The Hoop Feed: Brown agrees his defense must be consistent

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State looked like a team playing just its second game in 18 days Wednesday night. The No. 10 Spartans overcame a slow-start, a hot shooting night from their opponent and survived without two of its starters to defeat the High Point Panthers 81-68 at the Breslin Center. But just because MSU came out with the victory in its short-handed return from Christmas break, doesn’t mean Spartan coach Tom Izzo felt any better about how his team played. “We’re a top 10 team?,” exclaimed Izzo. “We weren’t even top 50 tonight.” MSU (11-2) played without freshman shooting guard Max Christie and senior center Marcus Bingham. They were ruled out one day prior to the game due to Covid protocols, leaving Izzo to use all 10 of his available players in a tight win that prompted the Spartan coach to deliver a post-game speech to the fans thanking them for their attendance and support. He even apologized for the way his team played and promised they would be better next game. And they will need to be. MSU missed its first seven shots of the game, continued to struggle from the floor in the first half, shooting 35.3% (12-of-34), 33.3% from 3 (4-of-12) and actually trailed the Panthers 35-34 at the halftime break. “They knocked down shots and at the start of the game we didn't shoot the ball particularly well,” said Hauser. “So I think a little bit was us just shaking off a bit of the rust from Christmas break. We need to get back in shape and get that out of our system.” MSU led by as many as six points throughout the first 10 minutes of the second half but found themselves tied 56-56 with 9:01 remaining. One minute later, senior forward Gabe Brown hit the first of three consecutive 3-point baskets in a three-minute span to give the Spartans some breathing room, the fans something to cheer about and eventually it’s last non-conference victory of the season. “Gabe is a great shooter,” said Hauser. “I know he didn't make a couple (early), but at the end he got on a run. “When he's knocking down shots and looking for his shot, I think that's when we're at our best.” Brown finished with a game- and career-high 24 points on 7-of-17 shooting, adding seven rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Four other Spartans finished in double figures scoring, including Hauser with 17 points in a very promising performance for the forward. He was the only player to record a double-double, adding 11 rebounds. He also took just eight shots on the night but he made five of them - three from the 3-point line - and went 4-of-4 from the free throw line. “Joey Hauser played his best game as a Spartan, I told him this was the best game at Michigan State because he not only scored it efficiently, he not only rebounded efficiently, but maybe most importantly he defended pretty well. And that was a big deal for us.” Forward Malik Hall (13 points), backup point-guard A.J. Hoggard (10) and center Julius Marble (10), who started in place of Bingham, provided the bulk of the remaining scoring punch for the Spartans

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* The Spartans had their best game of the season in the turnover department, giving up just eight for the game. It is their fifth consecutive game with 13 turnovers or less and a trend Izzo hopes to keep seeing in the weeks ahead. No player had more than two turnovers with the only multiple infractions coming from Tyson Walker and Mady Sissoko. “I thought the turnovers, we are doing a better job of that,” said Izzo. “I think the last five games were more around 12 [turnovers], a little less, those first five games were more around 17 and it cost us a couple games.” * MSU continues to dominate the glass as they out rebounded the Panthers 38-25. MSU has now out-rebounded opponents 532-415 as a whole. MSU held a significant first half advantage in offensive rebounds at 9-1, but High Point changed some things up defensively in the second half at times playing a zone that was much more effective in keeping MSU off the offensive boards. The Spartans finished the game with just a 10-3 advantage for the game - meaning the Panther’s actually won the second-half offensive rebounding battle 2-1 “We are pretty small,” said High Point coach Tubby Smith. “We have a freshman and a sophomore in there. It is kind of hard to box out in there, and their big guys are very good. “They made a lot of shots in the second half, so there wasn't a lot of rebounding.” * MSU shot a blazing 64% (16-of-25) from the field and 66.7% (8-of-12) from the 3-point line in the second half. It was the Spartans’ best shooting half of the year and the primary reason MSU was able to escape with the win. Conversely, the first half proved to be the second-worst shooting half of the year, only MSU's 32.1% performance in the second half against Connecticut was worse.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Izzo and Brown were the last two members of the Spartan bench to leave the floor at halftime, carrying on a lengthy conversation heading back to the locker room. Brown had just six points at the half on 2-of-9 shooting and his shot looked flat and short-armed on nearly all his outside shots through the first 20 minutes.. Izzo said he wasn’t so much upset about his shooting but he doesn’t like it when a player’s offensive game dictates their defensive play and Brown admitted to that being just the case. “I did a poor job defensively,” said Brown. "I do take the blame for that and I do take the blame for not being there mentally locked in on the defensive side because the guys need me defensively. So, I do take blame for that and next game I got to pick it up.” Brown’s hot second half led to a much more spirited defensive effort and left his coach feeling a little better about his play. “I love him to death,” said Izzo. “But, boy, if you start letting your offense dictate your defense, we're going to be in trouble because there are going to be people getting after him. He's high in that scouting report, and you better learn to adjust to that. “So I love Gabe, he's the hardest worker I got. He's been a really good captain. I would say today was not a good day. And he still ended up with a career-high.”

QUOTEBOOK

