SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Defense reset the standard

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State looked like old Michigan State, Tuesday night. And the 0-3 record to begin Big Ten play could become a distant memory, too, if the Spartans can continue to anchor down on defense the way they did in a 68-45 victory over No. 14 Rutgers at the Breslin Center. Michigan State was sloppy in the first half with 14 turnovers. But when the Spartans took better care of the ball in the second half, along with excellent two-way play from Aaron Henry, the Spartans looked like a conference championship contender again. “I thought we played Michigan State basketball,” said head coach Tom Izzo. “We defended, we rebounded and we ran. “That was a total team win and that was needed. It was really needed to win a game the way Michigan State wins games.” No. 23-ranked Michigan State improved to 8-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Rutgers fell to 7-3 and 3-3. The Spartans will play host to Purdue at 7 p.m. on Friday. “We think we can clean up some of the things offensively and if we can keep our defense, which travels, we got a chance to take some steps forward,” Izzo said.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Henry led Michigan State with 20 points and spearheaded the Spartans’ defensive effort with two steals, four blocked shots and tight attention in the backcourt. “Aaron Henry is playing at a whole other level,” Izzo said. “The last two games he has been unbelievable defensively. He got after some poeple tonight. Just his whole demeanor, now. He is even more coachable. He is just doing the things he needs to do to become a great player.” Henry was 8-of-13 from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point range, to go with eight rebounds and four turnovers. “What I liked about him is he was efficient,” Izzo said. “It wasn’t a volume of shots. I thought he took one bad shot, a little fadeaway that wasn’t awful but I just felt at the time he could have gotten in there a little bit better.” Joshua Langford scored 11 points, including three huge field goals in a three-minute span in the late going to smash any hopes of a Rutgers comeback. Rocket Watts came off the bench to play the wing and back-up point guard to score 11 points, with one 3-pointers, four free throws in 15 minutes. Joey Hauser shook off first-half foul trouble to score nine points and post a game-high 14 rebounds. Michigan State out-rebounded Rutgers 45-25. “It started on the defensive end; that’s why we rebounded the ball so well,” said Hauser, who owned the defensive glass in the second half. “Getting stops and getting out and running helped us. “Rebounding is just effort. Defense is effort.” Izzo liked it. “The job (Thomas) Kithier and Malik Hall did on Ron Harper Jr., who is one of the better players in the league, (was key),” Izzo said. “Malik was an important cog because he did a hell of a job guarding Harper, and Harper is a hard guy to guard.”

I have to give Michigan State a ton of credit. They were great. Coach Izzo had them ready. I didn’t have my guys ready. Michigan State was terrific and Coach Izzo is one of the best ever to do it and he had his guys ready to go. They beat us on the backboards, they beat us in every area tonight. This is a humbling league and that’s what will happen when you. — Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell

POINT GUARD PROGRESS

A.J. Hoggard started at point guard for a second straight game and had another solid outing. He wasn’t a standout, but he picked his spots and helped make others better. Hoggard had 4 points, six assists and two turnovers in 25 minutes. “I thought A.J. played good,” Izzo said. “He had his freshman moments but still did some good things. Rocket came in and gave us a lift, especially defensively. “With A.J., there were some things that I really liked but there were some things …,” Izzo said. Things that were a little too casual on defense. “I tell him we gave up a 3 just because he has to learn to grind it,” Izzo said. “He made a couple of turnovers that I thought were a little unforced, ridiculous. But that’s going to happen. He’s a freshman. “But he also had six assist. He did some things very well. He can drive and get in there. “I’m pleased with what A.J. did but I know it has to be better and better and more consistent if we are going to be a real good team. But in his second start, I was pleased.”

DEFENSE SET THE PACE

Malik Hall contests a shot after a switch onto Rutgers guard Jacob Young.

