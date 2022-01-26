THE HOOP FEED: Is it time for the full Izzo snarl?

Tom Izzo is past Plans D, E and F when it comes to trying to fix the turnover problem. It sounds like he is to the point that he feels the mean version of himself needs to try to handle it. You may have noticed that Izzo isn’t yelling at his players as much this year as he used to. He has pointed it out in press conferences. I haven’t yet asked him why he went in a quieter direction this year, but there might be a heel turn coming real soon, just in time for Saturday’s visit from Michigan. “The losses have been because of the turnovers and they should be correctable,” Izzo said. He has been trying to correct it. “We run them in practice," he said. Didn't work. "We hug them and kiss them in practice, we show them film, we break them all down," Izzo said. None of it has been effective in fixing the turnover problem. The Spartans had nine in the first half of this game as Illinois built a 34-20 lead at intermission. The turnovers forced MSU to play from behind most of the game. The Spartans had only two turnovers in the second half, and nearly came back and to force overtime, but - win or lose - the overall problem would have flown home with the Spartans. “The problems go away for a game and then they come back,” Izzo said. “That’s a lack of good coaching.” Coaching tactics are about to change. “Practices are going to have be worse every single day because a couple of those guys just lose focus,” Izzo said. “We tried to do some things like getting it inside.” But turnovers interrupted things before the Spartans could get to a post-entry pass. Too many of the turnovers are happening via simple ball reversals, or outlet passes. And then there were the one or two out-of-control pushes by point guards in transition. And a couple of wild pitches from poor kick out passes. “Every time I think we’re taking a step forward we have a couple of guys taking two steps back,” Izzo said. Time for a new tack. “We have to get mentally tougher," Izzo said. "I’ve bitten off my tongue, my tonsils just trying to keep my cool on some of the ridiculous turnovers. “I think they need to fear me on turnovers. People say you can’t play that way. I think we play better that way so I’ll try a new tactic this weekend.” The looming game against a suddenly-respectable Michigan has nothing to do with Izzo’s plans to go Mr. Hyde mode for a couple of days. At least that’s what he’s telling us. “I’m not going to worry about Michigan right now,” he said. “I’m going to worry about Michigan State and figure out why in the hell we can’t start out a little better than we’ve been starting out.”

