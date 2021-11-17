The Hoop Feed: Defense, rebounding, freshmen sparkle at Hinkle

Indianapolis - In a classic setting against a less-than-vintage Butler team, Michigan State used old school defense and rebounding to score a 73-52 victory, Wednesday at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse. Senior wing Gabe Brown scored a game-high 19 points and was 3-of-4 from 3-point range in the second half as the Spartans expanded on a 31-23 lead at intermission to deal the first loss of the season to their Big East opponent. Michigan State improved to 2-1. Butler, trying to bounce back from a sub-.500 season a year ago, fell to 3-1. The Spartans will play at home on Saturday against Eastern Michigan at 5 p.m. (Big Ten Network Plus). This game marked the first time a Tom Izzo-coached team has played at the landmark, 93-year-old fieldhouse.

QUOTABLE



“I would have to say this as a bucket list thing,” said Izzo, who coached in his 900th game as MSU’s head man. “It met everything, every expectation. “When I pulled in with the bus and the kids were lined up all the way to the football stadium, and you drive through the neighborhoods, it reminds me of Lambeau Field, going back to my days. And the crowd was awesome.” The Spartans weren’t bad, either.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Freshman wing Max Christie was the best, steadiest player on the floor. He scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Marcus Bingham scored 10 points to go with six rebounds. Malik Hall came off the bench with 8 points on 3-of-4 shooting, to go with four rebounds. Michigan State held Butler to 28.6 shooting from the floor and out-rebounded the Bulldogs 41-25. The Spartans controlled the boards, but no one had more than six rebounds. Nine different players had at least two boards.

THREE TAKEAWAYS

1. Michigan State Handled the Environment. Sixty-three percent of Michigan State’s scholarship players had never played a true road game in a Spartan uniform. And to get a baptism like this in front of 9,100 fans at hysterical Hinkle Fieldhouse against a scrappy, dangerous host team was a great early-season test. Michigan State showed tunnel-vision tenacity in jumping out to a 22-8 lead. And then the Spartan defense held command while the Spartans went nearly six minutes without a field goal. “We couldn’t make a basket in what seemed like forever,” Izzo said. Izzo didn’t hate the shot selection. “What you try to do is get good shots,” Izzo said. Brown was 1-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half and Joey Hauser was 0-for-5 from long range in the first half and finished 0-for-6 for the game. “I thought every shot Joey Hauser took was good,” Izzo said. “He just missed them.” Butler couldn’t capitalize with a run. “It was a game that we played solid enough that we had a lead and not let the crowd get too much into it,” Izzo said. 2. Brown Played Through It. Brown was 1-of-6 from 3-point range in the first half, but kept looking for his shot in the second half. “My teammates had my back the whole time,” Brown said. “I was a little frustrated because I wasn’t hitting shots. They know I can shoot the ball. They know I can make plays. At the end of the day, I do get frustrated like any shooter, but they kept my head above water and I move on.” Brown has had up-and-down performances on several occasions in his career. Here’s the difference: He has never had a chance to play through them the way he will this year. He logged 30 minutes in this game. MSU’s crowded playing group never afforded him that much playing time in the past. Now, as captain and the veteran of the program, he will be counted on to play through cold streaks like he did on Wednesday night. This was a good step for him in learning to ignore frustration and nurture a scorer’s mentality. “I think the point guards and everybody else did a good job of finding me open,” Brown said. “I didn’t think those shots that I took were bad so I’m going to shoot it every time.” It remains to be seen whether he can continue overcome cold shooting stretches in the future, but this game was a good sign for him in a bigger role. 3. Spartan Defense Traveled. Butler tried to attack with ball screens, but Michigan State kept Bulldog guards out of the paint, thanks in part to excellent ball screen defense from Bingham in the first half. Bingham prevented penetration out top, and protected the rim down low. He finished with six blocked shots and two steals. “Marcus has a block party. That really changes your defense, like a Jaren Jackson.” Butler loves to attempt 3-point shots. They made enough to stay within striking distance for most of the game, but not enough to mount a serious run. “We played probably as well on defense as you’ve seen a Michigan State team play in a few years,” Izzo said. “I thought we really got after it. “They missed 40 shots. I think our defense had something to do with that. We put in more than Big Ten prep for this game. We had four days and I think that helped us some. “They drove us. I thought we did a decent job of defending without fouling.” Christie and Jaden Akins didn’t play defense like freshmen on the wings. They were quick, long and assertive.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED I

Akins was called upon to play shutdown defense in the final :10 seconds of the first half when Butler had a chance to cut the lead to 5 or 6 with its last shot. But Akins was quick and springy in contesting Chuck Harris’s shot at the buzzer. Izzo hugged Akins and shouted pleasantries into his ear as they left the court at halftime. Izzo rewarded Akins with more minutes in the second half, and he continued to play good defense while finishing the game with five rebounds in just 12 minutes of playing time. Akins was a plus-14 in plus/minus for the night, second best on the team (Brown was plus-16).

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED II

Brown’s hot second half began with a step-back baseline jumper from 16 feet on MSU’s first possession of the second half, increasing the lead to 33-23 and once again dampening Butler’s hopes of catching fire. Later, Brown’s 3-pointer from the left wing, on a pass from AJ Hoggard, extended the lead to 42-28, which equaled MSU’s biggest lead of the night to that point. With 7:43 left, Butler went with a zone defense, and Brown busted it with a 3-pointer from the left wing (54-38).

WHERE MSU WAS LACKING