, Tom Izzo ran ‘em like hell on Wednesday. The Spartans played a lengthy scrimmage with brief stoppages. Izzo encouraged them, so to speak, to play hard and make the right decisions through fatigue. The Hall of Fame coach did plenty of barking and prodding during the workout, but when it was over, out of the side of his mouth, to an onlooker or two, he conceded that the team might be a little ahead of where he expected. “I’m usually not this excited this early in practice,” Izzo said. “I’m excited because I think we’ve got a lot more weapons. When we’re pushing that ball with our point guards there are times when even I think we look good, and that doesn’t happen very often. That’s been better.” The Spartans are within two weeks of their first exhibition game on Oct. 27 against Ferris State. Another exhibition will follow on Nov. 4 against Grand Valley. Then the Spartans open the season on Nov. 9 in New York City against Kansas in the Champions Classic. “When I say it’s 27 days before the first game, it goes quicker than you think,” Izzo said. “But I think things are kind of exciting because I feel like we feel we’re in a better place.” When compared to last year’s unbalanced team which dragged its way into the NCAA Tournament with an inspirational run at the end of the regular season, but continually bumped into problems due to lacking a natural point guard, Izzo's latest team looks well-equipped. It’s a young team in a lot of areas, and yearning for glue and consistency in others. But it’s a skilled team, faster, with dangerous shooters. There are more Izzo-type parts on this team. And there are plenty of areas where Izzo is digging for progress. “When we get tired, we are not fighting through it yet,” Izzo said. “(I’m) a little concerned still about our leadership. We put a lot on Gabe (Brown) and a lot on our point guards.” Brown and Malik Hall were introduced as team captains two weeks ago. They were positive and boisterous for the first full team practice of the year, and again at the open practice on Oct. 2. But they were a little too quiet for Izzo’s liking on Wednesday. Izzo gladly took time out to shame them about it a little bit. “I think they’re starting to understand like when the scrimmage starts to go downhill, I could call five timeouts today, but in a game I can’t,” Izzo said. “That’s where the player-coached team comes in. So a lot of times when I stopped it, that’s what I said: ‘Gabe, when are you going to say something? Malik when are you going to say something?’” They responded. And the message was sent: Don’t wait for the head coach to tell you to talk. Izzo is not a ventriloquist. It was a good lesson for the day, but Izzo will have to keep harping on it. Getting leadership out of the point guard position is another work in progress. Prized Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker isn’t a lead vocalist of this band. “It’s the one area I think Tyson has to improve a lot on, and that’s communicating,” Izzo said. “He’s used to just taking care of himself. He has to take care of five other guys and me. That’s a lot to take care of.”

A BETTER VERSION OF HOGGARD

Sophomore A.J. Hoggard isn’t afraid to open up and yap. He implored teammates to get down and play defense during Wednesday's scrimmage, among other things. He’s also eager to hand out pats on the back. He’s much more vocal now that he has become more confident in his own game. Hoggard has lost 20 pounds and is not the Hoggard you remember from last year. He’s not ready to set any land speed records, but he’s faster and quicker. That brings him up to a functional level of athleticism, better than the substandard level he had last year. He wasn’t a good shooter last year, to put it mildly. He’s better this year. Good enough to knock down the open jumper when teams dare him to shoot? We’ll soon find out. He might be. Everyone assumes Walker is going to be the starting point guard for the Spartans. At some point in the season, probably quite early, that’s likely to be the case. But don’t be surprised if Izzo uses Hoggard as a rabbit for Walker to chase in the early portion of the season. Hoggard has been that solid. Meanwhile, maybe Izzo won’t want to hand over the keys and the entire car to Walker just yet. Make him learn the system, play within it, with his own spin on it, and earn the role. The good news in the meantime is that there is great harmony between Hoggard, from Coatesville, Pa., and Walker, from New York City. They’ve known each other since grade school. They played against each other on the Eastern summer circuit for years. Their parents even became friends. When Hoggard learned that Michigan State was among Walker’s finalists as a potential transfer destination, Hoggard called Walker and actively recruited him to come to Michigan State. Now that Walker is here, he’s trying to take the job from Hoggard. Hoggard doesn’t mind. “Tyson made me a lot better," Hoggard said. "Me and Tyson have been competing since fourth grade. It’s great because we can almost get into an argument or altercation, however you want to call it, because we’re competing and we’re both competitors. And then off the court we got into the locker room like nothing happened because that’s my brother.” Last year, Michigan State struggled in rotating point guard duties among Foster Loyer, Rocket Watts and Hoggard. Loyer transferred to Davidson and Watts to Missisippi State. Hoggard remained, and welcomed Walker into the mix. It wasn’t required that they get along so well, but it’s been a bonus. “They both work very hard,” Izzo said. “They are both like New York City cab drivers. But they are a little different. “One shoots it better than the other.” That would be Walker shooting better than Hoggard. “One is bigger and stronger than the other.” That would be Hoggard, the bigger of the two. “One defends on the ball a little bit better (Walker). One rebounds a little bit better (Hoggard). But I think it’s a good combination and if we run like I want to run then we are going to have to put more guys in there.” Several Spartans will benefit from having able-sighted point guards getting the ball to them on-time and on-target. It remains to be seen whether the new-and-improved Hoggard can facilitate at a high level on a regular basis. Walker certainly is expected to quarterback things adroitly. Walker is terrific in pushing the break and finding the diagonal read on the fly, something Michigan State lacked last year. He’s good with the side ball screen game, delivering the pocket pass into corners that never saw light a year ago. Joey Hauser, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown will all benefit from playing with a skilled quarterback. They’re all improved, and Walker is only going to make them that much better. “We got hurt last year because guys didn’t deliver the ball,” Izzo said. “I keep saying that’s my fault. So don’t blame any player (from last year). I have to put guys in position to be successful and we have some guys that are going to be in position to be successful. But I do think it gives Joey a better chance to get shots. I think Gabe is going to benefit a lot from that."

