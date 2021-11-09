The Hoop Feed: Experience deficit showed, but MSU can build on this

New York - Kansas came into Tuesday’s Champions Classic game against Michigan State with a big edge in experience and proven go-to scorers, and it showed in an 87-74 victory over the Spartans at Madison Square Garden. Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji, a two-time All-Big 12 selection who entered the NBA Draft and then opted to stay at Kansas for his senior season, scored 29 points. The 6-foot-6 muscle wing hurt the Spartans from deep (3-of-7 from 3-point range), at the rim and the foul line (8-of-8). Remy Martin, a three-time All-Pac 12 transfer from Arizona State, scored 15 points for the Jayhawks, who led 39-32 at halftime and controlled the second half without much of a problem. But the news wasn't all bad for Michigan State. Some key x-factors for the season showed some spunk. Michigan State had encouraging moments from center Marcus Bingham and back-up point guard A.J. Hoggard. Max Christie and Gabe Brown seemed skittish from the wing positions, with Christie making his debut, and Brown overly amped up for his first opportunity as a captain and theoretical go-to scorer. Brown calmed down somewhat in the second half to finish with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He was 2-of-5 from 3-point range. Hoggard led Michigan State with a career-high 17 points. He was forced into extended duty, especially in the first half, due to Tyson Walker’s foul trouble. Hoggard did his part, delivering 8-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range. Hoggard had four assists and three turnovers. Michigan State probably won't want Hoggard to play as many minutes as he did in this game on a regular basis, but it's good to know that the back-up point guard role is in good, improving hands. If Michigan State can get the expected level of quality play from Walker on a regular basis, and this level of play from Hoggard as a back-up, then the Spartan quarterback situation could be a 40-minute plus on most nights. Bingham had 10 points and seven rebounds. Julius Marble had 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting, including a face-up jumper and long hook shot in the first half. Marble, Bingham and Joey Hauser each had seven rebounds.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Michigan State played evenly with Kansas in terms of field goal percentage (46 percent to 48 percent), 3-point shooting (both teams shot 35 percent) and the Spartans out-rebounded Kansas 37-30. “They kicked us pretty good in the first half on the glass,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “We were much better (rebounding) in the second half.” But Michigan State committed 16 turnovers to nine for the Jayhawks, which fueled a few Kansas runs, disrupted MSU’s rhythm and ultimately served as the difference in the game. Kansas also had a decisive edge at the foul line, going 19 of 24 on free throws while Michigan State was 9 of 16. “The game was won and lost on a simple thing like we can’t make a free throw, and turnovers,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “Free throw shooting … I don’t know. Me and my staff should take a lot of abuse for that because that is something you should be able to control a little. “With us missing the front end of some one-and-ones, if you miss 10 points at the free throw line and have eight more turnovers, you are probably not going to beat a good team.”

CHRISTIE COLD IN DEBUT

Christie scored 9 points on 3-of-10 shooting. He was 1-of-3 from 3-point range. He had three assists and three turnovers. “Miles (Bridges) came here and went 2-for-13 or something,” Izzo said, drawing comparison to a great Michigan State player from the past who struggled in his freshman debut at The Champions Classic. “Max had some good looks. He just missed some shots.” Although Christie had yet to play in a regular season game, Kansas players had a deep scouting report on him. They knew where he was at all times, and got out aggressively on him, treating him like a primary scoring threat. “I think he will be one of the best freshmen in the country,” Self said. “He might not have had his best night tonight but he is going to be a guy that I would think would be about as good as any freshman in the Big Ten. “Watching him on tape and seeing him on the circuit, he’s long and he is going to get stronger. It looks pure to me on tape. He can really shoot the ball. He will get tougher.”

