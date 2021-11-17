The Hoop Feed: Defense, rebounding, freshmen sparkle at Hinkle
Indianapolis - In a classic setting against a less-than-vintage Butler team, Michigan State used old school defense and rebounding to score a 73-52 victory, Wednesday at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Senior wing Gabe Brown scored a game-high 19 points and was 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the second half as the Spartans expanded on a 31-23 lead at intermission to deal the first loss of the season to their Big East opponent.
Michigan State improved to 2-1. Butler, trying to bounce back from a sub-.500 season a year ago, fell to 3-1.
The Spartans will play at home on Saturday against Eastern Michigan at 5 p.m. (Big Ten Network Plus).
This game marked the first time a Tom Izzo-coached team has played at the landmark, 93-year-old fieldhouse.
QUOTABLE
“I would have to say this as a bucket list thing,” said Izzo, who coached in his 900th game as MSU’s head man. “It met everything, every expectation.
“When I pulled in with the bus and the kids were lined up all the way to the football stadium, and you drive through the neighborhoods, it reminds me of Lambeau Field, going back to my days. And the crowd was awesome.”
The Spartans weren’t bad, either.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
Freshman wing Max Christie was the best, steadiest player on the floor. He scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Marcus Bingham scored 10 points to go with six rebounds.
Malik Hall came off the bench with 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting, to go with four rebounds.
Michigan State held Butler to 28.6 shooting from the floor and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 41-25.
The Spartans controlled the boards, but no one had more than six rebounds. Nine different players had at least two boards.
THREE TAKEAWAYS
1. Michigan State Handled the Environment.
Sixty-three percent of Michigan State’s scholarship players had never played a true road game in a Spartan uniform. And to get a baptism like this in front of 9,100 fans at hysterical Hinkle Fieldhouse against a scrappy, dangerous host team was a great early-season test.
Michigan State showed tunnel-vision tenacity in jumping out to a 22-8 lead. And then the Spartan defense held command while the Spartans went nearly six minutes without a field goal.
“We couldn’t make a basket in what seemed like forever,” Izzo said.
Izzo didn’t hate the shot selection.
“What you try to do is get good shots,” Izzo said.
Brown was 1-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half and Joey Hauser was 0-for-5 from long range in the first half and finished 0-for-6 for the game.
“I thought every shot Joey Hauser took was good,” Izzo said. “He just missed them.”
Butler couldn’t capitalize with a run.
“It was a game that we played solid enough that we had a lead and not let the crowd get too much into it,” Izzo said.
2. Brown Played Through It.
Brown was 1-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half, but kept looking for his shot in the second half.
“My teammates had my back the whole time,” Brown said. “I was a little frustrated because I wasn’t hitting shots. They know I can shoot the ball. They know I can make plays. At the end of the day, I do get frustrated like any shooter, but they kept my head above water and I move on.”
Brown has had up-and-down performances on several occasions in his career. Here’s the difference: He has never had a chance to play through them the way he will this year.
He logged 30 minutes in this game. MSU’s crowded playing group never afforded him that much playing time in the past.
Now, as captain and the veteran of the program, he will be counted on to play through cold streaks like he did on Wednesday night. This was a good step for him in learning to ignore frustration and nurture a scorer’s mentality.
“I think the point guards and everybody else did a good job of finding me open,” Brown said. “I didn’t think those shots that I took were bad so I’m going to shoot it every time.”
It remains to be seen whether he can continue overcome cold shooting stretches in the future, but this game was a good sign for him in a bigger role.
3. Spartan Defense Traveled.
Butler tried to attack with ball screens, but Michigan State kept Bulldog guards out of the paint, thanks in part to excellent ball screen defense from Bingham in the first half.
Bingham prevented penetration out top, and protected the rim down low. He finished with six blocked shots and two steals.
“Marcus has a block party. That really changes your defense, like a Jaren Jackson.”
Butler loves to attempt 3-point shots. They made enough to stay within striking distance for most of the game, but not enough to mount a serious run.
“We played probably as well on defense as you’ve seen a Michigan State team play in a few years,” Izzo said. “I thought we really got after it.
“They missed 40 shots. I think our defense had something to do with that. We put in more than Big Ten prep for this game. We had four days and I think that helped us some.
“They drove us. I thought we did a decent job of defending without fouling.”
Christie and Jaden Akins didn’t play defense like freshmen on the wings. They were quick, long and assertive.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED I
Akins was called upon to play shutdown defense in the final :10 seconds of the first half when Butler had a chance to cut the lead to 5 or 6 with its last shot. But Akins was quick and springy in contesting Chuck Harris’s shot at the buzzer.
Izzo hugged Akins and shouted pleasantries into his ear as they left the court at halftime.
Izzo rewarded Akins with more minutes in the second half, and he continued to play good defense while finishing the game with five rebounds in just 12 minutes of playing time.
Akins was a plus-14 in plus/minus for the night, second best on the team (Brown was plus-16).