Michigan State held Rutgers to 30 percent shooting (18-of-59 from the floor). Rutgers was cold on a few open shots, but they didn’t get many. Michigan State’s players were down and air tight on defensive switches versus Rutgers’ dribble hand-offs. Michigan State switched without blowing many leaks or getting handcuffed by matchup problems. Rutgers came into the game averaging 80 points per game, but the Knights barely scored half that many against Michigan State. “I think this gives us a barometer of where we can be defensively,” Izzo said. “It gives us something where we tell our guys, ‘This is something where if you guard and you shoot poorly in the first half, you can still win the game,’ and sooner or later the better you guard, the more defensive rebounds you get.” Hall’s defense against Harper helped provide defensive glue against Rutgers’ go-to mismatch four. “It definitely was the best (defense) of the year because it was against a quality team that had size inside, and those guards were great,” Izzo said. “We did a heck of a job on Geo Baker and Harper and really did a good job on (Montez) Mathis. We didn’t want to give him any looks. And a pretty good job on (Jacob) Young.” MSU’s defense has been on a slow climb. “At Northwestern, we were awful,” Izzo said. “At Minnesota, it was better. Against Wisconsin, I thought we were okay. Even in some of the smaller games earlier in the year, teams were shooting 3s against us. But I just didn’t feel there was a grind to our defense. Tonight we knew it was going to be a physical game and I thought we took the fight to them a little bit, which was very important.”

SHORTENING THE BENCH

Michigan State shortened its bench in the second half to only eight players, and it seemed to pay dividends. Marcus Bingham, Foster Loyer and Mady Sissoko did not see action after halftime. Julius Marble did not play. Michigan State stuck with an eight-man rotation in the second half and the turnover problem dissipated. Michigan State had only four turnovers in the second half after committing at atrocious 14 in the first half.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Langford's dazzling lefty lay-up helped deliver a dagger.

* Rutgers had cut an 11-point lead to 36-30 with 13:11 to play. But Henry answered with a 14-foot baseline jumper, and then a 3-pointer in transition off a Hauser defensive rebound and push to rebuild the lead to 41-30. Michigan State was in firm control the rest of the way. * The lead grew to 15 at 48-33 on a pair of Watts free throws, as he seemed to catch Rutgers off guard as he sprint-pushed the dribble in transition on a hard take to the rim while getting fouled. “I’ve just been in a little slump lately,” Watts said. “My shots haven’t been falling. I’ve been spending more time in the gym. Playing the two, I feel a lot more comfortable, just doing whatever it takes for my team to keep winning.” * Watts, playing point guard, was instrumental in pushing the lead back to 15 at 51-36. With 8:37 to go, he drove off a Hauser ball screen deep toward the rim, drew two defenders, and kicked it back out to Hauser on an elongated pick-and-pop. Hauser offered a ball fake, and then nailed a 3-pointer. “That’s a basketball play is what it is,” Hauser said. “It wasn’t drawn up. That’s just two guys working together. As we continue to play some games and get closer with your teammates, that’s going to happen and you’re going to play off your teammates.” * Rutgers whittled the lead back down to 11, but this time Langford answered. After a set play didn’t work on the left side of the court, Langford attacked the rim in the late seconds of the shot clock for a hanging, lefty reverse lay-up to give Michigan State a 53-40 lead with 5:45 to play. On MSU’s next possession, another side ball screen on the left side of the court netted nothing, and when the ball was reversed as the shot clock wound down, Langford again delivered with a 3-pointer from the wing to make it 56-40 with 5:18 to play. Dagger, TKO. Langford didn’t intrude on the proceedings but instead emerged as a terrific bookend for Henry when the Spartans needed an offensive complement. * Hoggard helped set the tone with a driving no-look assist to Thomas Kithier for a 2-0 lead, and then a steal and lay-up through contact for a 6-2 lead. “They were ready to go from the opening tip,” said Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell. “We talked for three days about transition defense and we were in a hole right away and they had eight transition points right away.” * Rutgers cut the first half lead to 16-12, 22-16 and 22-18 on lay-ups off of turnovers committed by Henry and Loyer. After Loyer threw an interception for a touchdown with 3:15 left in the first half, Izzo called a time out to rant. It’s rare for Izzo to call a time out in the first half with a lead, but that’s how disgusted he was. Michigan State had only five turnovers the rest of the game.