SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Hoggard gets passing grades in first start



A new-look lineup resulted in a new result for Michigan State to kick off the New Year, Saturday night as the Spartans beat Nebraska, 84-77, in Lincoln, Neb. Freshman A.J. Hoggard made the first start of his career as Michigan State’s new primary point guard, and performed solidly as the Spartans broke a three-game losing streak. Michigan State improved to 7-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten. Nebraska is 4-7 and 0-4.

KEY FIGURES

Hoggard had four points and a team-high five assists in 23 minutes of playing time. He was 2-of-3 from the field with one turnover and two blocked shots. “I thought A.J. played pretty good for his first start but he’s got to play defense, too, and that’s what we’re working on,” Izzo said. With Hoggard moving the ball, junior forward Aaron Henry seemed more at ease in letting the offense come to him - albeit against a lesser opponent than what Michigan State had seen while dropping its first three Big Ten games of the year. Henry notched a career-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Henry was 3-of-5 from 3-point range and played portions of the second half at the four as Michigan State tried to go small to match up with Nebraska’s small lineup. “Aaron, I thought, had the best game of his life here,” Tom Izzo said. “He was a stabilizing factor. He was the best player and that’s what he should be.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Senior guard Joshua Langford contributed his best game of the season. He had 15 points on 5-of-12 shooting. “Josh started out driving the ball and making some good plays,” Izzo said. “I was pleased with him.” * Sophomore Rocket Watts had 9 points on 3-of-8 shooting off the bench for the first time. The majority of Watts’ 15 minutes came at shooting guard, although Michigan State played him one shift at the point in the first half and utilized him as the point man down the stretch in the second half. Watts delivered a much-needed baseline floater while playing point guard, giving Michigan State a 73-64 lead with 3:35 left. However, Watts missed a wild floater two possessions later with Michigan State up by 8, soon to be 6. Izzo inserted Hoggard back in the game with Michigan State leading 76-70 and 2:26 to play. Hoggard responded by rescuing a late shot clock situation with a drive-and-dish to Thomas Kithier for a lay-up and a 78-70 lead with 1:40 to play. However, with the lead cut back to 78-72, Hoggard missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:25 remaining. Izzo took him out and went the rest of the way with Watts at the point. “I thought Rocket did a damn good job, considering,” Izzo said. “It’s not easy to just come off the bench. I thought he was good.” * Joey Hauser had a tooth knocked out during a collision at the rim and a hard fall to the floor in the first half. He returned to the game later, but played only 21 minutes. He struggled to match up defensively against Nebraska’s small, quick lineup. Michigan State answered by going with a small lineup with Henry at the four during stretches of the second half. “Joey has to play better,” Izzo said. “He’s my project this week. He’s a good player. He’s been struggling, and now the tooth. He fell right on his face. I have to give him a little slack on that.” Hauser had five points and six rebounds. Hauser was 1-of-4 from the field and 0-for-2 from 3-point range. “He’s missing some shots,” Izzo said. * Malik Hall led Michigan State with eight rebounds in 20 minutes of playing time. “I wasn’t happy with our bigs,” Izzo said. “Malik (Hall) did okay. Thomas Kithier has been my most solid and steady player. He is the smartest guy because he’s the veteran. He knows how to guard things and play things although he made a big mistake on a 3-pointer they hit late.” * Gabe Brown had 10 points in 16 minutes, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. When Nebraska pulled to within 66-61 with 7:26 left, Brown answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner off a Hoggard drive-and-kick. Brown was active in the gaps and to the ball on defense. However, he matched up with the wrong player after a time out on one occasions and caught a pretty stiff reprimand. Overall, Brown was a big plus off the bench. * Michigan State allowed Nebraska to shoot 49.1 percent from the field including 9-of-19 (47 percent from 3-point range). MSU’s backcourt players weren’t perfect against Nebraska’s drive attempts, but they were better than in previous games. Michigan State’s help defenders were more active and communicative in the gaps than in previous games and helped force 18 turnovers. However, Michigan State's improved team defense continued to show up in the box score, with Nebraska shooting above 50 percent for much of the game. “We are still not defending like I think we’re capable of,” Izzo said. “A 17-point lead should end up 30. We are just letting teams shoot too well against us and we had better change that.”

