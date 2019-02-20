EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo said his team would be in survival mode with Nick Ward joining Joshua Langford on the sideline for the foreseeable future.

The No. 10-ranked Spartans were sinking on Wednesday against Rutgers when defense and rebounding served as the Spartans’ life preserver in a 71-60 victory over Rutgers, Wednesday at Breslin Center.

Shooting a poor percentage from the floor and suffering from turnover hemorrhages for the first 22 minutes of the game, the Spartans trailed by 11, 36-25, early in the second half.

Michigan State was already playing pretty good defense at rebounding pretty well at that point. But the Spartans began pounding even harder on the glass, and squeezing tighter on defense. The result was a 31-8 run which gave the Spartans a 56-44 lead with 6:44 to go. Michigan State coasted the rest of the way.

“Considering what this team has been going through, I thought it was a hell of a win against a very, very tough team for us to play, especially right now,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo.

MSU lost Ward to a hairline fracture in his hand on Sunday. Sophomore Xavier Tillman replaced him in the starting lineup.

Tillman, starting his second game of the year and the first since Ward was lost to injury, scored 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He had 10 rebounds and logged a career-high 33 minutes.

“I was really concerned if he could go from 22 minutes to the 30s,” Izzo said. “Twice he pulled the jersey to come out. Once I agreed (and took him out) and one I told him to take a hike, I can’t take you out right now, my man.

Cassius Winston scored a game-high 28 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range. He had eight assists and three turnovers.

Kenny Goins had a game-high 12 rebounds but struggled with his floor game, scoring 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting. He noticed that Rutgers gave him more defensive attention than he usually receives when Ward is on the court with him.

“It’s going to be different,” Goins said. “The coaches will work with us and we will find different ways to go about attacking things, but it was different out there without Nick.”

Matt McQuaid added 11 points and five rebounds. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

“In the second half, Kenny, Cassius, Xavier and McQuaid played real well,” Izzo said. “Cassius was great in the second half. He was sensational at times, and he was sensational (while being) beat up.

“I told him at halftime, this is what Player of the Year candidates, All-American candidates have to do. We have to go on your back a little bit until we get everybody else regrouped.

“And we ran a couple of slips, and started to get guys on the boards.”