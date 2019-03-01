EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo had a little bit of good news and a little bit of bad news in the moments after practice on Thursday.

The good news: Kyle Ahrens practiced, and practice pretty hard, without incident, and apparently without much pan.

The bad news: Matt McQuaid didn’t practice due to a sprained ankle.

McQuaid was in practice uniform, had no wrap on his foot, and seemed ready to practice, if needed. But he stood at mid-court next to coaches during Thursday’s practice.

Izzo smiled about both ailments.

“Arnie actually practiced today!” Izzo said of his junior guard, who has battled ankle and back problems since early January. “We were all excited about that.”

As for McQuaid, Izzo’s senior, tri-captain guard and defensive stopper?

“He sprained it a little bit but I think he’ll be okay,” Izzo said.

McQuaid is expected to play when the Spartans play at Indiana on Saturday (noon, FOX).

McQuaid has blossomed into being one of the top 3-point shooters in the Big Ten. At .440, he ranks No. 3 in the conference in 3-point shooting accuracy.

“Matt McQuaid has been special for this program,” Izzo said. “He has taken on challenges that I didn’t think he would ever take on. What’s been a beauty is he has dragged other people with him.

“Matt has taken all the things he learned from Denze and from TumTum and Joshua and he is putting them together to become our best vocal leader.

“I think Cassius (Winston) is growing in that area and it will be part of his growing process and I think he wants to do that and is ready to do that.”

They’re all works in progress: Winston, McQuaid, Ahrens.

Almost all fo them are making major strides - the kind needed to win a championship. But Ahrens, understandably due to injury, is the guy trying to regain traction.

Ahrens was expected to be a productive threat from long range this season, and was on course toward delivering in that area prior to going down with an ankle injury at Ohio State on Jan. 5.

Ahrens was shooting a productive .350 from 3-point range through that Ohio State game (13 of 37). [Anything higher that .333 is considered good and productive.]