Tyson (Walker), I can see why he was defensive player of the year. He’s not that big but he gets his hands a lot of balls and that’s been good. — Tom Izzo

AN X-FACTOR

Max Christie and Tyson Walker each missed two days of practice this week with minor lower body issues. Christie had a calf contusion and Walker has been battling hamstring soreness. “Tyson is bringing (the fact) that he’s jet quick,” Izzo said. “He got hit on the hamstring so he didn’t practice for two or three days so I don’t think (today) he was the jet that he is. But he is a jet. “And defensively, he might be one of the best defensive point guards that I’ve had in awhile and I’ve had some pretty good ones over the years.” Christie, a 6-foot-6 wing ranked the No. 20 recruit in the country by Rivals.com last year, has been excellent. Christie was a little bit quiet on Wednesday after missing two days with a minor calf injury. “He really is a good player,” Izzo said. “I’m not going to hide it. But can Max defend the guards in this league? Can Gabe defend the guards in this league. That will probably be the X-factor on how far or how good we get.”

YOU'RE GOING TO LIKE CHRISTIE

Christie is a terrific, smooth shooter from long range or medium range, and can finish with skill to the rim. “I think you’re going to be impressed with Christie,” Izzo said. “He’s really shot the ball well and looked good. He’s got size. He is so much stronger and so much better defensively than when he came and that’s encouraging.” On Wednesday, other shooters stepped up. All over the place. For scouting purposes, we can’t report everything we saw, but shooting season was certainly open. “I thought all in all we shot the ball really well,” Izzo said. “We get up and down the court. We’re more athletic. We’re a better shooting team.” But if that area is looking so good, Izzo is quick to find the counterbalance. “I’m a little concerned defensively so we are really going to start putting some time into that,” Izzo said.

PIERRE BROOKS SNAPPING INTO IT

Christie and combo guard Jaden Akins have been good since the day they arrived on campus. Classmate Pierre Brooks, the third member of the incoming freshman class, seemed to be carrying a little too much weight in early October, and had trouble finding a comfort level. But Brooks’ crafty scoring touch has been on display in recent days, and he’s moving better as he seems to have slimmed down a little bit. “Pierre has really come on now,” Izzo said. “His strength is a factor. He can really shoot it. Max can really shoot it. Jaden can shoot okay but he can really drive it, get to the offensive glass. I think he is going to be one of our better defenders. I think Max is improving his defense.”

AKINS IMPRESSIVE IQ

Jaden Akins will entertain fans, and occasionally Izzo, on a frequent basis this year. He plays hard, can soar to the rim with the ball or as a rebounder, and goes hard on defense. He’s a high flying athlete with a lunchbucket mentality and streak-scoring ability. SpartanMag stated earlier this month that there will be times when Christie will play like the best player on the court for Michigan State. And there are other times when Akins will look like the best freshman on the squad. During Wednesday’s scrimmage, Akins demonstrated a fine basketball IQ. He has a feel for making the extra pass, or filling open areas on the court at the proper time. “Coming in we knew he was a good player but when we got him this summer we said, ‘Wow, he’s better than we thought,’” Izzo said. “He has some things he has to grow on. He has to gain some weight. He’s 175. I would like to get him to 190 or 185. He has to work on that. As good of an athlete as he is, and he might be our best athlete, he needs some of Pierre’s strength.”

BINGHAM POISED FOR PERFORMANCE

Marcus Bingham is one of the most improved players on the team, as he should be. The senior has waited a long time to become a focal point player. Bingham has had flashes of quality play from time to time in his career. With the way he is practicing now, Bingham’s flashes of quality play will be more frequent this season. He has improved the percentage-consistency of his face-up jumper from deep. He came to Michigan State as a stretch-shooting hopeful, but never shot well enough to retain the green light. This year, he has the green light, and as long as he is shooting above or around 30 percent from beyond 3-point range, he’ll retain the green light. SpartanMag.com is projecting that he will shoot well enough to retain a green light this year. Bingham’s ability to finish around the rim is also improved. “Marcus still gets a little tired but he is learning how to play through it a little bit,” Izzo said. “He hasn’t gained a lot of weight. But he has gained a lot of strength and that is going to make him better. Fatigue is still number one enemy. “He as one of the best jump hooks of any guy I’ve had here and he doesn’t use it enough so we are on him about that. I would still like to get Marcus in that post a little bit more but Julius (Marble) has played very well down there,” Izzo said. Marble's footwork is better, especially with his back to the basket. His footwork is so good sometimes that his finishing ability might not be completely caught up to it. But, as should be the case for any college player, he is better than he was a year ago and he’s eager to bite down on an expanded role. He can handle it. "Julius has really come on," Izzo said. Sophomore center Mady Sissoko has battled a slightly-injured wrist. But he’s running around, blocking shots and grabbing rebounds. He's making progress.

HALL & HAUSER, QUALITY TAG TEAM AT THE FOUR