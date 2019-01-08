The Hoop Feed: Henry helping fill Langford's void
EAST LANSING - When Michigan State plays host to Purdue tonight (9 p.m., ESPN), the Spartans will be playing without Joshua Langford for a third consecutive game, and he might be out another week, if not longer.
It’s starting to bother Tom Izzo a little bit. In the process, it may also help make No. 6-ranked Michigan State deeper and stronger in the long term.
Langford, MSU’s third-leading scorer at 15.0 points per game, became bothered by a mysterious ankle ailment during the last weekend of December. Well, it’s mysterious as far as we know.
Within the basketball program, they might know exactly how long Langford is going to be out. But Izzo indicated on Monday, in a friendly manner, that it’s none of our business.
“I’m not hiding anything, but the day Josh comes back, I’m probably not going to announce it, either,” Izzo said. “I’ve got a team to coach here.
“I don’t expect him to play this game for sure,” Izzo said of the Purdue game. “The next one is Sunday, so it’s quite a ways away.”
We’re on a need-to-know basis.
In the meantime, Izzo is working to continue to shape his strong, skilled 13-2 team without Langford.
With Langford out, others are getting more shots and minutes per game. Junior Kyle Ahrens logged 30 minutes as a fill-in starter during MSU’s 86-77 victory at Ohio State on Saturday, scoring nine points on efficient 4-of-6 shooting.
Ahrens was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. At 6-foot-6 with pretty good lateral movement, he plays quality defense most of the time, although he was tardy on defense on one occasion and allowed Duane Washington to get a head-start around a downscreen. This allowed Washington to get open for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, which cut MSU’s lead to 64-62 at the time.
Ahrens was beaten off the dibble once in the first half. But when OSU attacked him that way the rest of the game, he was firm and solid.
Ahrens contributed a huge put-back which gave Michigan State a 77-72 lead during the pivotal stretch of the game.
Ahrens’ occasional problems on defense might come down to focus, and even experience. He’s played long roles in the past, but not as a wing, not during the teeth of a Big Ten season. He’ll be better, due to the lessons at Ohio State. He’s still learning, at this late age in his college career.
Meanwhile, he’s shooting a helpful 35 percent from 3-point range, including 1-of-3 from deep against the Buckeyes.
Matt McQuaid, a season-long starter when healthy, logged 30 minutes at Ohio State, scoring 12. His game continues to slowly expand. His driving, spinning field goal at the rim in the first half was a new one for the 6-foot-5 senior.
McQuaid was 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He is shooting 44 percent from beyond the arc. He can now be regarded as more than a streak shooter. He’s become lethal from long-range, something Izzo has been hoping for out of the Texan since he enrolled.
With Langford out, more of the defensive stopper chores fall on McQuaid. He was the principle factor in the Spartans’ straight-jacket job on Northwestern’s leading scorer, Vic Law, who was just 2-of-8 for five points in the Spartans’ 81-55 demotion of the Wildcats, Wednesday.
McQuaid is a capable two-way player, but Izzo would prefer that McQuaid have Langford as a tag-team partner at accomplice.
THE LATEST ON LANGFORD
Langford’s ankle has been in a protective boot for more than a week.
“He’s continuing to get treatment and rest,” Izzo said. “There was some encouraging news that doesn’t look like there’s any long-range problems. But all depends on the treatment and how he responds. And we’re going to see where that takes us in the next week or so.”
Ahrens, who has a history of lower body injuries, tweaked his ankle in the Ohio State game, but played through the pain. He sat out Sunday’s practice.
Ahrens should be fine tonight, but if his playing time becomes reduced for any reason, freshman Aaron Henry is on a steep uptick of performance and reliability.
HENRY ANSWERING THE CALL
Henry played 14 productive minutes at Ohio State, scoring five points. He would have played more if he hadn’t drawn two fouls in the first half, resulting in fellow freshman Gabe Brown seeing five minutes of playing time prior to intermission.
Henry has become a long, strong, quick-twitch obstacle as a defender. He’s going to be a great defender some day soon. He’s physically mature, basketball-smart and conscientious. Izzo loves him.
“He’s going to be a hell of a player,” Izzo said. “I feel good about him. Now, he’s got the opportunity.”
Henry looked confident and natural in nailing a 3-pointer from the left corner to give Michigan State a 51-50 lead with 14:50 to go on Saturday. That was the shot that caused Michigan State big man Xavier Tillman to shout a confident, joyful f-word that was picked up by national television.
“That was me for sure,” Tillman said with a smile on Monday.
That won’t be the last time Henry does something that excites his teammates.
“He’s going to be important, but under fire,” Izzo said.
Henry played excellent basketball in his first taste of crunch time minutes at Ohio State. He made crucial plays that helped MSU pull away.
Henry made a good read and an aggressive play with a drive-draw-and-dish feed to Kenny Goins for a reverse lay-up and a 75-72 lead with 3:30 to play.
“Aaron is a very good decision-maker,” Izzo said. “He really does do some good things. He can make good passes. He’s got to get better with the ball. But as far as decision-making, that’s what’s going to really separate this kid from some of our other wings in the past.”
On Ohio State's ensuing possession, Henry batted a defensive rebound against the glass, keeping the ball out of the Buckeyes' hands momentarily. Seconds later, he stripped the ball from OSU's Kaleb Wesson before he could go up from point-blank range.
With 1:07 left, Henry was fouled while driving baseline and made both free throws, to give MSU a 79-72 lead.
“He’s going to have to be important," Izzo said. "He’s an athlete enough, he’s strong enough, he’s smart enough. What doesn’t he have? He’s missing a few of the things that Josh has, he’s missing experience.”
THE DOMINO EFFECT
Aside from missing Langford’s scoring and defense, his absence also messes with MSU’s substitution pattern. McQuaid has served as Cassius Winston’s back-up point guard for most of the season.
“But Matt is having to play more on the wing with Josh out,” Izzo said.
That meant true freshman Foster Loyer had to play back-up point guard during quality playing time against a major conference opponent for the first time, Saturday.
Loyer had some tough moments in his five minutes of work at Ohio State. He allowed a 3-pointer on defense, and later was called for a blocking foul while trying to draw a charge in transition. He also committed a turnover while attempting an entry pass. He missed his lone shot attempt, a 3-pointer from the right wing.
But Loyer moved the ball reasonably well in the halfcourt and in transition, giving Winston a chance to get a breather. Loyer will likely hold the back-up point guard role for a second time tonight against the Boilermakers.
With Langford out, MSU’s transition game is without a key pair of legs.
“Josh is a big part of our running attack,” Izzo said.
Ahrens graded out better than any Spartan wing in terms of transition effort against Northwestern. Michigan State needs Ahrens and McQuaid to build on that area of the game, and Henry needs to begin to show some juice in the transition system.
Izzo might miss Langford’s intangibles the most.
“Josh is getting to be such a good leader,” Izzo said. “He was good at knowing what other teams did and would really help take over a practice.
“I’m throwing a little of that on Cassius now, a little bit on Matt McQuaid right now. But Josh was really enjoying that role. We’ve definitely got some time to figure that out in these next four games, five games. Four of them on the road, so you don’t get as much prep time, and we’ll need that from other people.
“This is where my staff and I have to do a better job - the mental part of the game instead of getting actual practice time, the walk-throughs, the film sessions – the walk-throughs are going to have to be more critical, kind of like tournament time.
“But I think we’ll do a good job. We have enough veterans, but some of those freshmen now are going to play more, and they’re going to have to pick things up quicker.”