BINGHAM BOUNCING BACK

Michigan State has blown a chance to stake a two-game lead in the Big Ten standings heading into the last weekend of January. Make free throws in the final second against Northwestern and Illinois, force overtime and win those games, and MSU would be an astonishing 17-2, 8-0 in the Big Ten and the surprise team of the nation (along with Auburn). A championship team shouldn’t have lost these games to Northwestern and this version of Illinois. But Michigan State isn’t a championship team. Not yet. Will the Spartans become a championship team this year? Maybe not. But an important piece to the championship puzzle looked like it was rounding back into form at Illinois, in Marcus Bingham. Bingham’s stats were good in this game, but his impact was greater. He was back to covering ground with quickness on defense, and reacting with explosiveness to the rim on defense with four blocked shots. Regardless of whether MSU came out of this game with an win or a loss, the future has a little more foundational strength to it with Bingham regaining December form.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Each of Bingham’s blocked shots were crucial in keeping Michigan State within striking distance in this game, two in each half. Then his steal and dunk with 8:41 left cut the lead to 52-41 after a pair of Illinois 3-pointers by Alfonso Plummer threatened to dagger the game away for the Illini. “Marcus Bingham was about the only guy that I felt played at a level,” Izzo said. “Joey Hauser played a little better in the second half.” Defense was the key to MSU’s strong start to the season in November and December, and Bingham was the key to the defense with his ability to cover ground versus ball screens, and his rim protection. Bingham had problems with endurance through his first four years at MSU. He seemed to have solved those problems at the outset of this season. But then a bout with COVID around Christmas led to new fatigue issues which haunted him through most of January. However, the early-December version of Bingham resurfaced in this game. He scored a team-high 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including a 3-pointer which gave MSU a 3-0 lead. His counter-move, turn-around jumper off the glass which cut Illinois' lead to 24-18 in the first half was a new look from Michigan State’s 7-footer. First possession of the second half, Izzo called for Bingham to get the ball in the post. Guards didn’t feed him the ball in the proper area, but Bingham worked with it, drove, drew a foul and hit both free throws. Later, he finished a crafty lob from A.J. Hoggard for a dunk, which cut the lead to 36-27. As the game progressed, Bingham didn’t wear out. He seemed to grow stronger, and quicker. When Bingham delivered that steal and dunk, he had been in the game for five minutes. That’s a long haul for Bingham, considering his recent condition and the way MSU runs is big men. He checked out with 7:25 left and Michigan State down 52-44. At that point, MSU went with a small lineup for the first time in the game, finally deciding to try to match up against Illinois’ small lineup rather than trying to out-size it. It worked. MSU slowly cut into the lead, outscoring Illinois 7-4 over the next 5:35 while Bingham sat and a tandem of Malik Hall and Hauser found some effectiveness. Hauser finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Hall had seven and seven. Then Bingham returned with 1:51 remaining and MSU down 56-52. But MSU only had three offensive possessions the rest of the game. Hall cut the lead to 56-54 by creating an 8-foot runner to narrowly beat the shot clock with :53 left. Then, Walker missed a pull-up 14-footer with :12 seconds left. Izzo wasn’t pleased with Walker’s decision on that play. Izzo mentioned in general that he felt his guards weren’t patient enough in this game. However, Walker’s shot was an open one. And Illinois stayed home with defenders on Gabe Brown (in the corner) and Hall (at the 3-point line) and Bingham (on the screen/roll). “Winning and losing, for me, I’m way beyond that,” Izzo said, presumably shrugging at Big Ten championships as well. “I don’t worry about winning and losing as much as how we played.” He didn’t like his team’s B-plus intensity in the first half. He loathed the turnovers. He hated the poor shooting from his backcourt players. But it looks like the December version of Bingham has returned. That doesn’t mean Bingham will be a world-beater every single night. But it’s encouraging to know that that part of the engine is firing again. That lifts the ceiling of potential for this team, despite the outcome of this game. The team’s shooting form will return. Team defense will grow stronger (Izzo will make sure of that). Bingham is back in effect. As those things come into line, if this team could just get down to an acceptable level of turnovers, then the Spartans can get back toward chasing a Big Ten championship, even if that doesn’t seem to be the stated goal right now.

WHERE THIS ONE GOT AWAY

Michigan State’s five perimeter players combined to make only three jump shots all night. Brown hit a huge 3-pointer with 10:33 left which cut the lead to 46-37. Walker hit a 17-footer which cut the lead to 52-46 with 6:30 to go (the closest the game had been since it was 24-18 with 4:14 left in he first half). And Walker hit a pull-up jumper from 14 feet late in the first half. That’s all. Aside from those three jumpers (and three fast break lay-ups by Brown), MSU’s starting backcourt, when including Max Christie’s 1-of-8 performance, was a combined 2-for-21. Throw in Jaden Akins’ 0-for-2 and Hoggard’s 0-for-1, and MSU’s backcourt efficiency is worse. College basketball is not strictly a make-or-miss sport the way the NBA is, but when you combine those numbers with nine first half turnovers, it’s no secret why Michigan State spent a large portion of this game trying to fight back from a double-digit deficit. “We had no rhythm,” Izzo said. “Our point guards, we just did not get into it very good, we did not get into stuff.” Walker (six assists, three turnovers) and Hoggard (2-2) combined to have an assist-to-turnover ratio of 8-to-5. “Illinois made some shots with some guys who haven’t been making them, and we just didn’t make anything, to be honest with you,” Izzo said. “Gabe and Max had tough games. I don’t think it was their defense; I think it was our offense. We took some bad shots early, both of our wings. “We just didn’t execute well enough. We kind of lacked patience.” Michigan State had some leaks with its ball screen defense, but Illinois finished with just 56 points while shooting 41 percent from the field. “That should be enough to win,” Izzo said. MSU didn’t lose this game on defense. "We looked so hideous offensively," Izzo said. "I just did not like the way our guards ran our team. I thought we forced a couple of shots. We haven’t had much of a problem taking bad shots. We didn’t have many in the second half."