HOGGARD 'DID A HELL OF A JOB'

This marked only the second game in which Hoggard saw extended playing time, the first being last week’s loss to Minnesota. As has been the case in previous short stints of playing time, Hoggard continued to show a knack for making things happen. He’s aggressive with the drive, and makes good choices with the dish or the shot. “He’s a great decision-maker,” Henry said. “He has a great feel for a game and that’s something you can’t teach. "Credit to him for stepping up in the moment and being prepared and doing well. Obviously he has places to grow on both ends of the court but the thing is he’s willing to learn, he’s willing to grow and he’s willing to listen and that’s going to carry him a long way.” Hoggard made an immediate impact early in the game with a nice bounce pass to Hauser for a lay-up off a screen-and-roll which gave Michigan State a 4-2 lead. The ball moved better with Hoggard running the point, albeit against a lesser opponent. When Watts ran the point in previous games, it seemed like the ball would get stuck in his hands, or in the hands of wing players Henry or Langford, and each player often trying to create things for themselves off the dribble, often leading to difficult shots. This time, Henry didn’t have to hunt for his shots. Hoggard didn’t set him up every time, but Hoggard helped create a positive flow which seemed to set Henry at ease. Michigan State's transition game was also much better, with Hoggard head-manning the ball in a standard Michigan State fashion which has been abasent lately. Foster Loyer served as the back-up point guard and played 11 minutes. Loyer had 3 points and two assists. Watts played one shift at the point late in the first half, and again late in the game. Izzo said he went with Watts at the point with Michigan State leading 71-64 with 4:40 left because Hoggard was growing tired (and the Huskers were rallying). Hoggard has lost nearly 20 pounds since arriving at Michigan State. “His conditioning has a ways to go, which we knew would be the case,” Izzo said. “But the bright spot is he has a feel for the game and a flair for it. He can get to the paint and make some plays. “We’re trying to change his body language a little bit. He’s just kind of nonchalant and that has to change for me and for the team. “If I had to rate him, putting him in the starting lineup and starting for the first time on the road after maybe playing (limited) minutes, I thought he did a hell of a job,” Izzo said. “I was pleased with the changes.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED: HOGGARD

After a solid first half, Hoggard scored 4 points in the first 3:30 of the second half during an 11-2 Spartan run which turned a 41-33 halftime lead into a 52-35 lead. Hoggard drove off a ball screen in a horns set to score on the first possession of the second half. Later, he hit a five-foot, pull-up jumper along the baseline, via a Langford skip pass, to make it 49-35. “He did a good job of getting guys open, making plays, getting to the rim, becoming available,” Henry said. “He’s very intelligent. He has a good feel for the game. He is only going to grow as a player. “That’s a guy that coach has kind of wanted me to meet with a whole lot and I’m glad that he’s got the opportunity. He stepped up big-time tonight. It won’t show up on the stat sheet but he did a lot of good things for us.” Defensively, Hoggard was usually pretty good against initial drive attempts, but then would lose contact with his man during counter moves. Hoggard was not good in transition defense. On two occasions didn’t stop the ball at the foul line and was at fault in allowing Nebraska players to get all the way to the rim for lay-ups during the Huskers’ comeback in the second half. “The problem we had tonight is A.J. got tired and Frosty (Loyer) still doesn’t guard real well,” Izzo said. “Rocket guards real well, so I’m still playing him some at the point. But I think he was cool with that. He hit some big free throws. He hit a big 3, hit a nice runner. We have to get him back going.”

5 LANGFORD MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

1. Langford soared for a mammoth offensive rebound and put-back to extend MSU’s lead to 80-73 with :40 seconds remaining and deliver the biggest basket of the game to that point. Nebraska had cut a 17-point deficit down to 5 points at 66-61 prior to Langford’s big put-back. 2. Moments later, Langford had a steal and pushed the ball aggressively in transition. His dunk attempt was blocked at the rim but a hustling Thomas Kithier followed with a put-back dunk to stretch the lead to 71-61 with 5:03 left. 3. Langford nailed a pretty 15-footer off the dribble to give Michigan State a 75-64 lead with 3:27 left. On that possession, Michigan State cleared out to post-up Henry. But when Henry was double-teamed, Henry delivered an inside-out pass to Gabe Brown, who sent it to Langford to go to work late in the shot clock. “Josh had a pretty good all-around game,” Izzo said. “And he had to guard.” 4. During MSU’s 11-2 run to open the second-half, Langford drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing off a Kithier offensive rebound, making it 47-33. 5. With 16:30 left, Langford nailed an 18-footer off a catch-and-shoot to make it 54-38. That play came via screen-the-screener action for Langford off another horns set.

I want them to understand that this was a good win, but it’s not good enough. So now we’re starting to play good in stretches. We just have to do more, consistently. It’ll come. We have the freshman quarterback, that’ll come. Getting Rocket right. And then we have to get our bigs now. — Tom Izz

HOW NEBRASKA CAME BACK

Nebraska whittled the 17-point lead down to a 5-point with 7:32 to play by changing the rhythm of the game with a matchup zone defense. Meanwhile, Nebraska’s 6-foot-6 Teddy Allen got hot inside and outside. Playing everywhere from wing guard to power forward, Allen scored 23 points against a variety of MSU players. Michigan State had trouble matching up with him and eventually settled on going with a smaller lineup with Henry at the four. “I thought we were very aggressive early, and we had 13 free throws in the first half,” Izzo said. “In the second half, we came out like gangbusters and then we went very passive. “We got after some guys today because we are going to learn how to play harder, better, stronger, longer.”