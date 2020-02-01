Another road game, another first-half, double-digit deficit, another gutsy comeback, but another loss. Michigan State came back from an 18-point, second-half deficit at Wisconsin to cut it to 50-47 with 11:16 to play, but the Spartans could get no closer and eventually surrendered a maddening 64-63 loss to the Badgers, Saturday at Kohl Center. “We were aided by maybe the worst half of basketball defense that we have played,” said Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo. “It was a complete energy problem. When I say energy, it wasn’t that they were tired because of practice. They were tired because they mentally did not reach down. My best players really struggled. “To give up the shots and walk around like we did … I’m not as disappointed with our performance as embarrassed in (our play) in the first half. “Give them credit; they made some of those shots. I mean they (the Badgers) were posting up, hitting threes, hitting turn-arounds. They were hitting shots. But I can’t give them all the credit on that. It was our lack of energy, but it was a lack of energy that was decided, it was a choice, it wasn’t that we were so worn down, it was that we chose not to have any.” Michigan State cut it to 61-57 on a Kyle Ahrens 3-pointer with 4:16 to play. Trailing by four with 3:55 left, Michigan State came up empty on its next five possessions, fumbling balls in the paint and missing contested jumpers, while Wisconsin struggled to survive. Wisconsin made three free throws in the final minute to secure victory. Cassius Winston hit two 3-pointers in the final :06 seconds to tighten the final score. He hit his last 3-pointer with two-tenths of a second left, but Wisconsin in-bounded the ball to burn the final tenths and get to the buzzer. "I’m happy for (embattled Wisconsin coach Greg) Gard," Izzo said ."I’m a coach’s coach and we got our ass kicked by a team today that played for their coach, played for their school, played for each other." Michigan State fell to 8-3 in the Big Ten and 16-5 overall. Wisconsin, hampered but inspired by the transfer of one player (Kobe King) and the suspension of another (Brad Davison), unleashed some old school Badger bumper car ball in the first half and held off the Spartans down the stretch. Wisconsin improved to 6-5 and 13-9. This game marked the third time Michigan State fell behind by 15 or more in the first half of a road game, evoking bad memories of losses at Purdue and Indiana. As was the case at Indiana, Michigan State made a brave comeback, but didn’t have the sharpness to execute when the home team was the brink of collapse.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE Junior center Xavier Tillman had the worst offensive game of his college career. He scored seven points but was 3-of-15 from the floor, seeing several shots rim out at key moments, often from point-blank range after quality execution by teammates of terrific x’s and o’s calls by Izzo. Tillman played good defense and had a game-high 14 rebounds. “Xavier has to be one of our best players,” Izzo said. “Lay-ups and dunks. I couldn’t ask for more passes than Cash gave him, I couldn’t ask him for more set-ups that (Dane) Fife might have called. He didn’t do it on purpose. That’s the shame of basketball. That looks like why we lost the game. We lost the game in the first half because we guarded nobody. So then you give a team energy, a fanbase energy. That’s where the game is lost. “Could we have snuck it out if he makes some lay-ups or makes a lay-up at Indiana? Maybe. But did we deserve to win it? I don’t know.” Winston scored a game-high 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting. He had three assist and no turnovers. He struggled on defense in the first half. Freshman guard Rocket Watts had a career-high 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting. He was 4-of-10 from 3-point range and rescued Michigan State in the middle stages of the game. Sophomore Aaron Henry tried to create offense off the dribble, but finished with 5 points on 2-of-6 shooting, with three assists and three turnovers. Sophomore Gabe Brown battled the flu and played sparingly in the first half and not at all in the second half. “Thank God for Rocket, and thank God for Malik (Hall), my two freshmen,” Izzo said. “Gabe was sicker than a dog the last two days so he just couldn’t go. But they had a guy out, too. That’s no excuse.” Foster Loyer scored four points, thanks to a pair of first-half jumpers. * Wisconsin had four players in double figures, led by center Nate Reuvers with 15 points. * Michigan State out-rebounded Wisconsin 39-34.