CHRISTIE ‘LEARNED A LESSON’

Christie’s lone field goal was a difficult, fall-away jumper from 10 feet which cut Illinois' lead to 36-24. Christie, a native of Arlington Heights, Ill., is the leading candidate to be Big Ten Freshman of the Year. But he had trouble finding his mark on this night, while Illini fans heckled him loudly. “I think Max learned a little lesson tonight,” Izzo said. “They were getting on him probably because he’s an Illinois kid. And he has to learn that’s the way it is in this league. “He’s one of our most talented players if not the best player, and he just didn’t look like he was the same tonight. He still got six rebounds and did some things. But it was uncharacteristic to shoot like that. “I’ve had my share of great players. I have not had many players who are as smooth and efficient as Max. "But I could tell by the look on his face, it’s what freshmen go through. He’s been very consistent the last couple of weeks but I just had a feel in the huddles. I could just see it. That’s normal. That’s normal, man. You guys might think everybody is ready to be a superstar and ready to go to the NBA and all that stuff. But that’s not normal.” Illinois guard Trent Frazier was tasked with trying to lock down Christie, and he succeeded. “The guy guarding him is a fifth-year guy, tough, older, stronger,” Izzo said. “That’s what it’s all about. “What do I think Max Christie will do from here? He will watch the tape on the way home on the plane. He will get up at 6:30 and he will probably be in there shooting. “Just an unbelievable kid. His work ethic, his intelligence. “It was a good lesson. You just hope to learn that lesson with a win.”

MALIK ‘NEEDED TO PLAY MORE’

Malik Hall failed to deliver MSU into overtime when he went 1-of-2 from the foul line with two-tenths of a second remaining when 2-of-2 would have tied the game. But Izzo was thinking less about that after the game, and more about how Hall will handle this, and Hall’s playing time going forward. “In the first half, Malik needed to play more,” Izzo said. “I thought that was another mistake on my/our part. He is our stabilizer and everything. He didn’t play as much.” Hall played only seven minutes in the first half while starting power forward Joey Hauser played 13. Hall ended up playing 14 minutes in the second half and was Michigan State’s chief playmaker in the final minutes. Michigan State outscored Illinois 16-4 in the final 9:47. Hall re-entered the game with 7:25 remaining. Michigan State outscored Illinois 11-4 over the final 7:25, and Hall had a hand in all 11 points. * Hall had an offensive rebound which led directly to Tyson Walker’s 17-footer (52-46 with 6:30 left). * Hall drove for a lay-up (54-48, 5:56). * Hauser hit a 19 footer off a drive-and-kick assist from Hall (56-60, 3:51). * Hall hit two free throws after a driving, spinning, pump-faking shot attempt drew a foul (56-52, 1:50). * Hall created a desperation, 8-foot runner with the shot clock down to :01 (56-54, :53). * Then came the runout after Frazier’s missed free throw, resulting in Hall’s aggressive take to the rim, drawing a foul and two free throws. He missed the first with 0:00.2 of a second left. Hall will be bothered by missing that free throw. But he did more in the final 7:25 of the game to give the Spartans a chance to tie it at the buzzer than any other Spartan. By far. Moreover, Hall was the guy with the can-do attitude and fearlessness to command the ball and create something at nut-cutting time. That will help this team going forward. Hall ranks fourth on the team in scoring at 9.8 points per game. He is shooting an impressive 59 percent from the field and a blazing, selective 54 percent from 3-point range, but he is shooting just 69 percent from the foul line. “Malik has not shot well from the line, which is odd,” Izzo said. “He doesn’t get there that often." And he as new to this situation. “I think Malik will be fine,” Izzo said. “I think he’s mentally tough enough to handle that. Hell, his father carried a newspaper article around for 25 years because I missed a one-and-one to go to the state semis, so he has a good teacher, he has a good guy to tell him out it sucks but that you have to work through it.”