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED II
Brown’s hot second half began with a step-back baseline jumper from 16 feet on MSU’s first possession of the second half, increasing the lead to 33-23 and once again dampening Butler’s hopes of catching fire.
Later, Brown’s 3-pointer from the left wing, on a pass from AJ Hoggard, extended the lead to 42-28, which equaled MSU’s biggest lead of the night to that point.
With 7:43 left, Butler went with a zone defense, and Brown busted it with a 3-pointer from the left wing (54-38).
WHERE MSU WAS LACKING
* Point guard Tyson Walker did a good job pushing the ball in transition and looking to set up opponents, but he continues to pass up opportunities to shoot.
Walker passed up shot opportunities on more than one occasion in the first half.
With 2:00 left in the first half, Izzo called Walker over to the bench while Bingham was shooting free throws. Izzo was assertively but diplomatically telling the transfer from Northeastern to stop passing up shots. Walker, with his arm around Izzo, nodded.
Walker never quite found enough openings, but that will be a subject for film study on Thursday.
Walker finished with five assists and three turnovers.
He helped set the tone with a terrific driving, high-glass lay-up off a coast-to-coast push to give Michigan State a 7-3 lead.
Early in the second half, he made a good drive into the lane off a horns/rescreen set and was fouled at the rim. He made both foul shots, but Bingham was called for a lane violation on the second one.
Walker finished with 5 points.
* A.J. Hoggard had a shaky game, going 0-for-3 from the field with four assist and two turnovers. He was an even-0 in plus-minus, and didn’t meet Izzo’s approval on defense a time or two.
Hoggard had been a plus off the bench through the exhibition games and the first two regular season games. He’s put pressure on defenses with his downhill drives.
This game was a temporary setback and provide good teaching moments for his role.
* Hauser’s 0-for-6 shooting was a disappointment, but he is going to continue to carry the green light, too. In order for Michigan State to meet its potential as a team, Hauser needs to become 40-percent 3-point shooter. They need him to stretch the floor on the pick-and-pop, the roll-and-replace and as a trailer in transition.
He has the potential to provide that role, which is an important cog in the Izzo system.
The question Izzo and the coaching staff will face is how long they should stick with Hauser when he is having an off night. Brown doesn’t have many players pushing him for playing time that the wing. But Hauser has Malik Hall battling and banging and competing for minutes behind him.
Hauser played 23 minutes on this night and had six rebounds. Hall played 18 minutes and had four rebounds. Hall had 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
Hall was pulled from the lineup late in the first half after collecting his second foul, or else he might have logged a little more time.
Last year, Hauser started most of the year but was eventually supplanted in the starting lineup by Hall.
Michigan State has the potential to get good a good equal-billing tag team at the four from those two players. On this night, on offense, Hall was more productive, in less playing time. On the glass, both were good. On defense, Hall is going to be the better choice on most occasions.
* Bingham was 4-for-4 from the field, and did most of his damage on the offensive glass.
Izzo’s hopes of getting Bingham more involved with low post offense didn’t come to fruition on this night. Butler’s big men had sharp elbows and broad shoulders. They knocked Bingham off the post a few times.
“We tried to get the ball inside,” Izzo said. “I thought they did a pretty good job.”
* MSU’s turnover problem continues to be an issue. The Spartans had 20 giveaways on this night.
“I’m thinking over opening a bakery,” Izzo said.
MSU’s turnovers in the first half were mostly of the aggressive kind, which is common waste product for Izzo’s uptempo wishes. It happens every year, but it’s part of the price to get his team to eventually play at a fast, productive pace.
“We’ve got to grow,” Izzo said. “We have a long way to go. We can’t turn the ball over like this.”
The first half turnovers against Butler included:
- Hall with a charging foul off a drive (aggressive play).
- Hauser travel on a drive (aggressive play).
- Hauser travel on a post move (aggressive play).
- Hauser drive and throwaway (aggressive, but sloppy).
- Marble offensive foul while posting up (aggressive play).
- Christie stepped out of bounds in transition (aggressive play in that it part of the fastbreak).
In the second half, the turnovers included:
- Walker stepping out of bounds while making a 3-pointer (aggressive play, but I’m not sure any team in America, over the years, has stepped out of bounds more than Michigan State for some reason).
- Walker with a driving, spin travel (Izzo told him “settle down,” after that one.
- Marble with an illegal screen (aggressive play).
- Walker with a travel off a side ball screen drive (aggressive play).
- Hoggard and Bingham combining for an illegal screen (aggressive play).
There were uglier ones, too. Like:
- Hoggard with a fumble while attacking off a high screen.
- Hoggard over-dribbling on the right wing and getting his pocket picked. (Izzo hated that one).
But, for the most part, if Izzo wanted to slow it down, he would get his wishes of fewer turnovers. But this program has given opponents fits when the transition game operates at a top fuel speed. This team isn’t there yet, and the turnover bug will never completely be solved, but we’ve seen it assembled this way in the past, and this year’s team has the wheels to become a menace in transition, and the early offense. There’s no reason to slow down now, even if more turnovers will be a byproduct, sporadically, in the weeks ahead.