QUOTABLE



Izzo: “They (Michigan State players) probably thought, okay they’re missing two guys. I mean this is the oldest story in sports. I told all you guys (in the media), but you guys don’t listen either. I warned about it in practice, I warned about it to the media, I told you about all the things that are happening, I told you about the transfer rule. If I was a real jerk I would say I told you so. Yeah, I worried about it and you know why you worry about it? It’s because you have to combat what kids hear all the time. “It’s called 25 years of experience. I’m a basketball junky, so when Kentucky is playing Evansville, I watch the game. When Magic Johnson didn’t play well, the (Lakers) lost. When Cassius Winston doesn’t play well or with the same energy … it’s just common sense.” Izzo: “I’m a little disappointed in our leadership. Mental toughness. My job is to get them ready to play. I thought they were ready to play as far as X’s and O’s. It’s also my job to get them ready to play, that they have the energy and stamina and I didn’t do my job there. I thought some of our players didn’t do their job but 100 percent the coach didn’t do his job.” Izzo: “In fairness, if I gave my team some credit, and I will have to stoop real deep into the archives to figure out where I would give them some credit, it would be that they didn’t quit. They came back, tough environment against a team playing well.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED



* Wisconsin led 48-30 with 18:57 left when Michigan State went on a 17-2 run. Watts rattled-in a leaner (48-36) and hit a lay-up off a jab-and-go fake (48-39) to help pull the Spartans back. * The Winston/Tillman screen-and-roll game began having an effect midway through the second half. Winston found Tillman on a roll to cut it to 48-41. Winston smiled throughout the comeback. His free throws cut it to 48-43 with 12:45 left, then he dished to Thomas Kithier off a screen-and-roll to cut it to 50-45 with 11:55 left. Michigan State seemed in great shape for a storybook afternoon when Winston pulled up off a high screen from 19 feet to cut it to 50-47 with 11:16 left. But the story went sour from there. * Tillman had some nightmarish missed opportunities. - Trailing 50-47 with 11 minutes to play and MSU’s momentum soaring, the Spartans executed a splendid screen-and-slip for Tillman after a time out. But Tillman missed at the rim. - With 9:50 left, Tillman missed a contested lay-up off a Henry pass. - On MSU’s next possession (after a Wisconsin field goal) Tillman failed to finish a lob dunk from Winston off a new three/four horns rescreen play, with Michigan State down 52-47 with 9:13 to play. Tillman never lost his composure, and coaches and teammates never lost faith in him. All they could do was put their arm around him and encourage him to finish the next one. A reverse lay-up by Brevin Pritzl, around Watts, and a 3-pointer by Aleem Ford extended the lead back to 57-47 with 8:13 left, and Michigan State was back in comeback mode. * Trailing 60-49 with 7:06 left, Tillman answered with a 3-pointer from the right wing. * Then Winston hit a 16-footer off a baseline in-bound play to cut it to 60-54 with 6:25 left. Michigan State’s defense continued to stiffen, setting up Ahrens’ 3-pointer with 4:16 left. Then came the final rash of missed opportunities. - Another fine baseline in-bound after a time out resulted in Winston feeding Tillman free at the rim off a down-screen and slip. But Tillman fumbled the pass out of bounds with 3:30 left. Tillman bent over in anguish after the play. - After a Wisconsin travel, Winston missed a fall-away 15 footer and Tillman’s put-back was blocked by Reuvers. Reuvers got away with pushing Tillman during the rebound and fouling him over the back during the shot block, but there were not whistles. - After Hall rebounded a missed Pritzl 3-pointer, Michigan State called time out with 2:15 to play. Watts and Winston had their arms around Tillman, and Izzo shouted at him to try to wake him up. Izzo drew up a play for Henry in the post. But Henry fumbled the ball in the paint with 2:09 left for a turnover. “We ran, I thought, some of our best stuff and got people exactly where we wanted the ball,” Izzo said. “Aaron Henry on the block, it was a great play out of bounds. “I felt sorry for Xavier. You can’t miss that many lay-ups. I felt sorry for him, I really did. I know how much he cares. But those kind of things, it’s too hard to get shots in these games.” - After Wisconsin missed a 3-pointer and Ahrens gathered the rebound, Winston missed a 17-footer, and Michigan State began to run out of time. - After another empty Wisconsin possession and a Winston rebound, Tillman had a short jumper rim out with :45 seconds left. Then Michigan State had to foul. * In the first half, Wisconsin bumped the Spartans off their mark on offense, holding Michigan State to 33 percent shooting in the first half while the Badgers built a 43-27 lead at the break. Meanwhile, Wisconsin nailed 5-of-11 shots from 3-point range while shooting 58 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes. * The Badgers were 5-of-11 from 3-point range in the first half but finished 8-of-25 (32 percent) from deep. * Watts nailed three 3-pointers in the first half, and Loyer hit a pair of jumpers, or else MSU’s 16-point deficit at halftime would have been 29. Watts’ step-back 3-pointer cut the lead to 29-18. His triple from the left wing as part of the early offense cut it to 33-21 with 3:50 as Michigan State tried desperately to hang in the game. And his 3-pointer from the left wing, thanks to an offensive rebound from Ahrens and an assist from Tillman, cut it to 40-27. As poorly as Michigan State played in the first half, Watts’ bounce-back scoring after a rough shooting night against Northwestern is the latest good sign from the freshman combo guard.

NOTABLE