WHAT ABOUT THE DEFENSE?

Statistically, Michigan State’s defense was good by the time the game ended. But Illinois’ hot first half was a result of leaks in the Spartans’ ball screen defense. Initially, the leaks resulted in open 3-point shots for Trent Frazier. When MSU began sending its point guard defender over the ball screen, and hedging hard with the MSU center, Illinois began finding the roll man before the MSU center could recover to the rim. And then there were times when Frazier used the ball screen to drive to the rim, or split the center and point guard to drive to the rim. Illinois didn't rip MSU with ball screen offense on every possession, but they did it enough to generate points and cause headaches. “We didn’t handle those ball screens very well,” Izzo said. “Our defense was very suspect in that area.” MSU prepared for an Illinois team with Kofi Cockburn. Illinois is less talented without Cockburn, of course. But Illinois also plays a different style without him. Illinois attacked Michigan State with a small lineup, and four-around-one dribble handoff weave action, with rapid-fire ball screens. Every team runs ball screens. But each opponent requires different coverages based on different individual talents. And each opponent requires a reset on defensive choreography. Michigan State wasn’t completely ready for what Illinois threw at them because the Spartans invested a lot of film, walk-through and defensive prep on dealing with Cockburn. There isn’t enough time in two days of preparation to get every angle covered. “It was a tough week for them (Illinois) but it was a tough week for us too, as weird as it sounds,” Izzo said. “When you don’t know who you are preparing for, it makes it hard both ways. That’s no excuse, it’s just a fact of life we’re all having to deal with.” When Izzo has time to get into an opponent’s playbook and individual tendencies, he can come up with angles and strategies to give the Spartans an edge, more often than not. MSU was without that edge in this game, at least in the first 15 minutes. The Spartans adjusted as the game progressed. Choreography was lacking for the Spartans on a third man figuring into ball screen defense. MSU was not well-versed, in this game, in getting a third man (usually a small forward) “tagging” the roll man as he rolled to the rim. The Spartans were a bit better at all components in second half. Meanwhile, the Spartans were trying to figure out how to deal with the match-ups as Illinois went small at the four with mobile 6-foot-6 Holy Cross transfer Jacob Grandison and thinnish 6-foot-7 freshman reserve Luke Goode. Hauser and Hall came alive in the final six minutes of this game, but midway through the second half, Illinois’ smallish power forwards were outscoring Hauser and Hall 14-3. Goode came into the game averaging 2.6 points per game. But the 42 percent 3-point shooter made an impact with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. He led Illinois in plus-minus at +12. With Illinois going small, MSU stuck with its conventional lineup most of the game. “We had some mismatches down there and we didn’t capitalize on them,” Izzo said. “One would have been Luke, in a way. We thought we had it. I did a poor job of that. That falls on me. “But I give him credit on the perimeter. He hit those shots. He played hard.” MSU’s defensive stats turned out to be solid, but the Spartans’ difficulty in guarding ball screens subsided a bit when the Spartans finally decided to go small with Hall and Hauser in the lineup together for most of the final seven minutes. Meanwhile, Julius Marble played just five minutes in the second half as the Spartans attempted to adjust. “We were having trouble guarding their small lineups,” Izzo said. “We felt like we could exploit them with Malik Hall, but we just didn’t do a good enough job. “It falls on me. We did not play well. That’s what’s hard to stomach about it. We didn’t play well.”

FINAL TAKEAWAY