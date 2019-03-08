EAST LANSING - By this time in March, a coach should know pretty much everything about his players and playing groups.

But Tom Izzo doesn’t.

Rather than fine-tuning, and tightening the screws to finish a championship season as would normally be the case during the first week of March, Izzo is still testing and experimenting, out of necessity, just days away from arguably the biggest game in the 30-year history of the Jack Breslin Student Event Center.

During Tuesday’s victory over Nebraska, two freshmen - Gabe Brown and Thomas Kithier - tied career highs in minutes played. Another freshman, Foster Loyer, was one minute shy of setting a career high in minutes played.

Those three freshmen were the first players off Izzo’s bench, for the first time all season - due to Kyle Ahrens and Nick Ward being injured.

On two occasions against the Huskers, Izzo used a lineup of players that had never taken the court together.