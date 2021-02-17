SpartanMag - The Hoop Feed: Coping with reality and what's important now

The feeling of losing has become familiar to Michigan State this season, but that hasn't lessened the pain. Tuesday’s 65-55 loss at Purdue seemed to hurt as much as any all year, except for perhaps the first time Purdue beat Michigan State, back in early January, just before COVID paused the Spartans’ season, and this downward spiral began. “Things aren’t pretty right now,” said junior guard Aaron Henry, who led Michigan State with 15 hard-fought points, five rebounds and four assists. “We’re supposed to win games. But it (the question) is how we’ll respond. Will we continue to fight or just fold? I wouldn’t let anybody on the court that still doesn’t want to fight.” Michigan State was a Top 25 team on Jan. 8 when the Spartans lost to Purdue, 55-54, on a last-second shot, made possible by a failed box-out on a missed Purdue free throw. That loss triggered a tailspin of six losses in eight games and began to expose Michigan State’s problems with halfcourt offense. On Tuesday in West Lafayette, Ind., the Spartans flirted with the possibility of staging a mammoth victory in one of the most dire must-win February situations Tom Izzo has experienced. The Spartans, needing a string of wins to extend its 22-year streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, trailed by just 57-56 with 6:04 left, after a Henry leaning glasser. Michigan State cut it to 62-59 with 3:28 to play on a Henry 3-pointer. But Purdue outscored the Spartans 13-6 in the final 3:07 as Michigan State’s turnover problem resurfaced, as did the Spartans’ inability to contain Purdue center Trevion Williams. He scored 28 points on 13-of-21 shooting, and converted two big field goals in the final three minutes. “Williams just scored when he wanted to down there, to be brutally honest,” Henry said. “He could pass, he could score over either shoulder and he uses the glass real well. It didn’t seem like we had an answer for him.” Michigan State fell to 10-9 overall and 4-9 in the Big Ten. Purdue improved to14-8 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten.

THE SITUATION

Izzo is known for staging improbable runs at this time of year, but he will need to pull the most unlikely rally of his career in order to get enough wins down the stretch to extend his program’s NCAA Tournament streak. With five scheduled games remaining, including three against teams currently ranked among the Top 5 in the nation, Izzo is more likely to have a losing record in a season for the first time in his career than make it to The Big Dance. The Spartans begin a trek of four games in eight days on Saturday at Indiana (noon, ESPN). Izzo said he isn’t dwelling on the NCAA Tournament streak. “I’m not worried about our brand,” Izzo said. “I’m not worried about Michigan State. I’m not worried about the tournament. I’m worried about getting my team better. “Listen, if we play this good, we’re going to win some games. We just have to shore up a few things. It’s frustrating for you, frustrating for our fans, but I promise you not as frustrating at it is for us. “But I thought our guys hung in there and in the locker room we talked about some good things that I think we can shore up and that’s what we’re going to try to do. “I’m pleased with a lot of the things we did. So I’m going to do the old bunker down, and I’ll do what I can do and everybody’s going to get an honest day’s work. We’re going to play harder. "We played better tonight. We played hard tonight. Things just don’t go your way. I swear that guy (Williams) was in the lane a hundred hours sometimes, and they just don’t go your way. “A lot of people got beat up by Michigan State over the last 20 years. I even asked the officials, ‘Is it your turn to get us to?’” Izzo was asked about the Michigan State brand taking a bruise this year. “If that’s the case on one average year, and it probably is these days," Izzo said while pondering the question, "but I’m not worried about that. I’m worried more about the culture of a team because I don’t think you have as many leaders who develop the culture and pass it on, and that’s what I told Aaron (Henry) and Josh (Langford). But Josh wasn’t with us for two years. “Listen, I have a million excuses and I don’t really give a damn what anybody thinks publicly because I know what’s going on. I know what we went through last night. We gave a hell of an effort tonight, we made some mistakes. “I’m worried about teaching guys how to play when it’s hard to tell them they did anything wrong because in our freaking society right now, that’s a no-no. So that’s what I’m a little upset with, but nothing else.”

THE CONTINUING POINT GUARD PROBLEM

Izzo has shown an inclination to go with Henry at point guard late in games, but said the Spartans haven't worked on it enough to do it well.

