The Hoop Feed: 'Happy for the moment' - Spartans head to semis

"This was a joy," Izzo said. "In a normal year, it would have just been, 'Let's move on.' But we've been through a lot."

Michigan State was projected as a likely No. 8 seed for the NCAA Tournament by most leading bracket analysts prior to this game. But this victory, MSU’s second over Wisconsin of the year, could move Michigan State up to the No. 7 line, which is a bit more conducive to a deeper run in The Big Dance than a No. 8 or 9 seed. Michigan State went to the Final Four in 2015 as a No. 7 seed.

Michigan State lost seven of its last 10 games in the regular season, but has found a defensive groove in Indianapolis. MSU’s offense was locked up by equally-sound Badger defense in the first half, but Bingham and Walker - with spot-shooting help from Hauser - led a suddenly-hot Spartan offense in the second half.

“We are playing better defensively, we did a better job with our turnovers and I think we are moving the ball a little better,” Izzo said. “We still have some inconsistencies but we are getting better and it’s the right time of the year to get better.”

Michigan State will play Purdue or Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals on Saturday.

"I love Indianapolis and I love March," said Izzo, who has coached in three Final Fours in Indianapolis, including the 2000 National Championship, along with a 2009 Regional Championship in this city.

With great defense, good offensive execution in the second half and solid rebounding, Michigan State led most of the game, and had big shot-making moments down the stretch from Tyson Walker, Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham .

Michigan State came forward with arguably its best performance of the year in upsetting No. 2 seed Wisconsin, 69-63, Friday in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

* Bingham tied his career high with 19 points, 13 of which came in the second half. He rattled in a hook shot to give Michigan State a 58-55 lead with 2:05 to play.

“Coach challenged me at halftime,” Bingham said. “He wanted me to bring more energy for the team, so the guys could follow me. Coach challenged me and I really took that on to come out in the second half and play.”

Bingham also had 11 rebounds in 22 highly-productive minutes.

“I mean there was a come-to-the-big-fellow meeting at halftime with me and DJ (Dwayne Stephens): If you just keep your tail in the post, he really is an effective player,” Izzo said. “It helps him get some more rebounds. So we encouranged him to stay in there and he did a hell of a job.

“When coach does that, he knows that you have something inside you,” Walker said of the halftime challenge. “He is a hell of a coach, a Hall of Fame coach. When he talks, people listen.”

Bingham scored 11 straight points midway through the second half in lifting Michigan State from a 40-36 deficit to 47-42 lead with 7:53 to go. Four of those points came on put-backs, five came on lob dunks (including an and-on), and two came on a blitz counterbreak dunk while running the floor in transition.

“That’s the best second half I’ve seen from him," Izzo said. "I wasn’t doing summersaults on the way back to the locker room in the first half. I’m proud of him, but I’m even more happy for him. I sure would like to see his career end on a serious positive note.”

* Walker scored 11 points, including a pair of terrific short jumpers in the final 1:33.

“It’s part of the reason I came here, to take those shots,” Walker said. “Coach, in those moments, he tells me to go get the ball. Him having my back like that makes it easier. And I think I can make those shots if I lock in and focus on it.”

After the second of those shots, Walker returned upcourt with both fists clinched, letting out a yell.

“The clinched fists, that was me just being happy, really," Walker said "Just happy for that moment.”

* Michigan State used a collection and rotation of players to hold Big Ten Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis to 11 points on 3-of-19 shooting.

Christie, A.J. Hoggard and Jaden Akins, with occasional help from Gabe Brown, provided the primary defense on Davis. They received championship-level help awareness from teammates, especially from the Spartan big men. Bingham was a constant factor, laterally in gutting off drive gaps and vertically as a rim protector.

Bingham had three blocks and a steal. Julius Marble had one steal for the Spartans.

“It was a team effort,” Bingham said of the defense against Davis. “Shout out to Max, Jaden and Gabe and all the wings that checked him. They did a hell of a job on him.”

Davis is coming off a knee injury sustained in the regular season finalé last weekend, but did not use that as an excuse in the immediate aftermath.

“Just missed shots,” Davis said. “That happens in the game of basketball. I don’t think I did a good job of dispersing the ball and finding my teammates. A lot of those shots were on me, rushed, or I didn’t get the look that I wanted.”

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard acknowledged that Davis was a bit rusty after missing practice time this week.

“He looked like he had been out of a rhythm and he was,” Gard said.

Izzo acknowledged that Davis wasn't his usual self. But Walker was happy with a job well done by his teammates on defense.

“Every time he caught the ball, we wanted to be in our gaps, have six eyes on him,” Walker said. “He’s a heck of a player and every shot he took, we wanted it to be contested. We didn’t want anything easy for him.”

* Following Bingham’s 11-point binge, Joey Hauser chipped in with a 3-pointer from the left wing to give Michigan State a 50-44 lead with 7:15 left.

Then, during a time out, Izzo called for the ball to go to Hauser, and he hit a 19-footer on a roll-replace play, with help from a new wrinkle pindown screen from Julius Marble. That made it 52-44 with 6:40 left. Izzo threw a celebratory fist of exuberance, and the Spartans were playing full bore March basketball.

Hoggard then hit a 14-footer to make it 54-47 and Hauser came through again with a catch-and-shoot 16 footer along the baseline on an in-bound play. Guys were making shots, the chalk was working, and the defense didn’t rest.

“I consider this a big win,” said Izzo. “I thought we won it the way we needed to win it, and I still think we can get better offensively.”

* Michigan State out-shot Wisconsin 48 percent to 36 percent. Wisconsin stayed in it with 7-of-24 3-point shooting, not a great rate at 29.2 percent, but much better than Michigan State’s 1-of-11 from long range.

* Michigan State shot 58 percent from the floor in the second half and only had one turnover in the final 20 minutes.

* Michigan State out-rebounded Wisconsin 39-34, although the Spartans didn’t have an offensive board in the first half. That was a point of heated discussion at halftime, especially pointed toward Bingham.

Michigan State had 0 offensive rebounds in the first half on 14 missed shots. Michigan State had five offensive rebounds in the second half on 13 missed shots (38 percent).