TURNING POINTS

1. Michigan State took a 30-29 lead with 3:46 left in the first half via consecutive driving lay-ups by Hoggard. On the first one, Hoggard did a great job on the break, reading the court, examining his teammates and where they were, before deciding to push the ball to the rim for his own shot attempt. That cut Kansas’ lead to 30-29. On the second one, Hoggard probed in the halfcourt, from a side ball screen on the left side. He drove, and scored around 6-foot-10 Zach Clemence and guard Christian Braun. “A.J. did a great job controlling the team,” Brown said of Hoggard’s contributions in the first half while Walker was in foul trouble. “He did a lot of good things.” But Michigan State went 0-for-6 for the rest of the half as the Jayhawks went on a 9-1 run. “We went from up 1 to down 7," Izzo said. "And then in the second half every time we made a run, we took a dumb shot or we made an ill-advised play and they came down and Agbaji was really good.” 2. Michigan State cut it to 48-45 with 15:55 left on a Hoggard 3-pointer, off an acrobatic Marble save of a ball headed out of bonds. That play caused Self to call time out. “I thought Julius Marble was a bright spot for us,” Izzo said. Kansas came out of the timeout and set up Agbaji for an alley-oop jam. Seconds later, a Hoggard pass intended for Malik Hall at the high post was stolen and returned for a dunk by Agbaji, giving Kansas a 52-45 lead and stopping MSU’s brief momentum. “I would say that was a lack of effort from all of us,” Hoggard said. “Me with the turnover and them getting a second dunk. And communication on the back lob. Little self-inflicted errors that we can tighten up. That’s why you play these type of games.” Michigan State cut it to 52-48 with 15:08 left on a Marble alley-oop from Brown, but the Spartans never got closer.

CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM: BINGHAM

Bingham delivered 18 encouraging minutes as the starting center, but Izzo believes he could have been even better. The ceiling is looking good and high from here for Bingham. He continues to make progress, and Izzo is bullish about wanting more. Kansas made a concerted effort to post him up via 6-foot-10 senior David McCormack, a second-team All-Big 12 honoree. But Bingham stood his ground physically, and altered shots both as an on-ball defender and help defender. He had two blocks and one steal. “We weren’t going to double down like we did against Purdue because of the 3-point shooters,” Izzo said. “I have no problem with his defense. I feel very good on the job Marcus did there. Just convince him that he’s got to put his butt down there like McCormack puts his. That kid is a load down there and I wish Marcus would learn from him. Bingham hit a pretty jump hook to give Michigan State a 6-4 lead. Later, he showed good footwork in finishing a feed from Hoggard. Bingham’s driving reverse lay-up, which cut Kansas’ lead to 41-34, was a silky move the likes of which we have never seen from the 7-foot senior. However, Izzo didn’t like seeing Bingham go 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Kansas left him open to attempt those shots, and he didn’t capitalize. On one occasion, he missed an open 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Kansas quickly advanced the ball for a 3-pointer from Agbaji at the other end, turning what could have been a 58-53 game into a 61-50 Jayhawk advantage with 12:05 left. Kansas’ lead fluctuated between 9 points and 16 for the rest of the game. “Our bigs did a good job, I thought,” Izzo said. “Marcus did a good job defending. He got seven rebounds. He just falls in love with the 3-point shot. He was 5-for-7 from two and 0-for-3 on the three. He’s a pretty good shooter; it’s just not where his bread is buttered. “Marcus didn’t have to take a backseat to anybody. He doesn’t have to be a 3-point shooter. He just takes a backseat because he thinks that’s the way he is going to impress somebody.”

GETTING TECHNICAL

Izzo was whistled for a technical foul with 13:01 left when Walker’s driving shot attempt was blocked by Kansas’ Mitch Lightfoot, with a lot of contact from the body. Izzo wanted Walker to get a trip to the foul line. Instead, Kansas’ ensuing technical foul free throws extended the lead to 58-48, the Jayhawks’ biggest lead to that point. “I get a T and that was probably a turning point a little bit,” Izzo said. “But I thought it was identical to a play earlier and (shrug) that’s the way it goes.” Brown was called for a foul with the body earlier in the game while blocking a shot. "That was a momentum play," Brown said. Or it would have been, if those two plays had been called the same way.

QUOTEBOOK