After Henry pulled Michigan State to within 57-56 with 6:03 left on a clear-out drive, the Spartans committed turnovers on five of their next 10 possessions. Horrific problems with turnovers have haunted the Spartans in several of their ugliest losses. Michigan State took pretty good care of the ball in this game, until the last five minutes. At that juncture, MSU’s lack of a calming, poised point guard came to the forefront once again, perhaps more obviously than at any time all year. “They’re happening because we’re struggling at the point,” Izzo said of late-game ills. “That’s when you hope to put it in their hands. Some of that is my fault. I just have to put it in Aaron’s or Josh’s hands at the end. “You see those plays at the end, but you kind of forget the ones in the middle. We had our chances, man. We missed free throw after free throw. “I thought Aaron played pretty well. I thought Josh passed up some shots. We battled ‘em.” Foster Loyer played only two minutes due to a shoulder injury which Izzo says will need surgery after the season. Rockett Watts missed practice time due to the flu in recent days, and went into the evening questionable for the game. But Watts played, and was Izzo’s choice to be the fifth player on the court at crunch time, for better or worse. Freshman A.J. Hoggard started for the fifth time this year, and the first time since Jan. 31. He scored four points to go with no assists and two turnovers in 26 minutes. Hoggard wasn’t bad, and played with aggressiveness off the dribble. His feel as a distributor is not what it needs to be at this point. But he had more of a drive-and-kick mentality in the second half than in the first 20 minutes, when he seemed to be playing with blinders on, at times. Hoggard missed three free throws with 8:51 left, and Michigan State down 49-47. Izzo said that was a reason he opted to go with Watts at point guard in the final seven minutes. Watts played point guard on defense, but on offense, most of the plays went through Henry or Langford. This made for awkward passes in the backcourt to try to begin offensive sets at crunch time, leading to the turnovers. Watts had four assists, two turnovers and was 0-for-3 from the field in 12 minutes. His teammates often collected the turnovers caused by backcourt awkwardness. “I thought (Joey) Hauser played well until the end, but part of that was the fault of I just didn’t have a point guard I could get it to,” Izzo said. “I tried to put Aaron in that position; we just haven’t worked as much on it."

THE MARBLE QUESTION

Sophomore center Julius Marble had his best game since the victory over Duke on Dec. 1. “I thought Julius Marble played as well as anybody for us down there,” Izzo said. Marble scored 10 points, all in the second half, and was a major factor in the Spartans’ upset bid. Marble scored five straight points in turning a 39-34 deficit into a 39-39 tie with 14:21 to play. He was effective when going to the rim, either on the pick-and-roll or as a driving big man. This was a facet of MSU’s offensive repertoire that we haven’t seen this year. He tied it at 39-39 on a face-up drive after receiving a pick-and-pop pass. He’s not a pick-and-pop range shooter, so he took it to the rack when a pick-and-pop pass came his way. He was fouled on the drive and hit the free throw to tie the game. One possession earlier, he cut it to 39-36 with a hook shot over Williams. Later, he hit a power lay-up off a pick-and-roll pocket pass from Joshua Langford. He was fouled on the play, and converted the free throw to cut Purdue’s lead to 47-45. His last points came when he faked a handoff and drove hard to the rim for a reverse lay-up, cutting the lead to 49-47 with 9:58 left. Marble then sat down after playing seven straight minutes. He didn’t return to the court until 3:27 remained. Michigan State trailed 62-59 at that point. Purdue’s lead grew by one point during the six minutes that Marble sat. Thomas Kithier played for six straight minutes at center while Marble was out. Kithier scored on a reverse lay-up off a screen-and-roll to cut the lead to 57-52 with 7:23 to play. One possession earlier, Kithier’s shot at the rim off a horns slip was blocked by Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, leading to a 3-pointer in transition at the other end, one of the biggest momentum turners of the game. When working against Kithier for those six minutes, Williams was 2-of-4 from the field and 0-for-2 from the foul line. Williams was 2-of-2 in the final 3:30 against Marble, including a put-back. Michigan State began shading double-teams at Williams in the final minutes, leading to a Purdue turnover and a missed Purdue 3-pointer. But Michigan State couldn’t get anything going at the other end to make a serious run in the waning moments. Kithier led Michigan State in plus-minus a +3 for the night in 11 minutes of playing time. Sissoko was second best at +2. No other Spartan was in the positive category. When asked if Marble sat due to being gassed, Izzo said: “Marble is gassed. That was part of the reason we took him out. “The other side of it, Kithier did a pretty good job with him (Trevion) last time.” Then Izzo went on a tangent about Williams camping out in the lane. “Trevion, he spent a lot of time down there,” Izzo said. “You spend that much time down there and something is good is going to happen.” Izzo mentioned at least three times in the postgame press conference that Williams should have been policed for three-second violations. “I thought he was in the paint for four, five, six, seven seconds,” Izzo said. “That’s the way it’s going to be the way it is there year. We are not very strong in there. “We thought he was in there a lot, and not moving out. And you’re not going to move him.” Freshman center Mady Sissoko provided a spark with five points and four rebounds in just seven minutes. All in the first half. He didn’t play in the second half. Sissoko provided an impressive offensive rebound and put-back while being fouled. His free throw cut the Purdue lead to 18-15 with 4:09 left in the first half. Later, Sissoko finished a reverse lay-up on a dish from Watts to give Michigan State a 23-22 lead with 2:42 left in the first half. “We could have gone with Mady (Sissoko) a little more,” Izzo said. “Mady is one of my favorite guys. He has some energy. He is going to play more, I promise you that because he did do some good things. But we were switching some things and it was a little more difficult for him. “Marcus (Bingham) played good the other night and then is in so much foul trouble.”

THE REST OF IT