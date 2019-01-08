EAST LANSING - When Michigan State plays host to Purdue tonight (9 p.m., ESPN), the Spartans will be playing without Joshua Langford for a third consecutive game, and he might be out another week, if not longer.

It’s starting to bother Tom Izzo a little bit. In the process, it may also help make No. 6-ranked Michigan State deeper and stronger in the long term.

Langford, MSU’s third-leading scorer at 15.0 points per game, became bothered by a mysterious ankle ailment during the last weekend of December. Well, it’s mysterious as far as we know.

Within the basketball program, they might know exactly how long Langford is going to be out. But Izzo indicated on Monday, in a friendly manner, that it’s none of our business.

“I’m not hiding anything, but the day Josh comes back, I’m probably not going to announce it, either,” Izzo said. “I’ve got a team to coach here.

“I don’t expect him to play this game for sure,” Izzo said of the Purdue game. “The next one is Sunday, so it’s quite a ways away.”

We’re on a need-to-know basis.

In the meantime, Izzo is working to continue to shape his strong, skilled 13-2 team without Langford.

With Langford out, others are getting more shots and minutes per game. Junior Kyle Ahrens logged 30 minutes as a fill-in starter during MSU’s 86-77 victory at Ohio State on Saturday, scoring nine points on efficient 4-of-6 shooting.

Ahrens was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. At 6-foot-6 with pretty good lateral movement, he plays quality defense most of the time, although he was tardy on defense on one occasion and allowed Duane Washington to get a head-start around a downscreen. This allowed Washington to get open for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, which cut MSU’s lead to 64-62 at the time.

Ahrens was beaten off the dibble once in the first half. But when OSU attacked him that way the rest of the game, he was firm and solid.

Ahrens contributed a huge put-back which gave Michigan State a 77-72 lead during the pivotal stretch of the game.

Ahrens’ occasional problems on defense might come down to focus, and even experience. He’s played long roles in the past, but not as a wing, not during the teeth of a Big Ten season. He’ll be better, due to the lessons at Ohio State. He’s still learning, at this late age in his college career.

Meanwhile, he’s shooting a helpful 35 percent from 3-point range, including 1-of-3 from deep against the Buckeyes.

Matt McQuaid, a season-long starter when healthy, logged 30 minutes at Ohio State, scoring 12. His game continues to slowly expand. His driving, spinning field goal at the rim in the first half was a new one for the 6-foot-5 senior.

McQuaid was 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He is shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc. He can now be regarded as more than a streak shooter. He’s become lethal from long-range, something Izzo has been hoping for out of the Texan since he enrolled.

With Langford out, more of the defensive stopper chores fall on McQuaid. He was the principle factor in the Spartans’ straight-jacket job on Northwestern’s leading scorer, Vic Law, who was just 2-of-8 for five points in the Spartans’ 81-55 demotion of the Wildcats, Wednesday.

McQuaid is a capable two-way player, but Izzo would prefer that McQuaid have Langford as a tag-team partner at accomplice.